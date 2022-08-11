Read full article on original website
Blount offensive lineman Willis Anderson commits to South Alabama
Blount High School offensive lineman Willis Anderson is the third member of South Alabama’s 2023 football recruiting class, and the second from a Mobile-area school. Anderson (6-foot-4, 305 pounds) picked up his first Division I scholarship offer from the Jaguars over the summer. He announced his commitment via Twitter on Sunday:
22 games to watch in 2022: This season’s most intriguing prep football matchups
The 2022 high school football schedule officially kicks off in Alabama later this week. From Week 1 – or Week 0 as it is deemed by the Alabama High School Athletic Association – to the final week of the regular season, there are intriguing matchups throughout the state.
South Alabama football notes: Quarterback battle continues headed into first scrimmage
South Alabama football coach Kane Wommack said it’s possible Saturday’s first scrimmage of preseason camp could result in the Jaguars naming their starting quarterback for 2021. Junior Desmond Trotter and Toledo transfer Carter Bradley have split first- and second-team reps throughout camp, though Bradley has been the first...
usajaguars.com
Jaguar soccer tops NKU 5-0 in exhibition match
MOBILE, Ala. – South Alabama defeated Northern Kentucky 5-0 in their final exhibition match of the preseason. Five different Jags scored to give South their second win of preseason play. Morgan Cross got the scoring started with a goal in the 23rd minute. Monique Gray scored quickly after in...
Beaverton Football Builds Confidence to Drive This Year’s Success
Beaverton — The Beavers have many returners this season and see the chemistry growing among the teammates, something that will drive the team to more wins compared to last year’s 2-6 run. Last season did not live up to the past few years, with the team winning eight...
WALA-TV FOX10
Former Blue Angels Jet makes pit stop in Mobile before heading to California
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Before it made its way home to California, a former Blue Angles Jet took a breather in Mobile. Marty Batura with Worldwide Aircraft Recovery has a tall task -- transporting a retired Blue Angels FA-18 Hornet from Florida to California. The piece of naval aviation history...
Andalusia Star News
William Earl Campbell [William March], Sergeant, U.S Marine Corps, WWI Distinguished Service Cross, French Croix de Guerre
William March was the adopted pen name of William Earl Campbell, a much-decorated Marine veteran from World War I. After the war, he became a successful businessman but is better known for his fictionalized stories of WW I and his early life, growing up in south Alabama. William Earl Campbell...
Mobile 26th cheapest city in nation for apartment rent, Pensacola in 100 city list
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile is one of the cheaper cities in the United States for apartment rentals at No. 26 out of 100 cities, according to a new study from Rent.com. The list, which includes five other Alabama cities and Pensacola Fla., was compiled using “rental data pulled from Rent’s multifamily rental property.” […]
David Gunn: Pensacola abortion doctor murdered outside clinic
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — David Gunn, a doctor who offered abortion care in Pensacola, was walking into the clinic where he worked on the morning of March 10, 1993, when he was shot three times in the back. Gunn died that day in a Pensacola hospital. While he was the first abortion provider targeted because […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Jabel Hendrix performs Mardi Gras Anthem “Get Down” on Studio10
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile native Jabel Hendrix joined us on Studio10 to perform his new Mardi Gras Anthem “Get Down”. Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
2022 hurricane names are set: Here’s what they’ll be
The World Meteorological Organization already decided on a list of 21 names. When a tropical storm strengthens to wind speeds of 39 mph or higher, it gets a name from the list, starting in alphabetical order.
Man shot at Cotton Wood Senior Apartments in Mobile
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police were called to Cotton Wood Senior Apartments off Azalea Road after one man was shot. Officers were called to the complex Friday, Aug. 12 for one person shot. When officers arrived, they found a 21-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to a hospital and […]
Carnival Ecstasy leaving Mobile in fall, what’s next?
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — After being in Mobile for seven months, it’s almost time to say goodbye to the Carnival Ecstasy. The cruise ship will be leaving the port of Mobile after its final trip to the Western Caribbean on Oct. 10, 2022. The Carnival Ecstasy was the first cruise ship to return to Mobile […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Motion filed to drop Ben Reynolds’ public intoxication charge
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile City councilman faced some heat last month after he was arrested for public intoxication during July 4th weekend. Now, Baldwin County District Attorney’s Office has filed a motion to dismiss it. District 4′s Ben Reynolds was a passenger on a boat stopped in...
Hangout Fest founder faces rape accusation in civil lawsuit
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A prominent Baldwin County business owner faces a rape accusation in a civil lawsuit filed Friday, Aug. 12. The lawsuit, filed by a former employee, claims Shaul Zislin began “grooming” the plaintiff in March 2018 and raped her at his Orange Beach condo in May 2018. Zislin is the founder […]
Bolt Mobility puts the brakes on scooters in downtown Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A spokesperson with the City of Mobile has confirmed to WKRG News 5 that Gotcha Scooters are leaving. The owner Bolt Mobility has gone out of business. The City cannot speak for the business, however, they can confirm that the company and its local operators have been removing the scooters from […]
Apartments sell for big bucks
A local investor paid $2.7 million for a 38-unit apartment complex at 215 McMillan Ave., in Bay Minette, according to Jacob Napper of Gulfbelt Properties, who represented the buyer. Jonathan Keith of Keith Realty worked for the seller. Known as Bay Apartments, the new owner plans to rename it Cypress Crossing.
WALA-TV FOX10
Prichard PD: Blount High School student arrest for bringing gun on campus
PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - An 18-year-old Blount High School student was arrested Thursday after allegedly bringing a gun to school. Prichard police were called to the school after staff said they found the student in possession of a firearm. Michael Dewayne Thomas of Mobile was taken to the Prichard Police...
WALA-TV FOX10
Popular Daphne restaurant returning soon after closing last month
DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - It may have closed its doors last month, but a popular Daphne restaurant is coming back and better than before. Market By the Bay was originally owned by Mayor Robin Lejeune’s family for 19 years, though last month, they were forced to close their doors due to labor shortages in the wake of COVID-19. But it’s not the end of the road for this well-loved restaurant.
Mobile City Council approves 1-time bonuses for retired city employees, first responders
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile City Council approved a one-time bonus to retired city employees and retired first responders Friday afternoon, according to a Facebook post from Mayor Sandy Stimpson. The bonus will come in October. According to Stimpson, the Alabama Legislature gave cities and counties the “ability to extend bonuses to retirees […]
