Superior, WI

B105

Duluth YMCA Looking To Fill Keyzone After-School Care Positions

Staffing shortages are becoming a real issue in schools and after-school programs across the country. In fact, 75% of all after-school programs surveyed say they are facing a staffing shortage this year. This is starting to affect area families as well. Many parents rely on the Duluth's YMCA's Keyzone after-school program. Like many places, they are facing a staffing shortage.
DULUTH, MN
B105

Operation K9 Event In Superior Was Lots Of Furry Family Fun

The Northland Law Enforcement K-9 Foundation with the help of community businesses and individuals has raised a lot of money over the years for our furry law enforcement officers. Donations to the foundation help with the initial purchase cost and training of a new K-9 to help keep our communities safe.
SUPERIOR, WI
B105

A New Kwik Trip Store Is Under Construction In Duluth

The sixth Kwik Trip is currently being built in Duluth on the corner of West Arrowhead Road and Evergreen Circle. This particular store is going to be very large according to Scott Teigan, vice president of Kwik Trip. He said to the Duluth News Tribune (Paywall): that it would be the "latest model" of Kwik Trip the company refers to as "Generation 3," featuring a 9,500-square-foot convenience store and car wash. Our typical gorgeous building."
DULUTH, MN
Superior, WI
B105

Hole-By-Hole Review Of Northern Minnesota’s Newest Mini Golf Course

We were on vacation last week and we finally had time to check out Virginia's new mini golf course. Greens On Foreteenth is an 18-hole mini golf course located just a few blocks from Highway 53 and 169 intersections in an industrial area of Virginia. The place was hopping! Tons of families were out in the middle of a weekday in August.
VIRGINIA, MN
B105

North Shore Business Offers ‘Forest Bathing’ To Connect With Nature

We recently made a trip up the North Shore to golf at Lake Superior National at Lutsen. It's always a beautiful ride along the North Shore Scenic Highway. I noticed on the side of the road on the way up a sign that said "Yoga & Forest Bathing" with a number. It was a quick glance and I didn't catch all the details. Did that really say forest bathing? What the heck is that?
DULUTH, MN
B105

8 Bad Online Reviews Of Duluth’s Leif Erickson Park

Leif Erickson Park is such a huge part of Duluth. From tourists to locals, it is a big destination in town. Being such a popular place, I had to see how people are reviewing the area on TripAdvisor. While many love the destination, some people have not-so-positive opinions. I grew...
DULUTH, MN
B105

Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank Doubles Space With New Building In Duluth

A long-time Northland non-profit is getting a new home. And, it's a lot larger than the one they're currently in. Officials with Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank have announced that they've finalized the purchase of the building that formerly housed IKONICS, along Highway 25 between West Duluth and Gary-New Duluth, near Morgan Park. The new building will significantly increase the scope and size of the facility that they use to provide their services that's located in the Airpark.
DULUTH, MN
B105

Ru-Ridge Corn Maze Has An Opening Date

Whether you like it or not, fall is right around the corner. That means cooler weather, scarves, pumpkin spice and all of the things that come with it. It also means corn mazes and the like open for the season. Recently, the Haunted Shack shared that they are seeking volunteers...
CARLTON, MN
B105

Duluth, MN
B105, plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

