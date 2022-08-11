ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Time Out Global

The ten best cheap (or free!) dates you can go on in Melbourne

Have a romantic night (or day) out without sending yourself broke. You’d have to have been living under a rock not to notice that life’s been getting ridiculously expensive lately, but in the words of Jennifer Lopez, love don’t cost a thing. Or more accurately, taking your lover on a memorable date doesn’t need to cost an arm and a leg.
Fortune

$10 tourists go home: Travel is booming, but neither airlines nor hotspots want their budget travelers back

Travel is back, but not all travelers are as welcome anymore. After a two-year pandemic-induced lull, the travel industry came roaring back in full force this summer. With pandemic-era restrictions easing and years’ worth of pent-up demand for travel, international tourism saw a 182% increase in the first three months of 2022 over the same period last year, according to the UN World Tourism Organization.
gatechecked

Delta Adds Non-Stop Flights To Tahiti, Cape Town and Tel Aviv

Get those bags packed as Delta Air Lines has announced non-stop routes to new destinations including Tahiti in the French Polynesian islands, as well as Cape Town, South Africa and Tel Aviv, Israel. “Offering our customers new and additional access to these international cultural powerhouses is central to our unwavering...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Lord Ganesh

The Airplane Hotel in Costa Rica :A Luxury Option for Travellers

When you’re planning a trip, the last thing you want to worry about is where to stay. But with the ever-growing popularity of airplane hotels, that worry is slowly starting to fade away. What is an airplane hotel, and how do they work? Simply put, an airplane hotel is a hotel that’s built inside an airplane. This means that you have all the benefits of a regular hotel  except that you’re 600 feet in the air! Not only does this make for an incredible view, but it also provides a luxury option for travelers who want the best of the best. With prices starting at just $119 per night, an airplane hotel is worth considering for your next travel destination!
Time Out Global

Why is everyone in London getting bitten right now?

Helena King first knew something wrong when she felt a dull tingling below her thumb. She’d come home from spending a glorious late June day wild swimming in Beckenham Place Park and brushed off the pain until she woke up the next morning with a ‘whacking great swelling’ on her hand.
Time Out Global

Everything you need to know about the tube strike in August

The tube strike on August 19 is still going ahead across London Overground and Underground networks. Following the July rail strikes and ongoing disruption to the Night Tube, union members will walk out in RMT’s fifth 24-hour strike this year. And there'll be even more travel disruption as there's...
Time Out Global

Now on the market: a sea defence tower that’s been turned into a spectacular home

The property market is pretty bad at the minute, eh? We’ve got an idea – why not go off-piste, and go and live in a 216-year-old circular sea defence tower in East Sussex?. If that sounds like your cup of tea, take a look at this listing. Named The Grey Tower, the Grade II-listed Martello tower in Pevensey is sure to spark all of your digital-nomad dreams. It basically looks like the perfect Zoom background – and it’s on sale for £695,000.
Time Out Global

Could there soon be a shortage of bottled water in the UK?

In case you haven’t heard or gone outside in the past few days and weeks, we’re in a bit of a drought (but be warned, flash floods and thunderstorms are about to change all that). So while we await the heavens opening up, parts of the country are facing a hosepipe ban from August 23. And it’s not just our gardens and front yards going without H2O – bottled water might also be on its way out.
Daily Mail

Half-term holiday nightmare: Family getaway hopes are thrown into chaos as Heathrow extends passenger cap until the end of October - meaning up to one million seats could be axed

Families' hopes for a half-term holiday were thrown into chaos yesterday as Britain's biggest airport extended its passenger cap to the end of October. Heathrow announced it will not lift its ban on the number of daily outbound travellers next month as planned – meaning up to one million seats could be axed from airline schedules.
BoardingArea

Review: DoubleTree Hotel Krakow

In Krakow, we stayed at the DoubleTree by Hilton because it was less than half the price of the Sheraton Grand Krakow. I found the hotel wholly satisfactory and would return. At $69/night, this was a cheap hotel, but a full-service hotel. Location. After driving in from Warsaw, we arrived...
Time Out Global

Koon Nam Wah Bridal's iconic neon signs to be removed

Old eateries and stores in Hong Kong are dwindling in numbers and having a tough time surviving. Unfortunately, another venue in the city has been hit with bad news. On August 15, Koon Nam Wah Bridal in Yau Ma Tei announced on their Instagram account that the government will be removing their neon signs on August 16 and that those who want to snap pictures of the signs should visit while they still can.
Tyla

Mum shares how she holidays in mansions 'for free' with her children

A savvy mum has revealed how she saves thousands on holiday accommodation in the UK, even staying in huge mansion properties with her family 'for free'. Jenna, 33, from Worksop, runs a DIY travel business known as The Travel Mum, which provides trips for a fraction of the price of package holidays.
thebiochronicle.com

Top Options for European Business Conference Venues

Finding suitable locations for business conferences can be rather challenging because there are so many different things that you have to consider. Making sure that the facility you choose can accommodate your needs is important or you risk the conference being a disaster. There are several things to think about...
