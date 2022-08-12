ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wfsu.org

Florida tourism continues to bounce back from a pandemic drop

Tourism in Florida during the first half of 2022 was up 20 percent from the same period last year and was higher than during the first six months of 2019, the last full year of travel before the coronavirus pandemic. Visit Florida, the state’s tourism-marketing agency, posted numbers online late...
