I remember June 1982 very vividly... Heading off to the movies with my friends to see E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial starring Dee Wallace as Mom, Henry Thomas as Elliott, and Drew Barrymore as Gertie... We all watched with amazement as the story unfolded in front of us, and we all wished we could be as lucky as Elliott to have the little guy land in our backyard. I was 13 at the time and kept picturing myself riding like Elliott did with E.T. in the milk crate attached to my handlebars. I can't believe that was 40 years ago.

MIDLAND, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO