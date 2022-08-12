Read full article on original website
Up to $1,700 of stimulus payment is coming for millions of Americans
As we all know, residents from all around the country continue to suffer from the effects of high inflation. For example, gas and food prices are still rising compared to the previous year.
Stimulus check update: These states are sending 'inflation relief' payments
As high inflation saddles Americans with an extra financial burden, some states are helping out with one-time stimulus rebates to offset the pain of higher prices. The Labor Department reported earlier this month that the consumer price index rose 9.1% in June from a year ago, marking the fastest pace of inflation since November 1981. The CPI is a broad measure of the price for everyday goods, including gasoline, groceries and rents.
Most electric vehicles won’t qualify for federal tax credit
DETROIT (AP) — A tax credit of up to $7,500 could be used to defray the cost of an electric vehicle under the Inflation Reduction Act now moving toward final approval in Congress. But the auto industry is warning that the vast majority of EV purchases won’t qualify for...
Americans Are Moving to These 5 States to Save Money
For Americans who want to reduce their spending, moving to a state with a lower cost of living can be an excellent option.
Social Security Supplemental Income 2022 — Millions to get $841 direct payment in August – do you qualify?
MILLIONS of Americans will receive six payments worth $841 each this year, with one arriving in August. Social Security Supplemental Income is a critical payment for retired Americans or those with a disability - and millions of recipients are getting SSI payments soon. SSI payments are scheduled for the first...
These States Have Approved Stimulus Checks
North Carolina: North Caroline has a $6.5 billion budget surplus, so Democratic lawmakers want to use this money to deliver tax rebates. This would grant $200 checks to residents; however, there has been a bit of opposition by state senate republicans.
A major student-loan lender 'assumes' Biden will keep debt payments paused until January 2023
Anthony Noto, SoFi's CEO, previously lobbied Congress to resume student-loan payments, but he's expecting Biden to extend the pause through next year.
Even though stimulus checks have been all the talk as of recently, the checks are still not in the mail for many people. Lawmakers are continuously proposing new plans to help Americans cope with inflation, but none of their plans are working thus far.
Foreign Countries That Own the Most U.S. Land
In an interview earlier this year, Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa warned that foreign buyers were snatching up prime U.S. farmland in an effort to “dominate food production.” Grassley specifically mentioned China in his call for more oversight of foreign ownership of U.S. agricultural production. “As foreign investors look to gobble up U.S. food and […]
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just weeks
Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
Former Keystone XL Pipeline worker: We are ready to go to to the polls in November
Jul. 18, 2022 - 05:25 - Former Keystone XL Pipeline worker Neal Crabtree slams Biden for rise in gas prices and refusal to produce oil in America.
It 'makes no logical sense' for Biden to cancel student debt while continuing to 'hand out loans,' House Republicans say
House Republicans on the education committee criticized Democrats for supporting loan forgiveness. They said it "makes no logical sense" to continue disbursing loans after any relief. Biden is likely to announce broad relief before loan payments resume in September.
Las Vegas declares emergency, with less than 50 days of clean water supply left
LAS VEGAS — The city of Las Vegas has declared an emergency over its water supply after the Calf Canyon-Hermits Peak Fire, the largest wildfire in New Mexico history, contaminated the Gallinas River. The city relies solely on water from the river, which has been tainted with large amounts of fire-related debris and ash, according to city officials.
Fauci says it's 'becoming more and more difficult to get people to listen' because Americans are fed up with the COVID-19 pandemic and want it 'behind them'
You don't need to 'dramatically alter your lifestyle' to reduce your risk of catching COVID-19, Fauci said, just take 'simple' mitigation methods.
Social Security SSI Updates To Know for August 2022
For many Americans, Social Security is all about retirement benefits. But Social Security as a whole actually encapsulates a number of programs designed to assist qualifying Americans. Check It...
SNAP 2022: Is My State Extending Emergency Allotment Money for August?
Emergency allotments were authorized under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act to help address temporary food needs of SNAP households during the pandemic. According to the U.S. Department of...
The Richest Women in the World
Through much of history, men have held most of the world’s wealth, and as recently as 2014, women made less than 17% of the top 1% of earners in the United States. A large majority of the richest Americans are men. (These are the 30 richest Americans of all time.) The financial success of women […]
Kyrsten Sinema reportedly wants to block Democrats from narrowing the carried interest loophole benefiting rich investors
Obama and Trump both tried and failed to close the carried interest loophole. Biden's big bill hangs in the balance with Sinema still undecided.
Social Security: No Matter Your Age, Do Not Claim Benefits Until You Reach This Milestone
There's a magic number to know that can help you maximize your Social Security income when you are ready to retire. And it's not the number you might think it is. See: 10 Reasons You Should Claim...
Here are 14 electric vehicles that might qualify for new tax breaks under the climate bill
Some electric cars, SUVs, and trucks may qualify for $7,500 tax credits under the climate bill President Biden is expected to sign though many won't.
