ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mix 97.9 FM

Texas Ranks First In Nation With Unfinished Construction

Doesn't matter where you travel to--because of the COVID-19 Pandemic, Construction Projects everywhere were halted for safety reasons all over the United States. Now that things are back in full swing and back to "business as usual", workers will are kicking into high gear on Loop 250, 191, and all over city streets in the Permian. And there will be no busier state than Texas, as we have 4 cities that rank in the top 15 for open projects: San Antonio, Dallas, Austin, and Houston.
ODESSA, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

Brunch and a Movie! Why Not? Now At Cinergy Odessa!

It's a new day at the movies. The chairs recline! The food is brought to you at your chair! You can order awesome burgers, pizza and more. And NOW at Cinergy Odessa you can add BRUNCH to your order! You have always been able to order some great food at Cinergy and NOW they have added a Brunch MENU!
ODESSA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Odessa, TX
State
Texas State
Odessa, TX
Education
Midland, TX
Education
City
Midland, TX
Local
Texas Education
Mix 97.9 FM

Top 5 Safest Neighborhoods in Midland and Odessa

Keeping your family safe is a priority for all of us, so here are the top 5 safest neighborhoods in Midland and Odessa. West Wadley Ave. & North Midkiff Rd. - This is the neighborhood square bordered by Midkiff on the east, Wadley on the south, Midland Dr. on the west, and Loop 250 on the north.
ODESSA, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

Party Tonight for a Good Cause at Texas Roadhouse In Midland

Join the party tonight, Tuesday, August 16, at Texas Roadhouse in Midland. Texas Roadhouse in Midland is teaming up with Opportunity Tribe to help support local students. Opportunity Tribe is an organization that is a mentoring community for kids to discover their value and unlock their potential to thrive. Opportunity Tribe is all about mentoring tomorrow's leaders. Year-round programs help young leaders discover their value and purpose. All programming is free to over 800 active participants!
MIDLAND, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

Ask Midland Odessa – Co-Worker Tags Along At Lunch All The Time!

Buzz Question - Help. Need suggestions? We have a co-worker that always TAGS ALONG FOR LUNCH! Literally invites herself. Every now and then is cool and it's no biggie, but she does it all the time. Don't mind every now and then , but all the time? Need suggestions on how to handle this, because we don't want to be rude! Thanks in advance!
ODESSA, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

NFL QB Spotted Wearing A Permian Mojo Jersey

Odessa Permian Sports recently posted a photo of Philidelphia Eagles quarterback, Jalen Hurts wearing a Permian Panthers #45 jersey. No the #45 wasn't for former President Donald Trump, it was for Boobies Miles from Odessa Permian and one of the main characters from Friday Night Lights. One Facebook user posted...
ODESSA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#The Pick#West Texas#Odessa Midland
Mix 97.9 FM

Dog Lovers In Midland Odessa UNITE!

One of the things I love the most about living in the Basin is the weather. Sure, most of this summer has been a HOT ONE--and even though it stays that way most of the day, it starts to cool down in the evenings once the sun starts to go down... The doctor says I have to walk 30 minutes a day after heart surgery-- it certainly helps that I have an 8-year-old hound mix that loves to go on walks every single day. This is my Reagan:
MIDLAND, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
Mix 97.9 FM

E.T. On Big Screen In Midland Odessa Tonight For 40th!

I remember June 1982 very vividly... Heading off to the movies with my friends to see E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial starring Dee Wallace as Mom, Henry Thomas as Elliott, and Drew Barrymore as Gertie... We all watched with amazement as the story unfolded in front of us, and we all wished we could be as lucky as Elliott to have the little guy land in our backyard. I was 13 at the time and kept picturing myself riding like Elliott did with E.T. in the milk crate attached to my handlebars. I can't believe that was 40 years ago.
MIDLAND, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

Midland Has A New Restaurant Opening This Weekend

People always say Midland/Odessa needs more, more of everything, things to do, places to eat, and places to hang out. This weekend Midland is getting a new restaurant with a unique touch. Texas Lodge Bar and Grill is opening in southeast Midland. Husband and wife Elle and Eddy have dreamed...
MIDLAND, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

Mix 97.9 FM

Midland, TX
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
486K+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 97.9 FM is the Basins home for the best music of the 80s, 90s and today and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mix979fm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy