Gators React to New State-of-the-Art Football Facility
The Florida Gators have officially moved into the new state-of-the-art football facility, with numerous players, coaches and others posting their reactions.
Falcons QB Desmond Ridder Reveals 'Big Brother' Relationship with Marcus Mariota
Ridder and Mariota spent much of the offseason competing for the starting quarterback job.
National analyst: 'Put your big boy britches on, lil ol' Clemson' - FOX's RJ Young explains his preseason ranking for the Tigers
A national college football analyst recently released his preseason top 25 rankings ahead of the upcoming season. FOX's RJ Young has Clemson at No. 10 in his preseason top 25. Alabama is No. 1 in Young's (...)
1 advantage Falcons have over the rest of NFL
The Falcons have a myriad of problems to fix on this team. However, they may be the one team in the league with players needed to take advantage of a new point of emphasis this year.
Ranking the five true freshmen that have a chance to play in 2022
How many true freshmen can see the field for the Miami Hurricanes this season?. This is always an interesting question going into every year with the fanbase excited about the next crop of talent arriving in Coral Gables looking to develop and compete for championships. With that being said, however,...
Bowl game projections for all 14 SEC teams
Though the college football season has not yet started, it is never too early to begin making projections for the postseason. A lot can happen over the course of the season that can impact a program’s chances of making a competitive bowl. The goal is to be one of the four teams that are selected to the College Football Playoff to compete for a national championship.
247Sports
College football Week 1 lines 2022: FSU-LSU spread revealed
The LSU Tigers have opened up as a three-point favorite in their Week 1 game against the Florida State Seminoles, according to Ceasar’s Sportsbook. The game takes place on Sunday, Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m. ET at the Ceasar’s Superdome in New Orleans. One of the biggest storylines...
What We Learned: 5 things from Mississippi State training camp
Mississippi State has now been in training camp for more than a week and the Bulldogs just finished off their first training camp scrimmage on Saturday.
Newly offered 4-star Alabama DE dishes on Clemson offer, talks official visit plans
Dabo Swinney’s staff is rather unlikely to offer a prospect that’s already pledged their commitment elsewhere. That’s why Swinney and Co. waited until after Phenix City (Alabama) Central High’s (...)
WATCH: Alabama Coach Nick Saban Picks On ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith During ‘First Take’ Return
Monday, Aug. 15, 2022 marked the return of Stephen A. Smith to ESPN‘s “First Take,” the show he’s made famous for a decade and counting. Smith has been off television for nearly two months, announcing in July that he was recovering from shoulder surgery. He was back in the saddle Monday and welcomed back by a host of guests, including Alabama head football coach Nick Saban. Saban was all smiles in his video message to Smith, jokingly pointing out that he returned to the office just two days after undergoing hip-replacement surgery in 2019.
Everything Notre Dame QB Tyler Buchner said on Saturday
Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner was publicly named the starter following practice on Saturday. Following that workout, he spoke with the media about the news and a variety of other topics. Here is everything he had to say. On winning the starting job. Throughout this process, this whole thing is...
247Sports
BREAKING: Utah lands their 13th commitment in safety Brock Fonoimoana
Kyle Whittingham and his University of Utah football program received good news on the recruiting front as they secured the commitment of not only their second Hawaii-native but their second Kahuku product in the form of safety Brock Fonoimoana. This is yet another valuable addition to the class and specifically Morgan Scalley's side of the ball. This is Utah's 13th commitment of the class and the second safety prospect to give his pledge this cycle.
John Calipari: 'I said the wrong thing'
After a very public dust-up with Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops following comments in which he referred to UK as a "basketball school," Wildcats basketball coach John Calipari issued a mea culpa on Twitter Saturday. Following his team's 118-56 win over Carleton University (Canada), he took it one step further.
Top247 ATH Kenyon Sadiq pulls stunner, commits to Oregon
Idaho Falls (Idaho) Skyline athlete Kenyon Sadiq recently named a final three of Iowa State, Michigan and Washington. The final week of July saw Sadiq name that final three and it looked liked one of the Cyclones, Wolverines or Huskies would get him. But on Monday, he announced his commitment...
My thoughts on Brennan and QB situation
The big news item that dropped in Baton Rouge today was a report from WWL radio host Kristian Garic that Myles Brennan was stepping away from football. LSU confirmed the news shortly after practice, with head coach Brian Kelly thanking the sixth-year graduate student for his time in purple and gold.
Ex-Ohio State RB Master Teague carted off at Pittsburgh Steelers training camp, report says
Former Ohio State running back Master Teague was carted off the field during a Pittsburgh Steelers training camp practice Tuesday, according to SteelerNation. No further injury details were provided. Teague originally signed with the Chicago Bears as an undrafted rookie free agent May 6 but was waived three days later.
Physical and versatile Nicario Harper an important piece of Louisville defense
University of Louisville defensive coordinator Bryan Brown has talked a lot about the transfer newcomers and versatility heading into the new season. And those two things fit Nicario Harper well. Harper, a 6-foot-1, 203-pound junior, came to Louisville after spending one season at Southern Mississippi and two at Jacksonville State....
247Sports
Auburn kicker enters transfer portal
With Auburn regaining — and adding — depth at the kicker position this fall, one of last season's special-teams contributors has opted to transfer. Ben Patton's name entered the transfer portal Tuesday morning, a source confirmed to Auburn Undercover and 247Sports. A walk-on from Rochester, Michigan, he had been with the Tigers since the 2019 season.
'Fundamentally, we're a lot farther along': Gators detail first scrimmage since spring
During his first scrimmage in fall camp with the program, Florida head coach Billy Napier witnessed evidence of much improvement within the building since the spring practice window, but the first-year UF coach reiterated his stance from a week prior: The Gators still have much work left to do relative to Napier’s expectations.
247Sports
