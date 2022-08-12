ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Stark
4d ago

of course they only mention smoking as a cause and not other things that cause COPD like allergies. Yes, even allergies can give you copd.

H Marsh
3d ago

Yes this a good article but they don't tell people about other thing that cause COPD such as allergies and asma or work related jobs or pollution that why so many older people have COPD we have breath the air for many years

Contributor: Destigmatizing Ketamine for Legitimate Pain Use

Ketamine has been safely used as an anesthetic in the hospital environment for years, but with the proper training, it can also be administered by a medical professional in a clinical setting to provide pain relief. Some unorthodox and novel treatments, such as ketamine, have been stigmatized in the medical...
Asthma: Scientists investigate new long-term treatment for relief beyond inhalers

Asthma is a long-term (chronic) lung condition that causes inflammation of the airways, resulting in wheezing, breathlessness, coughing, and a tight chest. A new research study in mice has identified one of the underlying causes of asthma. By blocking a protein involved in making airways less flexible, the researchers almost...
Newly Discovered Painkiller Drug Is Surprisingly Potent And Non-Addictive

Scientists have found a new non-addictive painkiller that could prove to be a valuable alternative to opioid drugs like morphine and oxycodone, according to a recent study published in the journal Nature Communications. The promising compound is called benzyloxy-cyclopentyladenosine (or BnOCPA for short). Testing out the drug on model systems...
Urgent medicine recall: Check your home for these 63 recalled medicines

Vi-Jon issued a recall for various laxative products that might have been exposed to microbial contamination. Now, the company just expanded the recall to include additional medicine brands with the same problem. The updated recall covers 63 different versions of Magnesium Citrate Saline Laxative Oral Solution. Vi-Jon Magnesium Citrate Saline...
People With This Condition Appears To Be 35% More Likely To Develop Dementia

An increased risk was observed even in those who had neither atrial fibrillation nor a stroke, both of which are known to be associated with dementia. The latest study published today in the Journal of the American Heart Association found that structural or functional abnormalities in the heart’s left atrium, with or without symptoms, may increase a person’s risk of dementia by 35%. Even among people who had neither atrial fibrillation nor a stroke, which are known to be linked to dementia, the risk of dementia went up.
Teenager with a 'severe eating disorder' dies after a judge rules doctors could stop providing her with artificial nutrition and hydration, following an application from her mental health trust

A teenager who had a 'severe eating disorder' has died after a judge ruled doctors could lawfully stop providing her with life-saving medical treatment following a plea from her mental health trust. The 19-year-old woman, whose identity has remained private, was said to have had a 'very complex condition' that...
What Are the Symptoms of B12 Deficiency?

Vitamin B12, also called cobalamin, is a nutrient you get from eating animal products. A similar nutrient is B9 or folate. It’s a naturally-occurring substance that helps your body create new DNA and red blood cells. If you’re not getting enough of this vitamin, you may experience vitamin B12 deficiency anemia. Here’s what you need to know.
