Read full article on original website
Related
listenupyall.com
City of Natchez to Welcome Viking Mississippi
NATCHEZ, Miss. – August 16, 2022 – The City of Natchez will welcome, for the very first time, Viking Mississippi, the Mississippi River’s newest state-of-art vessel, inspired by Viking’s award-winning river and ocean cruise ships known throughout the world for excellence and luxury. This marks the...
Natchez Democrat
Viking Mississippi to arrive in Natchez Sunday morning
NATCHEZ — Viking Mississippi, the newest vessel by Viking River Cruises, is due to arrive in Natchez on Sunday at 8 a.m. The launch of the Viking Mississippi is the first time Viking has offered a cruise ship in North America and the first on the Mississippi River, according to a press release issued jointly by Visit Natchez and the City of Natchez this afternoon.
Natchez Democrat
Last Week in Natchez: August 8 to August 15, 2022
NATCHEZ — Not a subscriber? Here are highlights of what you missed in our coverage from August 8 to August 15. Visit natchezdemocrat.com/subscriptions to subscribe. Don’t forget to vote in the Best of the Miss-Lou contest for our local businesses.
Natchez Democrat
Rosco on the Radio, beloved Natchez radio voice, dies
NATCHEZ — Dave Kimbro, known best as Rosco on the Radio, has died, announced his work family at 95 Country WQNZ and Listen Up Y’all Media. Kimbro had been battling an illness. He began working at the station in 1970 as a young man broadcasting football games. He...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
listenupyall.com
Adams County board looks to Concordia Parish as possible place to jail inmates
NATCHEZ, Miss. – Conditions at the problem-plagued Adams County jail could prompt the county board to move inmates elsewhere. Adams County board President Wes Middleton said Monday he wants negotiations started with officials in Concordia Parish about housing inmates in a detention center there as a short-term solution. “I...
fox40jackson.com
Authorities searching for missing Natchez teen
ADAMS CO., Miss. (WLBT) – The Adams County Sheriff’s Office issued a Missing Person Alert for a Natchez teen. Jania Shanell Rose, 17, was last seen on August 14, around 8:30 p.m., at the Bluff City Bowl in Natchez, wearing an all-black outfit with black slide shoes. Authorities...
Natchez Democrat
Natchez man says he fell victim to moving company scam
NATCHEZ — A Natchez man says he was the victim of a moving company embezzlement scheme that has led to the arrest of two men in Oxford. An employee and the owner of Spyder Moving Services, a moving company that services areas throughout Mississippi and Tennessee, were arrested this week on embezzlement charges in.
listenupyall.com
Adams County board honors Rosco
The Adams County Board of Supervisors began its meeting this morning with a moment of silence in honor of Rosco. “The Miss-Lou region lost a giant yesterday,” said county board President Wes Middleton. “He was truly a hero in this community. He will be missed.”
RELATED PEOPLE
listenupyall.com
New district lines being drawn for Adams County supervisors
NATCHEZ, Miss. – Adams County’s five supervisors are reviewing maps for redrawing their districts as they prepare for the 2023 elections. A political mapping expert presented them population numbers Monday showing political borders need to be changed in four districts because they’re imbalanced. Districts need to be realigned to reflect population changes and ensure they have about the same number of people, as required by law.
12 From Louisiana Arrested for Narcotics and Other Crimes in Connection with Drug Trafficking Organization
12 From Louisiana Arrested for Narcotics and Other Crimes in Connection with Drug Trafficking Organization. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on August 12, 2022, that in December of last year, Troopers assigned to the LSP Criminal Investigations Division, Baton Rouge Field Office (LSP CID BRFO) began an investigation into allegations that 43-year-old Elie Edwards of New Roads, Louisiana, was selling heroin and methamphetamine in Pointe Coupee Parish. LSP led a seven-month cooperative investigation with several federal, state, and local law enforcement organizations. Troopers found several members of a Drug Trafficking Organization (DTO) led by Edwards.
Natchez Democrat
Slippery foot lands car inside gas station convenience store
NATCHEZ — A car came crashing through the front door of a gas station convenience store on Monday morning. The accident occurred at approximately 11 a.m. Monday at the BlueSky Exxon gas station on the corner of U.S. 61 North and Morgantown Road. Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said...
Natchez Democrat
Supervisors to consider negotiating with Concordia Parish Sheriff to house inmates, shut down Adams County Jail operation
NATCHEZ — The Adams County Board of Supervisors is expected to vote at its next meeting as to whether to begin negotiations with the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office to house Adams County Jail inmates in its correctional facility. Adams County Board of Supervisors President Wes Middleton has shared...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man dies after being shot in Woodville
WOODVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – A man died in a hospital after he was shot in Woodville on Sunday, August 14. The Natchez Democrat reported the man was pronounced dead at 3:20 a.m. at Merit Health Natchez. He has not yet been identified. Officials with the Wilkinson County Sheriff’s Office didn’t give the newspaper more details, […]
Doctors open medical marijuana dispensary in Mississippi
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) — Two doctors have made an efforts to open a medical marijuana dispensary in Brookhaven, called Magnolia Greens. Dennis Sanders and his wife are co-owners of Magnolia Greens. Sanders is a doctor, and his wife is a registered nurse. The two wanted to open the dispensary to ensure that patients can receive […]
Mississippi police chief: Federal lawsuit is an effort ‘to destroy me and our town’
A Mississippi police chief says a recent federal lawsuit filed against him is part of an ongoing effort to “destroy me and our town.”. Brookhaven Police Chief Kenneth Collins posted a statement on social media Monday afternoon responding to articles about the lawsuit filed in late July against him and the City of Brookhaven.
Natchez Democrat
Natchez woman arrested for fraud; more than $184,000 stolen investigators say
VIDALIA, La. — A Natchez woman is accused of robbing a Concordia Parish business she worked at of more than $184,000, investigators said. Krysten H. Jones, 37, of Natchez, was arrested Wednesday on charges of bank fraud, felony theft, forgery, money laundering, identity theft and computer fraud. Her bond...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woman arrested after stealing over $184K from Vidalia business owner, deputies say
On July 21, 2022, the Concordia Parish Sheriff's Office began an investigation into financial crimes after receiving a call from a Vidalia business owner, regarding numerous financial transactions being conducted without authorization.
Traffic stop leads to discovery of drugs, AR-style rifles, handguns and ammo
Multiple firearms, illegal drugs and paraphernalia were confiscated during a weekend traffic stop by the Brookhaven Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit. Friday around 9:33 p.m., an SCU officer made a traffic stop in the Rogers Circle area on a gray Toyota Camry with Copiah County plates. The officer smelled...
School mourns loss of beloved employee killed in crash
EAST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Zachary High School community is mourning the loss of a beloved staff member killed in a crash in East Feliciana Parish. According to the school, Stacey Hornsby, 53, served as a school clerk for many years. Counselors and social workers are being made available to help students and employees.
wbrz.com
Clinton woman dies in East Feliciana Parish car wreck Wednesday morning
SLAUGHTER - A Clinton woman was killed in a head-on car wreck along LA-959 Wednesday morning. State Police said 53-year-old Stacey Hornsby was driving on LA-959 east of LA-63 when her car crossed the center line of the highway and hit another car head-on. Troopers said Hornsby was not wearing...
Comments / 0