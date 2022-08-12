NATCHEZ, Miss. – Adams County’s five supervisors are reviewing maps for redrawing their districts as they prepare for the 2023 elections. A political mapping expert presented them population numbers Monday showing political borders need to be changed in four districts because they’re imbalanced. Districts need to be realigned to reflect population changes and ensure they have about the same number of people, as required by law.

ADAMS COUNTY, MS ・ 8 HOURS AGO