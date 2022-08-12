Read full article on original website
Texas Ranks First In Nation With Unfinished Construction
Doesn't matter where you travel to--because of the COVID-19 Pandemic, Construction Projects everywhere were halted for safety reasons all over the United States. Now that things are back in full swing and back to "business as usual", workers will are kicking into high gear on Loop 250, 191, and all over city streets in the Permian. And there will be no busier state than Texas, as we have 4 cities that rank in the top 15 for open projects: San Antonio, Dallas, Austin, and Houston.
Brunch and a Movie! Why Not? Now At Cinergy Odessa!
It's a new day at the movies. The chairs recline! The food is brought to you at your chair! You can order awesome burgers, pizza and more. And NOW at Cinergy Odessa you can add BRUNCH to your order! You have always been able to order some great food at Cinergy and NOW they have added a Brunch MENU!
30 in 15: Big Spring prepared to fill major holes
BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Big Spring has been different lately. After a recent stretch of constant coaching changes, Cannon McWilliams has stabilized the job entering his fourth year leading the Steers. After only winning two games in 2019, the Steers have finished with back-to-back winning seasons but had a disappointing finish each year. In […]
Take A Ride! 7 Rollercoasters Closest To Midland Odessa!
Who's ready to hit up a ROLLER COASTER? August 16th is National Rollercoaster Day! What rollercoasters are in the West Texas area? Here are 7 of the closest ones to West Texas! And, you can check out the VIDEOS and TAKE A RIDE NOW!. 1) THE SANDSTORM - JOYLAND AMUSEMENT...
Jackpot! The 4 Closest Casinos To Midland Odessa!
Time to hit up the SLOTS! And, if you are up for a full fledge Casino, here are four closest to the Permian Basin area. A road trip to a Casino may be what you're looking for!. #1 • ZIA PARK CASINO & RACETRACK (HOBBS, New Mexico) 1 Hour...
Top 5 Safest Neighborhoods in Midland and Odessa
Keeping your family safe is a priority for all of us, so here are the top 5 safest neighborhoods in Midland and Odessa. West Wadley Ave. & North Midkiff Rd. - This is the neighborhood square bordered by Midkiff on the east, Wadley on the south, Midland Dr. on the west, and Loop 250 on the north.
MySanAntonio
Produced Water Society resumes Midland conference
Experts from industry and academia will gather at the Horseshoe on Aug. 15-17 for the Produced Water Society Permian Basin conference. The annual event kicks off with a welcoming reception Aug. 15 at Second Story Coworking, 223 W. Wall Street. After two years of no conferences due to the pandemic,...
Odessa family loses vehicle in bizarre Dallas theft
Dallas Police recently recovered the vehicle abandoned and damaged ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – An Odessa family is slowly moving on with their lives after a bizarre theft in Dallas. The Garcia family was vacationing in Dallas and used a valet service on Young Street to park their 2017 Dodge Journey. When the family-of-four went to […]
Horrifying! Ever Heard The Story Of The Creepiest Urban Legend In Texas?
What is an urban legend? Full transparency, I had to look it up myself to make sure I know what I'm talking about. The definition of an urban legend according to the Oxford Dictionary is, a humorous or horrific story or piece of information circulated as though true, especially one purporting to involve someone vaguely related or known to the teller.
Party Tonight for a Good Cause at Texas Roadhouse In Midland
Join the party tonight, Tuesday, August 16, at Texas Roadhouse in Midland. Texas Roadhouse in Midland is teaming up with Opportunity Tribe to help support local students. Opportunity Tribe is an organization that is a mentoring community for kids to discover their value and unlock their potential to thrive. Opportunity Tribe is all about mentoring tomorrow's leaders. Year-round programs help young leaders discover their value and purpose. All programming is free to over 800 active participants!
24-Year-Old Tristin John Dugas Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Odessa (Odessa, TX)
The Odessa Police Department has begun an investigation after a motor vehicle crash that claimed one life. The victim was identified as 24-year-old Tristin John [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
Ask Midland Odessa – Co-Worker Tags Along At Lunch All The Time!
Buzz Question - Help. Need suggestions? We have a co-worker that always TAGS ALONG FOR LUNCH! Literally invites herself. Every now and then is cool and it's no biggie, but she does it all the time. Don't mind every now and then , but all the time? Need suggestions on how to handle this, because we don't want to be rude! Thanks in advance!
Was Chico ‘The Parking Lot Puppy’ Pardoned for Jaywalking by Midland County Judge?
It's the case of CHICO, 'the parking lot puppy'. How does a lost fur baby make its way home to its proud owners? Well, from the looks of it, with a little help from a judge! That's exactly what happened in Midland County, TEXAS when a lost puppy named 'Chico' was found roaming the parking lot of the courthouse. Let's trace the case and see the final verdict!
NFL QB Spotted Wearing A Permian Mojo Jersey
Odessa Permian Sports recently posted a photo of Philidelphia Eagles quarterback, Jalen Hurts wearing a Permian Panthers #45 jersey. No the #45 wasn't for former President Donald Trump, it was for Boobies Miles from Odessa Permian and one of the main characters from Friday Night Lights. One Facebook user posted...
Odessa Police Department to host fundraiser for one of its officers battling cancer
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — The Odessa Police Department will be holding a fundraising event on August 18 for Corporal Mike Troglin, who is battling stage four lung and brain cancer. 'Burgers For Mike' will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Ector County Coliseum in Barn...
cbs7.com
Boil Water Notice in effect for Ector County Utility District
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -at 12:00 p.m. due to the construction that caused a water outage, low distribution pressures (below 20 pounds per square inch) the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the Ector County Utility District public water system to notify the customers within an affected area to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc).
Man hits son-in-law in head with shovel, police say
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested late last week after police said he assaulted a family member. Perfecto Mendoza, 57, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. According to an affidavit, on August 12, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a home on Gulf Avenue to investigate a […]
Midlander killed in rollover crash
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Texas DPS says that one person was killed in a rollover crash that happened late Friday night. The crash report revealed that 44-year-old, Charles Edwin Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene. According to Texas DPS, Johnson’s vehicle was headed west on FM 1787 around 11:57 pm on August 12th. Investigators […]
Crime Stoppers searching for escaped prisoner
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Crime Stoppers is asking for help from the community to find a wanted fugitive. Federal agencies are searching for 31-year-old Fabian Hernandez- also known as Fabian Madrid. Hernandez reportedly escaped from Dismas Charities, a halfway house that provides programs for people who have been released from jail and are trying to reintegrate […]
Texas DPS Increases Reward in 1977 Cold Case in Winkler County
The Texas Department of Public Safety has increased the reward in a 1977 cold case out of Winkler County and Kermit. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, the reward is now $6,000 for any information that leads to an arrest in the case of 73-year-old S.A. "Champ" Weaver who was murdered in 1977.
