Raleigh Yard Waste Center is Currently Closed
The Raleigh Yard Waste Center is closed due to power outages and flooding sustained during the early morning storm. The center will remain closed to the public while crews work to restore power and assess damaged areas. Friday yard waste customers will receive regularly scheduled curbside service. Customers will not be permitted onsite to dump yard waste or purchase mulch and compost products. The estimated duration of the closure is unknown at this time.
