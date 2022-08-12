Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
PLANetizen
Checking in on the Progress of the Sound Transit 3 Plan
It’s been six years since Seattle-area voters approved a suite of taxes and fees to raise $27.7 billion for transit funding. While the Sound Transit 3 (ST3) plan has made some progress in that time, locals also point to examples of slow, even potentially abandoned plans for transit improvements originally envisioned as part of the region’s transit expansion.
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Seattle’s equity movement punishes white men to push race-based marijuana licenses
The Seattle City Council and Mayor are upset that too many “cannabis businesses are owned primarily by White men.” They have a plan to tackle the issue in the name of “cannabis equity.”. The council says white men operate 87% of the city’s pot shops. This stat...
Here's what Washington state was granted for infrastructure projects
SEATTLE — U.S. transportation officials announced $2.2 billion for local infrastructure projects on Thursday, paving the way for new bridges, roads, bike lanes, railways and ports in scores of communities across the country. The competitive grants are more than double the amount awarded the previous year under the same...
publicola.com
Seattle Legislation Aims to Stop “Crisis Pregnancy Centers” From Lying Quite So Much
At a press conference and bill signing for three pieces of legislation aimed at protecting people who seek abortions in Seattle, City Councilmember Tammy Morales said she had also introduced legislation that would bar so-called crisis pregnancy centers—fake clinics run by religious anti-abortion groups—from false advertising at their locations inside city limits.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
These areas of WA are likely to get hotter – but people keep moving there
Already this year, the Tri-Cities saw a record-breaking heat wave of 100 degrees or higher for 11 straight days.
KIMA TV
Housing market: Number of Washington homebuyers backing out of deals reaches new high
SEATTLE — The housing market is slowing as higher mortgage rates sideline many prospective homebuyers. According to Redfin, nationwide, roughly 63,000 home-purchase agreements fell through in July, equal to 16.1% of homes that went under contract that month. In Washington, Seattle saw 11% of pending sales fall through in...
lynnwoodtimes.com
BREAKING: Snohomish County to purchase second hotel for homeless
Snohomish County, Wash., August 15, 2022 – Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers announced that the County is using American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to purchase a second hotel to convert to time-limited bridge housing with wraparound services. The America’s Best Value Inn in Edmonds will provide 55 new units of time-limited, bridge housing for individuals living without shelter.
This Is Washington's Most Expensive Suburb
Travel + Leisure looked to data from Zillow and Redfin to find the most expensive suburb in every state.
RELATED PEOPLE
KUOW
Why the entire board of Seattle's ACT Theatre just stepped down
A Contemporary Theatre — Seattle’s ACT company — has announced that its entire board of trustees has voluntarily stepped down. The only exceptions are three positions required by law — the chair, secretary, and treasurer. This board overhaul is the result of three months of “deliberation...
KUOW
1 dead, many wounded after weekend of shootings across Seattle area
A series of shootings across the Seattle area left one man dead and many others wounded over the weekend. The Seattle Police Department reports that the incidents started late Friday night and took place through Sunday night. Friday, 11:24 p.m.: Two people were found with gunshot wounds in an alley...
thurstontalk.com
That Is How We Do It Here at Pam Fisher Properties
Pam Fisher started in real estate in 2003 and created her own firm in 2020. Pam Fisher Properties specializes in residential resale and new construction for single family homes, but also works with vacant land, multi family, condos and townhomes. Pam helps buyers and sellers in the Greater Puget Sound Region, primarily in DuPont, Lacey, Olympia, Puyallup and communities surrounding JBLM.
Woman dies after being struck, trapped by Seattle's light rail
SEATTLE — A 39-year-old woman died Sunday after she became trapped between a light rail train and the Mount Baker Station platform, according to the Seattle Police Department (SPD). Seattle Fire Department crews were called to the station to extricate the trapped woman, identified as Nicole Lyons, at around...
IN THIS ARTICLE
everout.com
The Top 65 Events in Seattle This Week: Aug 15-21, 2022
There's plenty to write home about this week, whether you hit up a show from Amy Schumer or The Killers, or get your freak geek on at Emerald City Comic Con or the Washington Midsummer Renaissance Faire. Although. Washington’s statewide mask mandate has been lifted, venues may have their own...
Fire spreads to all 3 levels of West Seattle home
SEATTLE — A fire spread to all three levels of a house in West Seattle overnight. Seattle fire tweeted photos of the fire in the 4000 block of 35th Avenue Southwest, which was reported at around 2:30 a.m. on Monday. Crews quickly got the fire under control. No injuries...
Tri-City Herald
They are the ‘bullies of the plant world’ in WA. Now’s your opportunity for revenge
It was hard to tell where the berry juice ended and where the blood began on Michael Mitchell’s arms as he emerged from a patch of Himalayan blackberry Saturday afternoon in DuPont. The volunteer with Champions Centre church was covered with scratches and scrapes after spending the morning with...
Crews will start to pave over 'infamous bumps' on SB I-5 near Spokane Street in Seattle this weekend
SEATTLE — Crews will start to pave over the "infamous bumps" along a portion of southbound I-5 in Seattle as Revive I-5 work continues this weekend. The paving will occur near Spokane Street, where new expansion joints replaced old ones that were placed about three-quarters of an inch below the surface of the new road.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
425magazine.com
Brown Bear Car Wash Celebrates 65 Years
Brown Bear Car Wash will be offering free car washes Thursday, Aug. 25, in celebration of its 65th birthday. The Seattle-based, family-owned company has provided 513,157 free “Beary Clean” washes over the past 15 years to celebrate its birthday and to honor former and current service members on Veterans Day, according to a press release. Last year's event cleaned 32,639 cars and trucks across the Puget Sound area.
q13fox.com
Tacoma humane society at capacity, adoption fees drastically lowered
TACOMA, Wash. - The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is offering lowered adoption fees as a part of a nationwide campaign to "Clear The Shelters." The shelter said it is currently caring for over 700 animals, and they need to boost adoptions and clear space. From August 16-31,...
Washington State’s Mysterious Mima Mounds Feels Like an Alien World
Check Out The Mysterious Mima Mounds In Washington State. One of the most unusual places to visit in Washington State almost feels like an alien world. 445 Acres Of Unusual Bumps Populate This Washington State Nature Preserve. Unusual land bumps can be found in the Mima Mounds Natural Area Preserve....
shorelineareanews.com
Destinations: The return of CHOMP! - a major food festival in Redmond - Saturday, August 20, 2022
Contrary to popular opinion, CHOMP! is not this summer’s latest sequel to Jaws, Jurassic Park or even Little Shop of Horrors. It is, in fact, a free, family-friendly, day-long event which focuses on sustainability, healthy food and social justice. Even with these strong underpinnings, CHOMP! is a fun new...
Comments / 1