ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
ValleyCentral

Gulf disturbance to bring rain, storms to the Valley

UPDATE: An areal flood advisory has been issued for Eastern Starr County as heavy rainfall continues in the area from San Isidro down to La Grulla. The advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — If you have any outdoor weekend plans in the Rio Grande Valley, you might want to stay […]
LA GRULLA, TX
Click2Houston.com

More heavy rain on the way

With Wednesday nights heavy rain, our atmosphere has been worked over. It’s tough to get a quick turnaround of thunderstorms when this occurs. However, late in the day that may be enough time to get another round of heavy rain, especially from Houston to the east. Temperatures climb to the lower 90s with a 40% chance of storms.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Finger Lakes#Fair Weather
Cleveland.com

Study warns of ‘extreme heat belt’ in U.S., could affect parts of Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio — More of the nation, including parts of Ohio, soon could be part of an “extreme heat belt” in which the heat index commonly reaches 125 degrees. The study released Monday by the First Street Foundation says that by 2053, the heat belt could stretch from northern Texas and Louisiana to Wisconsin, affecting nearly 108 million residents. People living in these areas will experience at least one day a year when the heat index exceeds 125 degrees, which the National Weather Service considers the extreme danger level.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WAAY-TV

Pair of earthquakes shake North Alabama

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) says two earthquakes hit North Alabama within hours of each other. The first was in Stevenson along the Tennessee River near the Highway 117 bridge. The 1.9 magnitude quake happened at 7:51 p.m. Friday night. See more details HERE. The second was a 2.7...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WETM

Pet of the Week: Maximus, Finger Lakes SPCA

(WETM) — Today’s Pet of the Week is a lovable survivor from the Finger Lakes SPCA. Maximus is a 1-2-year-old neutered boy. Finger Lakes SPCA says that he is an animal cruelty survivor, and was admitted for care in very poor body condition upon his intake. Thanks to good veterinary care, groceries, and some TLC, Maximus has been rehabilitated and is now ready for a true home.
PETS
WETM

These cities have the fastest-growing housing prices, according to Redfin

(NEXSTAR) — Even though recent data shows the housing market could be cooling, sales prices are still surging in several major cities. According to a recent ranking from real estate company Redfin, the top 10 cities with the fastest–growing sales prices are located in only three states — and the majority are in just one state.
DETROIT, MI
WETM

WATCH: Interview with NY-23 candidate Joe Sempolinski

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Ahead of the upcoming special election and primary election for New York’s 23rd Congressional seat, 18 News invited the candidates for interviews so the Southern Tier community can learn more about their next congressman. Special election Republican nominee Joe Sempolinski spoke on issues like...
ELMIRA, NY
CBS San Francisco

Magnitude 4.4 earthquake strikes near California-Nevada border

WALKER, Mono County – An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.4 struck the east of the Sierra Nevada near the California-Nevada border Monday afternoon, with shaking reportedly felt as far away as the Bay Area.According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake struck at 1:44 p.m. and was centered about 5 miles northeast of the town of Walker in Mono County. Two smaller earthquakes, both magnitude 2.6, struck the same area at 1:53 p.m. and 2:16 p.m.Shaking from the magnitude 4.4 quake was reported in the Sierra Nevada range and in a wide swath of the Central Valley from Merced to Sacramento. Visitors to the USGS website from several Bay Area communities, including Vacaville, San Ramon and San Francisco, also reported feeling the quake.There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
MONO COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy