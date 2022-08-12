ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Athens, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia College Sports
Athens, GA
College Sports
Athens, GA
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bowl game projections for all 14 SEC teams

Though the college football season has not yet started, it is never too early to begin making projections for the postseason. A lot can happen over the course of the season that can impact a program’s chances of making a competitive bowl. The goal is to be one of the four teams that are selected to the College Football Playoff to compete for a national championship.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

College football Week 1 lines 2022: FSU-LSU spread revealed

The LSU Tigers have opened up as a three-point favorite in their Week 1 game against the Florida State Seminoles, according to Ceasar’s Sportsbook. The game takes place on Sunday, Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m. ET at the Ceasar’s Superdome in New Orleans. One of the biggest storylines...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dell Mcgee
Person
Todd Monken
Person
Andrew Paul
Person
James Cook
Outsider.com

WATCH: Alabama Coach Nick Saban Picks On ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith During ‘First Take’ Return

Monday, Aug. 15, 2022 marked the return of Stephen A. Smith to ESPN‘s “First Take,” the show he’s made famous for a decade and counting. Smith has been off television for nearly two months, announcing in July that he was recovering from shoulder surgery. He was back in the saddle Monday and welcomed back by a host of guests, including Alabama head football coach Nick Saban. Saban was all smiles in his video message to Smith, jokingly pointing out that he returned to the office just two days after undergoing hip-replacement surgery in 2019.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Everything Notre Dame QB Tyler Buchner said on Saturday

Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner was publicly named the starter following practice on Saturday. Following that workout, he spoke with the media about the news and a variety of other topics. Here is everything he had to say. On winning the starting job. Throughout this process, this whole thing is...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

BREAKING: Utah lands their 13th commitment in safety Brock Fonoimoana

Kyle Whittingham and his University of Utah football program received good news on the recruiting front as they secured the commitment of not only their second Hawaii-native but their second Kahuku product in the form of safety Brock Fonoimoana. This is yet another valuable addition to the class and specifically Morgan Scalley's side of the ball. This is Utah's 13th commitment of the class and the second safety prospect to give his pledge this cycle.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football
247Sports

John Calipari: 'I said the wrong thing'

After a very public dust-up with Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops following comments in which he referred to UK as a "basketball school," Wildcats basketball coach John Calipari issued a mea culpa on Twitter Saturday. Following his team's 118-56 win over Carleton University (Canada), he took it one step further.
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

Top247 ATH Kenyon Sadiq pulls stunner, commits to Oregon

Idaho Falls (Idaho) Skyline athlete Kenyon Sadiq recently named a final three of Iowa State, Michigan and Washington. The final week of July saw Sadiq name that final three and it looked liked one of the Cyclones, Wolverines or Huskies would get him. But on Monday, he announced his commitment...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

My thoughts on Brennan and QB situation

The big news item that dropped in Baton Rouge today was a report from WWL radio host Kristian Garic that Myles Brennan was stepping away from football. LSU confirmed the news shortly after practice, with head coach Brian Kelly thanking the sixth-year graduate student for his time in purple and gold.
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Auburn kicker enters transfer portal

With Auburn regaining — and adding — depth at the kicker position this fall, one of last season's special-teams contributors has opted to transfer. Ben Patton's name entered the transfer portal Tuesday morning, a source confirmed to Auburn Undercover and 247Sports. A walk-on from Rochester, Michigan, he had been with the Tigers since the 2019 season.
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

247Sports

45K+
Followers
361K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy