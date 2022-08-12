Read full article on original website
Duluth YMCA Looking To Fill Keyzone After-School Care Positions
Staffing shortages are becoming a real issue in schools and after-school programs across the country. In fact, 75% of all after-school programs surveyed say they are facing a staffing shortage this year. This is starting to affect area families as well. Many parents rely on the Duluth's YMCA's Keyzone after-school program. Like many places, they are facing a staffing shortage.
Duluth + Superior Drivers Need To Relearn This Driving Rule That I See Broken All The Time
Maybe it's time for Duluth and Superior drivers to go back to relearn how to drive!. For most people, drivers instruction happens during their high school years - usually around their 16th birthday. Too often once that drivers license is obtained, people start to pick up bad habits that are not only unsafe but also illegal.
Operation K9 Event In Superior Was Lots Of Furry Family Fun
The Northland Law Enforcement K-9 Foundation with the help of community businesses and individuals has raised a lot of money over the years for our furry law enforcement officers. Donations to the foundation help with the initial purchase cost and training of a new K-9 to help keep our communities safe.
A New Kwik Trip Store Is Under Construction In Duluth
The sixth Kwik Trip is currently being built in Duluth on the corner of West Arrowhead Road and Evergreen Circle. This particular store is going to be very large according to Scott Teigan, vice president of Kwik Trip. He said to the Duluth News Tribune (Paywall): that it would be the "latest model" of Kwik Trip the company refers to as "Generation 3," featuring a 9,500-square-foot convenience store and car wash. Our typical gorgeous building."
Highway 33 In Cloquet To Get A Fresh New Look With MNDOT Long-Range Plans
One of the main arterial roadways in Cloquet might look a whole lot different in the future. And as local and state agencies take a look at the future of Highway 33, they want your input and feedback. The Arrowhead Regional Development Commission (ARDC) and the Minnesota Department of Transportation...
Free Beaver Bay Concert Announced After Controversial Cancellation of Shenandoah
Last week, country music lovers in the Northland were disappointed to learn the 'Rock The Docks' concert, scheduled for August 20 in Two Harbors, had been cancelled. The show was to be headlined by Shenandoah, a group who any lover of 90's country music knows well. In their August 11...
Hole-By-Hole Review Of Northern Minnesota’s Newest Mini Golf Course
We were on vacation last week and we finally had time to check out Virginia's new mini golf course. Greens On Foreteenth is an 18-hole mini golf course located just a few blocks from Highway 53 and 169 intersections in an industrial area of Virginia. The place was hopping! Tons of families were out in the middle of a weekday in August.
North Shore Business Offers ‘Forest Bathing’ To Connect With Nature
We recently made a trip up the North Shore to golf at Lake Superior National at Lutsen. It's always a beautiful ride along the North Shore Scenic Highway. I noticed on the side of the road on the way up a sign that said "Yoga & Forest Bathing" with a number. It was a quick glance and I didn't catch all the details. Did that really say forest bathing? What the heck is that?
8 Bad Online Reviews Of Duluth’s Leif Erickson Park
Leif Erickson Park is such a huge part of Duluth. From tourists to locals, it is a big destination in town. Being such a popular place, I had to see how people are reviewing the area on TripAdvisor. While many love the destination, some people have not-so-positive opinions. I grew...
Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank Doubles Space With New Building In Duluth
A long-time Northland non-profit is getting a new home. And, it's a lot larger than the one they're currently in. Officials with Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank have announced that they've finalized the purchase of the building that formerly housed IKONICS, along Highway 25 between West Duluth and Gary-New Duluth, near Morgan Park. The new building will significantly increase the scope and size of the facility that they use to provide their services that's located in the Airpark.
Duluth City Councilors Consider Imposing Speed Limits On Scooters and E-Bikes
Most of us have witnessed the electric scooters and now E-bikes in Canal Park and the Downtown area of Duluth which is a fantastic idea and a great way to get around town. I wish I would have thought of it, but anyway what I find hard to believe is that more people don't crash especially on scooters.
St. Luke’s In Duluth Gets National Honors For Hip, Knee + Stroke Work
Living in the Northland, it's easy to take the access we have to good health care for granted. But, we shouldn't, with two major health care facilities located here in the Twin Ports. That's why it's important to note that one of those health care facilities recently received some recognition...
Hermantown’s Skyline Social and Games Celebrating New Event Space with Public Open House
The recent success of the Bloody Bash On The Hill showed that Skyline Social and Games can host a large event. Thanks to everyone who came out on August 7 to have fun raising over $18,000 for ALS!. However, huge events such as that aren't the only things that Skyline...
Ru-Ridge Corn Maze Has An Opening Date
Whether you like it or not, fall is right around the corner. That means cooler weather, scarves, pumpkin spice and all of the things that come with it. It also means corn mazes and the like open for the season. Recently, the Haunted Shack shared that they are seeking volunteers...
