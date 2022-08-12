Read full article on original website
New Florida laws are creating 'confusion' and 'chaos' in schools, says teachers' union president
Most schoolchildren across Florida began classes last week, as districts are still trying to work out what teachers in Florida can and cannot say, in order to avoid lawsuits by parents after the passage of the The Parental Rights in Education law and the Stop Woke Act, which took effect in July.
Florida tourism continues to bounce back from a pandemic drop
Tourism in Florida during the first half of 2022 was up 20 percent from the same period last year and was higher than during the first six months of 2019, the last full year of travel before the coronavirus pandemic. Visit Florida, the state’s tourism-marketing agency, posted numbers online late...
A state legal veteran is taking over as the leader of Volunteer Florida
Josie Tamayo was appointed Friday by Gov. Ron DeSantis as CEO of Volunteer Florida, replacing Corey Simon, who resigned in June after entering the race for a state Senate seat. Tamayo, who will head an agency that oversees more than $23 million in federal and state money, has served as...
Florida is challenging a professor’s lawsuit opposing restrictions on how race can be taught
Attorneys for the state are trying to convince a federal judge to reject a University of Central Florida professor’s arguments in a battle about a new state law that restricts the way race-related concepts can be taught in classrooms. In court documents filed Friday, the state contended that Robert...
