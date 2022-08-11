ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

AL.com

Blount offensive lineman Willis Anderson commits to South Alabama

Blount High School offensive lineman Willis Anderson is the third member of South Alabama’s 2023 football recruiting class, and the second from a Mobile-area school. Anderson (6-foot-4, 305 pounds) picked up his first Division I scholarship offer from the Jaguars over the summer. He announced his commitment via Twitter on Sunday:
usajaguars.com

Jaguar soccer tops NKU 5-0 in exhibition match

MOBILE, Ala. – South Alabama defeated Northern Kentucky 5-0 in their final exhibition match of the preseason. Five different Jags scored to give South their second win of preseason play. Morgan Cross got the scoring started with a goal in the 23rd minute. Monique Gray scored quickly after in...
WALA-TV FOX10

Jabel Hendrix performs Mardi Gras Anthem “Get Down” on Studio10

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile native Jabel Hendrix joined us on Studio10 to perform his new Mardi Gras Anthem “Get Down”. Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
WKRG News 5

Man shot at Cotton Wood Senior Apartments in Mobile

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police were called to Cotton Wood Senior Apartments off Azalea Road after one man was shot.  Officers were called to the complex Friday, Aug. 12 for one person shot. When officers arrived, they found a 21-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to a hospital and […]
WKRG News 5

Carnival Ecstasy leaving Mobile in fall, what’s next?

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — After being in Mobile for seven months, it’s almost time to say goodbye to the Carnival Ecstasy. The cruise ship will be leaving the port of Mobile after its final trip to the Western Caribbean on Oct. 10, 2022. The Carnival Ecstasy was the first cruise ship to return to Mobile […]
WALA-TV FOX10

Motion filed to drop Ben Reynolds’ public intoxication charge

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile City councilman faced some heat last month after he was arrested for public intoxication during July 4th weekend. Now, Baldwin County District Attorney’s Office has filed a motion to dismiss it. District 4′s Ben Reynolds was a passenger on a boat stopped in...
WKRG News 5

Hangout Fest founder faces rape accusation in civil lawsuit

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A prominent Baldwin County business owner faces a rape accusation in a civil lawsuit filed Friday, Aug. 12. The lawsuit, filed by a former employee, claims Shaul Zislin began “grooming” the plaintiff in March 2018 and raped her at his Orange Beach condo in May 2018. Zislin is the founder […]
WKRG News 5

Bolt Mobility puts the brakes on scooters in downtown Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A spokesperson with the City of Mobile has confirmed to WKRG News 5 that Gotcha Scooters are leaving. The owner Bolt Mobility has gone out of business. The City cannot speak for the business, however, they can confirm that the company and its local operators have been removing the scooters from […]
AL.com

Apartments sell for big bucks

A local investor paid $2.7 million for a 38-unit apartment complex at 215 McMillan Ave., in Bay Minette, according to Jacob Napper of Gulfbelt Properties, who represented the buyer. Jonathan Keith of Keith Realty worked for the seller. Known as Bay Apartments, the new owner plans to rename it Cypress Crossing.
WALA-TV FOX10

Prichard PD: Blount High School student arrest for bringing gun on campus

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - An 18-year-old Blount High School student was arrested Thursday after allegedly bringing a gun to school. Prichard police were called to the school after staff said they found the student in possession of a firearm. Michael Dewayne Thomas of Mobile was taken to the Prichard Police...
WALA-TV FOX10

Popular Daphne restaurant returning soon after closing last month

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - It may have closed its doors last month, but a popular Daphne restaurant is coming back and better than before. Market By the Bay was originally owned by Mayor Robin Lejeune’s family for 19 years, though last month, they were forced to close their doors due to labor shortages in the wake of COVID-19. But it’s not the end of the road for this well-loved restaurant.
DAPHNE, AL

