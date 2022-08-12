Read full article on original website
5 Relaxing Solo Weekend Getaways from NYCBecca CNew York City, NY
Multiple Towns Battle Brush Fire in Quaddick State Forest on High Fire Danger DayQuiet Corner AlertsThompson, CT
Popular supermarket chain set to open another new store location in Rhode IslandKristen WaltersProvidence, RI
Are power outages going to be more common?PHCC of MAMassachusetts State
High Hopes has Lofty Plans for First Anniversary Celebration. 21+ Public celebration Saturday August 6, 10 am – 9 pm.Steven V DubinHopedale, MA
brownbears.com
Hollingsworth and Rodriguez named to USRowing World Championship Roster
PRINCETON, N.J. – Henry Hollingsworth '22 and Gus Rodriguez '22 were named to the 2022 USRowing World Rowing Championship roster, announced by the organization on Friday. Both Bears will compete with the United States Men's Four at the 2022 World Championships from September 18-25 in Prague, Czech Republic. Hollingsworth...
Pawtucket stadium developer’s Arizona team may leave newly built facility there
Phoenix Rising is often touted as evidence that developer Brett Johnson will have the experience to make a soccer stadium work in Rhode Island.
GoLocalProv
How a Rhode Island Family Started a Puzzle Company From Scratch
It’s not always easy starting your own business — especially when you’re learning the trade from the ground up. That’s exactly what Barrington residents Jerauld and Sara Adams did, however, when they started their company “Hope Puzzles” during the pandemic. The Adams, who had...
ABC6.com
Car crashes into Providence restaurant
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A car crashed into a restaurant in Providence Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened at the Caribeño restaurant on Academy Avenue. ABC 6’s Dan Coates was at the scene and saw a gray Toyota being towed away. The side of the building was damaged.
rinewstoday.com
Herb Weiss, an agent of change… shifts focus to Pawtucket’s senior community
Big changes for our writer on aging issues – and how lucky we are to have this news to share. Herb Weiss, of Pawtucket, has worked for his city for over 23 years, serving most recently as Economic and Cultural Affairs Officer. On August 22nd, Herb will be following his most passionate concern, issues of relevance to the aging population, and move over to serve as Deputy Director of the Pawtucket Senior Center. There, he will work with Mary-Lou Moran, Director of the Leon Mathieu Senior Center, who has worked for the city for over 20 years, and also served as VP and President of the RI Senior Center Directors Association. The Center is widely recognized in the state as one of the most successful senior centers serving its community.
ecori.org
Paddling Through the Different Eras of the Blackstone River
Stefanie Covino, left, and Emily Vogler, right, paddle behind Ed and Jack Oleksyk on the Backstone River. (Colleen Cronin/ecoRI News photos) When Ed Oleksyk was growing up around the Blackstone River, he and his best friend would hike the river valley with absolutely nothing except their imaginations and ingenuity. As...
independentri.com
Local author takes on untold story about slave trade in RI
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Christian McBurney’s new book, “Dark Voyage: An American Privateer’s War on Britain’s African Slave Trade,” opens a potentially untold story about Rhode Island’s episode in the African slave trade during the Revolutionary War. As McBurney tells it, he was...
When SouthCoast Lawns Featured Bathtub Marys and Yard Shrines
Like many things that change with the generations, the popularity of yard shrines and so-called "Bathtub Marys" is on the decline. On a Sunday drive through deep Catholic neighborhoods in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, however, a keen observer might still find a few displays here and there. Much has been...
PhillyBite
The Best Crab Cakes in New England
- Crab cakes are the perfect way to enjoy the flavors of the sea. For the best crab cakes in New England, try the dishes at The Porthole Restaurant & Pub in Portland, Maine, Atlantic Fish Company in Boston, Massachusetts, or the Lookout Tavern in Oak Bluffs, Massachusetts. There are many other great places to try in New England, too. We have included a couple of them below for you to check out.
ABC6.com
Rhode Island veterinarian surrenders license amid growing concerns from past
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – A Rhode Island veterinarian has surrendered her license to practice in the state, after a number of concerns regarding animal treatment have resurfaced from her past. This is according to the state’s database for licensed veterinarians. On Thursday a spokesperson with Banfield Hospital confirmed...
Do You Remember These 10 Massachusetts Retailers?
Nostalgia can be an amazing thing. I could probably tell you the difference in smell between Caldor and Bradlees. Probably not, because all cigarette smoke smells the same 😂😂. It's funny to walk down memory lane, though!. DO YOU REMEMBER THESE 10 MASSACHUSETTS RETAILERS?. 1. HQ (Home Quarters...
Guy Fieri’s Favorite Place to Eat Is At This Rhode Island Staple
Guy Fieri is one of the world’s most recognizable and influential culinary experts. The guy with the crazy hair has built a career around food and seeking out the best spots in the country. Getting a stamp of approval from Fieri is like a golden ticket for restaurant owners.
WaterFire lighting celebrating Rhode Island’s communities of color
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — WaterFire returned for a full lighting on Saturday night with crowds expected to be their largest of the season. For the second year in a row, WaterFire and The Papitto Opportunity Connection (POC) are celebrating Rhode Island’s communities of color with a full lightning. Saturday night’s event was described by organizers […]
Why now is the time to book a trip
A domestic flight is about $238, which is about 40% lower than the cost of a flight in May or June.
ABC6.com
Warwick to vote on installing license plate reading cameras
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The Warwick City Council will vote Monday on whether to install license plate reading cameras around the city. The vote was initially scheduled for May but was put on hold. The Flock cameras take pictures of license plates and alert police when a car from...
Massachusetts is Home to 2 of the Oldest Restaurants in the U.S.
With so much history, Massachusetts has some of the oldest towns throughout the entire country. So it really only makes sense that it would be home to some of the most restaurants in the U.S. too, right? Not only are they two of the oldest restaurants, but they also happen to be restaurants you can still visit and grab a bite to eat.
consultant360.com
A 28-Year-Old Man With Draining Nodules and Cysts in His Axilla
1Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University, Providence, Rhode Island. 2Department of Dermatology, Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University, Providence, Rhode Island. 3Director, Department of Cutaneous Oncology, Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University, Providence, Rhode Island. 4Department of Dermatology, Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University, Providence, Rhode...
Life’s a Beach for This Rhode Island Camel [VIDEO]
It was a sight you had to see to believe as a camel was caught taking a stroll down the shoreline of a beach over the weekend. Erin Thorkilsen had herself a beach day Aug. 13 at Moonstone Beach in Wakefield, Rhode Island, when the strangest animal walked right in front of her. Of all things to see at a beach, a camel would be the last you'd expect.
GoLocalProv
Federal Hill’s Toscan Social Club: A Hub for Crime and State House Insiders, According to RISP
GoLocal has secured hundreds of pages of Rhode Island State Police surveillance records. The monitoring was focused on Dino Guilmette — those records tracked the comings and goings at a range of locations, including one of the old-time social clubs on Federal Hill in Providence — the Toscan Social Club.
Search paused for missing swimmer off Martha’s Vineyard
The Coast Guard says the search is focused around Edgartown in the vicinity of Jaws Bridge.
