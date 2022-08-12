ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FMX 94.5

This Might Be the Best McDonald’s in Lubbock

I noticed a Facebook post yesterday that praised a particular McDonald's franchise in Lubbock above all others. It just happens to be the location that I frequent the most often, and I've got to say the team at 50th and Milwaukee does an absolutely stellar job. Dozens of people commented...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Check Out Lubbock’s Amazing Food Trucks All In One Location Every Month

Back in July, we told you that the City of Lubbock is launching Food Truck Alley. Well, the first one was kicked off and they are ready to try it again. With more and more food trucks opening and people loving them, the city stepped up to make a day where they can all come together for us all to enjoy since it is so hard to keep up where each one will be.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Is Lubbock’s Signature Chilton Finally ‘Breaking Out’?

It's a right of passage. A young Lubbockite goes out of town, visits a bar, and attempts to order their favorite drink- the salty, bright, refreshing and perfect cocktail. "I'll have a Chilton, please." And they are answered with a blank stare. Because the cocktail that should be everywhere is...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

This New Lubbock Airbnb is Perfect for a Gameday Getaway

Football season is just around the corner, and many Texas Tech fans will be making their way into Lubbock to catch the home games in person. Because of this, all of the hotels in Lubbock, especially the ones near campus are not only fully booked, but overpriced on home game weekends. So, why not book an Airbnb near Texas Tech instead?
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Don’t Miss Lubbock’s Texas Terror Mini-Convention

This could develop into quite a thing. A new event is set to celebrate all things horror-related on September 10th, 2022. It's called The Texas Terror Mini-Con. The event will take place at the very cool CASP Gallery at 1106 5th Street from 5 to 11 p.m. The event is free, so why not give it a whirl?
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Toot ‘n Totum is officially coming to Lubbock

LUBBOCK, TEXAS – Toot ‘n Totum is officially coming to Lubbock. According to the official Toot ‘n Totum website, it plans to open multiple locations in Lubbock. Toot ‘n Totum told EverythingLubbock.com they are still in the early stages of planning and is expected to begin construction in 2023.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Why is This Lubbock Apartment Complex Home for So Many Kittens?

There are so many dang kittens in this one specific complex, but I'm not complaining. The neighborhood I live in is already home to a lot of stray cats, so the sight of them isn't surprising to me. However, it was still a wonderful treat when I walked outside my front door and saw these little cuties sleeping with each other.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

The Lubbock Weekend Line-Up (08/13-08/14)

Being a college town Lubbock can get a bit crazy over the weekend especially with school almost being back in session. With those crazy weekends comes some crazy behavior that can lead to some run ins with the Lubbock Police Department. The Lubbock Police Department recently updated their system and how to access the Lubbock County Detention Center roster that might have your exes, step-parent, or even grandparents mugshots.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Le Chic Boutique is Lubbock’s leading designer, consignment store

LUBBOCK, Texas—Le Chic Boutique Upscale Resale offers designer clothing, handbags and more, They are proud to offer the largest selection of designer, consignment items in Lubbock. They are located at 5905 82nd Street #109. Give them a call for questions on shopping and consignment at 806-687-1722.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

One injured in central Lubbock stabbing

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was taken to the hospital and another is in police custody after a report of a stabbing near 38th and Ave. S. Lubbock Police were called to the area around 1 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital by private vehicle, according to...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock Animal Shelter & Adoption Center is having a “Spay”-Cation for your fur babies

LUBBOCK, Texas— The Lubbock Animal Shelter & Adoption Center is having a “Spay”-Cation and voucher giveaway on Thursday, August 25th from 4-6pm. This event for you and your fur babies will be at Clapp Park, 46th and Ave U. See the flyer on their Facebook page for all the details and requirements: Lubbock Animal Shelter Adoption Center or call 806-775-2057.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Giovannie & The Hired Guns To Play Levelland

Red hot band "Giovannie And The Hired Guns" will be in the area. There are certain levels of fame. First, it's very hard to get your song on the radio. Then, as you probably notice, a lot of songs come and go quickly, only to be occasionally remembered in the future. Then there are those songs that stick around for a while when they are no longer considered new. Giovannie appears to have one of those career-making hits on his hands.
LEVELLAND, TX
everythinglubbock.com

City poll asking citizens how they pronounce ‘Lubbock’

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The City of Lubbock is kicking off a poll to determine how local residents pronounce ‘Lubbock’. This is something that’s been lightheartedly argued about for years, but the City is ready to settle it once and for all. Citizens can vote...
LUBBOCK, TX
