Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
LGBTQ-Owned Punky’s Bar and Grill ClosesBryan DijkhuizenSaint Petersburg, FL
EDGE District Spot In St. Petersburg Expects New Boutique HotelBryan DijkhuizenSaint Petersburg, FL
Tiny Houses Near a Florida Beach are Mentioned in a List of Charming, Tiny HotelsL. CaneFlorida State
A local scratch golfer compares these Florida gulf coast courses to help you navigate through the linksFit*Life*TravelBradenton, FL
srqmagazine.com
In Local Late-Night Dining, Kojo is King
It’s no secret that Sarasota’s late-night dining choices have been traditionally … sparse. That’s started to change in recent years, and we owe Kojo, along with a few others, thanks for that. I love Kojo for many reasons: its friendly, knowledgeable staff; its wood-accented, calming interior;...
Longboat Observer
Is performing arts center in Lakewood Ranch just a dream?
Schroeder-Manatee Ranch always has thought big when planning Lakewood Ranch. Big homes, big entertainment hubs, big parks, big trails. So my hope has been that Manatee County officials think big when planning anything that coincides with Lakewood Ranch. A group of Lakewood Ranch musicians is hoping the same. Calling themselves...
sarasotamagazine.com
A New 'Car Condo' Business Breaks Ground in Lakewood Ranch
Sometimes four-car garages just don’t cut it. Especially for families like John Graybeal's. He wasn’t sure how many cars his wife owned, but she quickly piped up when he asked her which was her most prized: a 1928 Ford A that "runs like a Swiss watch." The car-racing...
Longboat Observer
The best things to do around Sarasota for Aug. 18-24
$25-$36 Visit FloridaStudioTheatre.org. How does a Hollywood director get hold of a production when a screenwriter stands in their way? Smoke and Mirrors. This wickedly funny romp takes you behind the scenes as an actor, director and screenwriter compete to control an upcoming production, and it lampoons the sometimes dastardly lengths they'll go to realize their own vision. Who will win? And will they get away with it? Runs through Aug. 28.
Longboat Observer
Sofia's opens as Mediterranean-themed restaurant in Lakewood Ranch
Lakewood Ranch's Ray and Janet Couchi join East County's Barbie and Jeff Brand at Sofia's while owner Angelo DiFiore talks to them about wine. The Lake Club's Marybeth and Jay Traverso, standing behind Sofia's owner Angelo DiFiore, donated their labor to help get the restaurant open. DiFiore thanks them on opening night.
Mysuncoast.com
City of Sarasota invites residents to shape the future of Shade Avenue
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Now until Aug, 31 residents can help shape the future of Shade Avenue by taking a community feedback survey. Planning is underway to transform Shade Avenue into a “Complete Street” that promotes safe travel for biking, walking and driving. The area will encompass Shade Avenue from the city limit at Hibiscus Street to 15th Street.
Mysuncoast.com
End of an era: Old-fashioned mullet smoker to close after 43 years of business
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota fisherman is nearing the end of an era. For 43 years, George Nodaros has been a champion of old school cooking, spending countless Saturday morning smoking mullet for eager customers. His method is an old fashioned style that’s rarely seen around modern Sarasota.
Longboat Observer
Lakewood Ranch Rotarians ensure every kid gets the chance to love reading.
In January 2020, Ted Lindenberg was conducting field work for his role as director of Books for Kids in the second-grade classroom at Oneco Elementary. A retired elementary school educator, Lindenberg mixed easily with the children. As he stopped to meet each student, he asked one young girl how she was doing.
Longboat Observer
Country Club home tops sales at $3 million
A Country Club home topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. Michael and Sandra Humenik, trustees, of Bradenton, sold the home at 13207 Palmers Creek Terrace to Amir and Mietra Harandi, of Lakewood Ranch, for $3 million. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, five baths, a pool and 5,581 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,775,000 in 2013.
neighborhoodnewsonline.net
Is The Grove On Target With New Grocery Store?
The mystery about what grocery store might be coming to The Grove at Wesley Chapel has brewed for more than a year, since it was first teased on social media, but the answer finally may be close to being unveiled. According to records filed with Pasco County, potential unnamed developers...
941area.com
Best Steakhouses in Bradenton
Don’t make a mis-steak in choosing the best steakhouse in Bradenton. We know that finding a place that cooks your steak just right can be hard, but we are here to help with that! Bradenton may be known for the beaches, but don’t let that fool you, Bradenton has some hidden gems when it comes to cuisine. Finding the perfect steakhouse can be hard, from treating yourself to an upscale night out, to a family-friendly dinner, there are plenty of options!
Longboat Observer
How to spend a day in Lakewood Ranch's Waterside Place
It’s been a long time coming — and it’s finally happening. Waterside Place has opened its doors to the world, and there’s more to come in the next few months. We spent a day there in mid-summer wandering the streets of this sparkling enclave on the water’s edge of Kingfisher Lake.
Planned 180-home development in Brandon causes pushback from neighbors
The project will receive a rezoning public hearing at 6 p.m. on September 19 at the Robert W. Saunders, Sr. Public Library in Tampa.
thatssotampa.com
Two of the most iconic restaurants in Florida are in Tampa
The city of Tampa is becoming more and more renowned for its culinary scene. Tampa’s notoriety grows with each new esteemed new restaurant, and Bib Gourmand Award, but the legacy of our foodie scene begins with two foodie icons. Trips to Discover recently wrote a list of the most iconic restaurants in the state of Florida, and two of them are in Tampa, and a third is in the Tampa Bay region.
Longboat Observer
Longboat Key Cops Corner: Bad day on the water
Agency assistance: Sarasota and Longboat Key police worked together on an incident in which a personal watercraft crashed near the Ringling Causeway. Before the Longboat Key marine patrol officer arrived, the riders of the watercraft had been taken to the city’s 10th Street boat ramp. The Longboat officer stood by with the damaged watercraft, which was a hazard to navigation, until the rental company could arrive to take possession of it.
amisun.com
Beach market shakeup disturbing
I am appalled and disturbed that Manatee County abruptly ended – and without due cause or notice – Nancy Ambrose’s job running the Coquina Beach Market. For over 10 years, she worked hard building up a business and helping many small artisans to sell their various items. As Commissioner Carol Whitmore said, Nancy Ambrose did this without any help from the county.
businessobserverfl.com
Transactions: July 26 to Aug. 1
Buyer: Meritage Homes of Florida Inc. Buyer: Allister 37 East DMR LLC, Allister 384 LLC, Allister CRNC LLC, Allister EP LLC, Allister FA LLC, Allister NS LLC, and Allister Park LLC. Seller: Allister Place Owner LLC, Allister Place TIC II Owner LLC, and Allister Place TIC III Owner LLC. Address:...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Sunseeker Resort chooses property management system
When Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor opens in 2023, Maestro PMS will manage all needs of its guests from booking to check-out and beyond. The 785-room resort in Port Charlotte will occupy more than 22 waterfront acres adjacent to the Peace River. As the browser-based cloud and on-premises property-management system for independent hotels, luxury resorts, conference centers, vacation rentals and multi-property groups, Maestro will equip the luxury resort with operations modules to streamline front office, activities, spa, memberships and marina, as well as mobile modules to support online pre-registration, spa intake forms and the spa provider schedule.
amisun.com
Renovations, teardowns rampant on Island
I challenge you to take a ride around Anna Maria Island and find a street where there are no properties either being currently or recently renovated or torn down. I can’t guarantee you won’t find any and I won’t take that bet, but all of us who either live on the Island or visit it often know what I’m talking about.
sarasotamagazine.com
The Best Pizza in Sarasota
We tasted pizzas for weeks to bring you our 22 favorite pizza pie spots, from hole-in-the-wall strip-mall joints to fine-dining restaurants. The only thing people like doing more than eating pizza? Debating about pizza. Which regional variety is the best? An O.G. Neapolitan? A classic New York slice? Pizza from Chicago? Detroit? Pittsburgh? New Haven? California? Do you like it thin and crispy, or thick and layered? Laden with outrageous toppings, or kept simple and traditional?
