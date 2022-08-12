ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kula, HI

Family-owned Maui Bees produces artisanal honey on the slopes of Haleakala

ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q9NUu_0hEwk4eL00

Honey might not come to mind when you think of Maui, but it definitely should. Maui Bees in Kula allows visitors to experience the true art of beekeeping, plus discover how the company's artisanal honey is made.

"It takes three to 9 million flower visits for one pound. So, you're looking at 18 million flower visits for that six-pound frame of honey," said Mark Damon, the co-founder of Maui Bees. "Don't bother them when they're out there. They're busy."

Mark and his wife, Leah, are also busy bees. They're committed to making pure, unfiltered, and raw honey using a 100% cold process. This ensures the honey stays below room temperature, which helps it retain its quality and nutrients over time.

In addition to harvesting 25,000 pounds of honey per year, Maui Bees also offers educational tools to share what goes into the making.

"Most people don't understand why the bees make honey," said Damon. "The reason is because they go through the winter in an active state, they do not hibernate. And in order to do that, they have to metabolize the honey that they collect during the summer. They burn that honey during the winter to keep warm, they keep it 98 degrees inside the hive."

Bees are an essential part of our agriculture, pollinating many fruits, nuts, and vegetables. Maui Bees urges everyone to be kind to bees, as they are important to the health and prosperity of our ecosystems.

For more information about bees and Maui Bee honey, visit here .

Hawaiian Airlines is Hawaii's largest and longest-serving airline, offering non-stop service to Hawaii from the U.S. mainland and international destinations. For more information, visit here .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Industry
Local
Hawaii Business
City
Kula, HI
State
Hawaii State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Damon
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
ABC7 News Bay Area

ABC7 News Bay Area

San Francisco, CA
64K+
Followers
9K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from the Bay Area.

 https://abc7news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy