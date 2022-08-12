ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Checking in on the Progress of the Sound Transit 3 Plan

It’s been six years since Seattle-area voters approved a suite of taxes and fees to raise $27.7 billion for transit funding. While the Sound Transit 3 (ST3) plan has made some progress in that time, locals also point to examples of slow, even potentially abandoned plans for transit improvements originally envisioned as part of the region’s transit expansion.
SEATTLE, WA
publicola.com

Seattle Legislation Aims to Stop “Crisis Pregnancy Centers” From Lying Quite So Much

At a press conference and bill signing for three pieces of legislation aimed at protecting people who seek abortions in Seattle, City Councilmember Tammy Morales said she had also introduced legislation that would bar so-called crisis pregnancy centers—fake clinics run by religious anti-abortion groups—from false advertising at their locations inside city limits.
SEATTLE, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

BREAKING: Snohomish County to purchase second hotel for homeless

Snohomish County, Wash., August 15, 2022 – Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers announced that the County is using American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to purchase a second hotel to convert to time-limited bridge housing with wraparound services. The America’s Best Value Inn in Edmonds will provide 55 new units of time-limited, bridge housing for individuals living without shelter.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
KUOW

Why the entire board of Seattle's ACT Theatre just stepped down

A Contemporary Theatre — Seattle’s ACT company — has announced that its entire board of trustees has voluntarily stepped down. The only exceptions are three positions required by law — the chair, secretary, and treasurer. This board overhaul is the result of three months of “deliberation...
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

1 dead, many wounded after weekend of shootings across Seattle area

A series of shootings across the Seattle area left one man dead and many others wounded over the weekend. The Seattle Police Department reports that the incidents started late Friday night and took place through Sunday night. Friday, 11:24 p.m.: Two people were found with gunshot wounds in an alley...
SEATTLE, WA
thurstontalk.com

That Is How We Do It Here at Pam Fisher Properties

Pam Fisher started in real estate in 2003 and created her own firm in 2020. Pam Fisher Properties specializes in residential resale and new construction for single family homes, but also works with vacant land, multi family, condos and townhomes. Pam helps buyers and sellers in the Greater Puget Sound Region, primarily in DuPont, Lacey, Olympia, Puyallup and communities surrounding JBLM.
OLYMPIA, WA
KING 5

Woman dies after being struck, trapped by Seattle's light rail

SEATTLE — A 39-year-old woman died Sunday after she became trapped between a light rail train and the Mount Baker Station platform, according to the Seattle Police Department (SPD). Seattle Fire Department crews were called to the station to extricate the trapped woman, identified as Nicole Lyons, at around...
SEATTLE, WA
everout.com

The Top 65 Events in Seattle This Week: Aug 15-21, 2022

There's plenty to write home about this week, whether you hit up a show from Amy Schumer or The Killers, or get your freak geek on at Emerald City Comic Con or the Washington Midsummer Renaissance Faire. Although. Washington’s statewide mask mandate has been lifted, venues may have their own...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Fire spreads to all 3 levels of West Seattle home

SEATTLE — A fire spread to all three levels of a house in West Seattle overnight. Seattle fire tweeted photos of the fire in the 4000 block of 35th Avenue Southwest, which was reported at around 2:30 a.m. on Monday. Crews quickly got the fire under control. No injuries...
SEATTLE, WA
425magazine.com

Brown Bear Car Wash Celebrates 65 Years

Brown Bear Car Wash will be offering free car washes Thursday, Aug. 25, in celebration of its 65th birthday. The Seattle-based, family-owned company has provided 513,157 free “Beary Clean” washes over the past 15 years to celebrate its birthday and to honor former and current service members on Veterans Day, according to a press release. Last year's event cleaned 32,639 cars and trucks across the Puget Sound area.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Tacoma humane society at capacity, adoption fees drastically lowered

TACOMA, Wash. - The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is offering lowered adoption fees as a part of a nationwide campaign to "Clear The Shelters." The shelter said it is currently caring for over 700 animals, and they need to boost adoptions and clear space. From August 16-31,...
TACOMA, WA

