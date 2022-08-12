KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Those visiting the Great Smoky Mountains National Park will soon need to buy parking passes for their visit, park officials announced Monday. The park will be adopting the Park it Forward program in March of next year. The program means visitors will need to pay $5 for a daily parking pass, $15 for a weekly parking pass or $40 for an annual parking pass. All revenue from the passes and increased camping fees will go towards park upkeep, officials said.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO