Income Tax

FOXBusiness

Stimulus check update: These states are sending 'inflation relief' payments

As high inflation saddles Americans with an extra financial burden, some states are helping out with one-time stimulus rebates to offset the pain of higher prices. The Labor Department reported earlier this month that the consumer price index rose 9.1% in June from a year ago, marking the fastest pace of inflation since November 1981. The CPI is a broad measure of the price for everyday goods, including gasoline, groceries and rents.
Dayana Sabatin

Stimulus Check Updates

Even though stimulus checks have been all the talk as of recently, the checks are still not in the mail for many people. Lawmakers are continuously proposing new plans to help Americans cope with inflation, but none of their plans are working thus far.
24/7 Wall St.

Foreign Countries That Own the Most U.S. Land

In an interview earlier this year, Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa warned that foreign buyers were snatching up prime U.S. farmland in an effort to “dominate food production.” Grassley specifically mentioned China in his call for more oversight of foreign ownership of U.S. agricultural production. “As foreign investors look to gobble up U.S. food and […]
Washington Examiner

Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just weeks

Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
24/7 Wall St.

The Richest Women in the World

Through much of history, men have held most of the world’s wealth, and as recently as 2014, women made less than 17% of the top 1% of earners in the United States. A large majority of the richest Americans are men. (These are the 30 richest Americans of all time.) The financial success of women […]
