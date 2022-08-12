Read full article on original website
wvlt.tv
Fort Campbell soldier from Tennessee found dead in Kentucky
OLMSTED, Ky. (WSMV/WVLT) - A soldier assigned to Fort Campbell was found dead on Saturday morning, officials confirmed on Monday. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office found Joshua D. Burks, 20, of Clarksville, Tennessee, dead in the 600 block of Kenny Straton Road just before 3:30 a.m. Saturday. The Kentucky State Police said in a news release on Saturday that Burks was shot by an individual who fled the scene.
wvlt.tv
Most common jobs 150 years ago in Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to impact the global economy, the current job market is a hot topic in the news cycle. But while the pandemic itself is, historically, something of an economic aberration, the U.S. economy that we know today has a long and storied history of expansions, recessions, and evolution.
wvlt.tv
How East Tennesseans are fighting back on inflation
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Have you changed your shopping habits? University of Tennessee’s professor and the Dee and Jimmy Haslam Chair in Logistics, Thomas Goldsby, said shoppers have noticed higher prices and look for deals. “Our economy is completely dependent on people spending money,” Goldsby said giving an update...
wvlt.tv
Tennessee U.S. Representative’s daughter in intensive care
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - U.S. Tennessee Representative Tim Burchett’s daughter is in the intensive care unit after a horse-related accident on Friday, according to his Twitter. The girl broke five ribs and her wrist after the incident. She also has some internal injuries, Burchett said. The family is hoping...
wvlt.tv
TDOC receives grant to help offenders find housing
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) has received a $200,000 grant to help offenders find housing upon release. The new grant will provide transitional housing for up to 60 days to offenders who have served their sentence. TDOC has an existing partnership with the Tennessee Housing Development Agency (THDA) which helped make the grant possible.
wvlt.tv
Cooler this week but summer is not over
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - While there are rain chances every day this week, most will only get one or two rounds of rain! Overall, this is a much quieter stretch. Some of summer’s coolest afternoons are on tap this week, with two ‘mini’ fronts. Join us on...
wvlt.tv
Donate blood, earn a ticket to an East Tennessee theme park
Your headlines from8/16 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: KPD officer accused of domestic assault, Bebo's shooting victim identified, deputy clerk takes plea. Dollywood’s Great Pumpkin LumiNights nominated for USA Today 10Best Award. Updated: 10 hours ago. Dollywood’s Harvest Festival will take place from Sept. 23 to Oct. 29....
wvlt.tv
Smaller rain chances ahead - but downpours Friday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The look of the sky and the sprinkles on radar are reminiscent of a late fall pattern, but we’re still close to 80 degrees out there. Mild weather (for August) rolls in the next few days. We have a better threat for heavier and more widespread rain on Friday, and again late Monday into Tuesday.
wvlt.tv
Great Smoky Mountains National Park to begin charging for parking, increasing camp fees
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Those visiting the Great Smoky Mountains National Park will soon need to buy parking passes for their visit, park officials announced Monday. The park will be adopting the Park it Forward program in March of next year. The program means visitors will need to pay $5 for a daily parking pass, $15 for a weekly parking pass or $40 for an annual parking pass. All revenue from the passes and increased camping fees will go towards park upkeep, officials said.
