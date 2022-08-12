Read full article on original website
WMBF
Dozens of new jobs come to Robeson County with $16.9M expansion
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C., (WMBF) - A North Carolina graphite company will expand operations to Robeson County, bringing 22 new jobs and investing $16.9 million to enhance capacity at an existing facility in Lumberton. Asbury Graphite plans to add at least 22 new jobs paying average annual wages of nearly $44,000,...
live5news.com
School merger leads district changes in Williamsburg Co.
KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County School District is seeing some big changes for the new school year in the way of consolidating some of its well-known schools. According to Myron Davis, the executive director of public relations for the district, some of the more notable changes are the merger of Kingstree High School and C.E. Murray High School into one.
peedeenewsnetwork.com
CCU board of trustees approves three new degree programs
The Coastal Carolina University board of trustees approved three new degree programs during its summer meeting on Aug. 12. The programs are a Bachelor of Science in biology education (BBE), a Bachelor of Science in marine science education (BMSE), and a Master of Education in counseling (MEC) with concentrations in school counseling and clinical mental health counseling. The BBE and BMSE programs will be housed in the Gupta College of Science, which will implement them in cooperation with the Spadoni College of Education and Social Sciences. The board also unanimously approved a contract extension for CCU President Michael T. Benson.
WMBF
Family, friends remember Florence County paramedic Sara Weaver at funeral
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - Dozens of first responders descended on Lake City on Saturday to help honor one of their own. A procession featuring multiple agencies was held for Florence County paramedic Sara Weaver ahead of her funeral that afternoon. Weaver was killed in a crash Tuesday after a...
peedeenewsnetwork.com
HopeHealth Welcomes New Provider
FLORENCE, S.C. – HopeHealth welcomes Colin Spencer, DDS, a dentist serving patients of HopeHealth in Lake City and HopeHealth Medical Plaza in Florence. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Applied Health Science from Wheaton College in Wheaton, IL, and a Doctorate of Dental Surgery from the University of Detroit Mercy School of Dentistry in Detroit, MI.
Safety a concern as students across Carolinas head back to school
FORT MILL, S.C. — Students from South Carolina -- and a handful in North Carolina -- headed back to the classroom Monday morning. Schools in Chester, Chesterfield, Lancaster and York counties, as well as Avery County in North Carolina, began the 2022-2023 year. On the first day back, a...
Docs: Aynor butcher broke USDA rules after suspension but is now in compliance
AYNOR, S.C. (WBTW) — An Aynor butcher suspended twice this year for botched animal slaughtering attempts had other violations while under suspension, according to documents from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Palmetto Fresh Meats was initially suspended on Feb. 17, which was moved to a suspension in abeyance on Feb. 24, according to a USDA […]
Williamsburg County Detention Center under 5-day quarantine due to community rise in COVID-19 cases
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Williamsburg County Detention Center is initiating a five-day quarantine due to a rise in COVID-19 cases within the community. The quarantine period began Sunday, August 14, and will last through Friday, August 19 – leaders said the detention center is following all procedures to prevent inmates and employees from […]
Conway drug supplier sentenced to 11 years
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 42-year-old Conway man is set to spend more than 11 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to supplying drugs to dealers, according to an announcement Monday afternoon from the South Carolina States Attorney’s Office. Kimo Takarra Felton pleaded guilty to being part of a 35-person ring that distributed more […]
Three Great Steakhouses in South Carolina
What is that one thing that you always end up ordering, if you find it listed on the menu? If your answer is a 'good steak' then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: 3 amazing steakhouses in South Carolina that you should absolutely visit if you love eating good food. If you haven't been to any of these places, make sure you do.
The Post and Courier
Williamsburg County Sheriff's Office Incident Reports through June 25
June 19 - Burglar Alarm – Silent, Gates St., Kingstree. • Shooting/Gun Shot Wound(s), Tomlinson St. • Civil Welfare Check, Promised Land Rd., Kingstree. • Break-In, I.M. Graham Rd. • Civil Harassment, I.M. Graham Rd., Lake City. • Larceny, US Hwy. 521, Andrews. • Animal Complaint/Barking Dog(s), Big Bay...
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Cherokee, Chester, Chesterfield, Darlington, Dillon, Fairfield by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-15 16:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-15 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cherokee; Chester; Chesterfield; Darlington; Dillon; Fairfield; Kershaw; Lancaster; Lee; Marlboro; Union; York SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 519 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS SC . SOUTH CAROLINA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE CHEROKEE CHESTER CHESTERFIELD DARLINGTON DILLON FAIRFIELD KERSHAW LANCASTER LEE MARLBORO UNION YORK
Man wanted for 2020 shooting arrested in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A man wanted for a December 2020 shooting is in custody after drugs were found in his vehicle, according to an announcement Friday from the Florence Police Department. Rayshawn Mortress Tutt Smoot is facing 11 charges, including for dealing methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana. Other charges include burglary and multiple gun crimes. […]
Woman found guilty of burglarizing South Carolina home during Hurricane Florence evacuation
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman has been found guilty of burglarizing a North Charleston home while the victims were evacuated during Hurricane Florence in 2018. Sheena Shanay Alston, 42, was found guilty of first-degree burglary earlier this month by a jury in Charleston County, Solicitor Scarlett Wilson said on Monday. Prosecutors said the […]
Teen accused in Halloween night attack at parking lot near Coastal Carolina University to be tried as an adult
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A teenager facing attempted murder and other charges related to the Halloween night attack of a woman near Coastal Carolina University will be tried as an adult, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s office. A Family Court Judge ruled on Friday that Mije Basnight, who was 16 at the time […]
This SC Restaurant Has Some of the Best BBQ in America
Many consider this SC restaurant to have some of the best BBQ in America.Atlanta Eater. Very few people that live outside of South Carolina have heard of Hemingway. It is a small town with a population of approximately 522 people, according to the 2020 Census. Although the town of Hemingway is best known for its history in cotton and farming - the town also has a BBQ restaurant that many consider being some of the best in America. Some even think it is the best in the country.
Hartsville woman charged with attempted murder in Florence shooting
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 26-year-old Hartsville woman has been charged with attempted murder after deputies said that she shot a person Tuesday morning at a Florence motel. Fantaga Tyleisa Denise Porter used a shotgun to shoot a person, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. The person was taken to a hospital and is […]
Robeson County deputies looking for wanted SC man
The Robeson County Sheriff's Office is asking for help to find a man wanted in South Carolina.
WMBF
‘Stop the Violence’ event held in memory of Dillon High School student shot, killed over summer
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Dillon County mother brought the community together for a cause that hits close to home. The Dillon County Wellness Center was home to the first “Stop the Violence” event hosted by Cierra Fletcher. Fletcher is the mother of 15-year-old Janare Fletcher, whose life was taken by gun violence this past June.
abcnews4.com
Deputies learning of more victims in crash that killed Florence medic, motorcyclist
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Investigators said they're learning of more victims in a crash Tuesday night on Pamplico Highway where Florence County EMS medic Sara Weaver and a motorcyclist Cedric Gregg, who had been hurt in a wreck, were struck and killed by a car. The Florence County Sheriff's...
