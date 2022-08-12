Read full article on original website
Historic Jefferson Ave Home For Sale In Lufkin, Texas
This is one home growing up in Lufkin that you can't miss. The contrasting brick and the design on the fireplace are immediately recognizable. The home is located at 476 Jefferson Avenue in Lufkin, Texas and it at one time was owned by someone very important. Jefferson Avenue was a pretty pricy street to live on when the home was built in 1934.
Lufkin Mexican Food Favorite Adding Location In Nacogdoches, Texas
When one door closes another door opens is how the saying goes, and this also applies to restaurant doors. Recently Nacogdoches residents were sad to hear that Nac Cocina, in the old Posado's building at 1315 North Street, abruptly closed for good. Mia Cocina/Nac Cocina was only open for about...
NPD Releases Door-To-Door Sales Permits For Nacogdoches, Texas
The Nacogdoches Police department has been issuing door-to-door sales permits for a long time. Now they have decided for the safety of the public and the permit holders to release that information to the public consistently. If someone comes to your door to sell something, they must have a permit...
Texas Forest Fest in Lufkin is Coming, Here Are Photos From 2012
We are now less than a month away from the Texas State Forest Festival. It's coming up September 15-18 at the George H. Henderson, Jr., Expo Center in Lufkin. The event is organized by the Lufkin/Angelina County Chamber of Commerce, and once again, it is being presented by Brookshire Brothers.
Abatement OK’d for Company Bringing $30 Million Plant to Lufkin
The City of Lufkin released news today that the Lufkin Economic Development Corporation Board unanimously approved a tax abatement for Francis Innovation Operations – a nitrile glove manufacturer promising to bring a $30 million facility and 100 jobs to the city. What is FIO & What Do They Make?
New Accountability Ratings Are Out, How did East Texas Schools Do?
The Texas Education Agency (TEA) has announced the 2022 accountability ratings for independent school districts across the state. According to a release from the Lufkin Independent School District, these ratings are based on student achievement and progress measured by the STAAR test. The ratings are the first issued since 2019 due to COVID-19.
Texas Contractor Took Over 100k Without Doing Any Work As Promised
Letting someone into your home takes a lot of trust. It takes even more trust to hand over tens of thousands of dollars to someone expecting they will complete a job for you. Anyone can show up with a binder full of photos saying they have done all this work in the past in an attempt to get your money but you really have to do your research on anyone you are about to hire to do a job for you. There were multiple people that found that out the hard way as a Livingston, Texas man is now behind bars for taking money for jobs and never doing any of the work.
Houston County, TX Couple Guilty In Murder For Hire Plot
We have an update to a story we told you about a few months ago.. A Grapeland, Texas couple according to federal officials, traveled up to Tyler to contract a hit man to kill someone. Instead of paying the hit man, they are going to be paying the price of time in federal prison soon.
The Latest on FM 2497, Plus New Detours on Loop 287 in Lufkin
The Texas Department of Transportation is alerting motorists of upcoming work on several sections of Loop 287 in Lufkin that will have an impact on traffic. This 'Diboll Cut-Off' project has been a headache to everyone involved, from the motorists, to the contractor, and to TxDOT. The work of razing and rebuilding the bridge and flood-prone area near Pine Valley Raceway in southern Angelina County was started last September and was projected to be completed in Spring 2022.
Take A Look At This Brookhollow Home With A $1.2M Price Tag In Lufkin, Texas
In most real estate markets around the country $1.2 million dollars won't buy you a mansion. In Lufkin you can get pretty darn close. At over 5,800 square feet including the guest home, this sprawling one-story home has a lot to offer for your money. Inside you will find a media room and a library.
Diboll, Texas Seniors Get A Police Escort To School [VIDEO]
School is back in session today for many East Texas students. The class of 2023 at Diboll ISD got an escort to school by the city police and fire department. The City of Diboll is showing its support for the students and going the extra mile to make sure their first day goes smoothly. Sirens blared as a line of vehicles made their way to the first day of classes.
Lufkin Fire Dept, Texas Forest Service Battling Large Brush Fire
The Lufkin Fire Department along with firefighters from the Texas Forest Service are on the scene of a large fire located to the west of Southwood Drive, near the Hoshall Drive area. The blaze is estimated to be 9 acres in size. The Texas Forest Service Incident Viewer page has estimated that the fire is 15% contained.
Georgia-Pacific Donates $16K to Polk County Fire Departments
The East Texas Summer of 2022 has been abnormally hot and dry. That's bad news, especially for the area volunteer fire departments. There has been a significant spike in the number of brush fires and with limited resources—most volunteer fire departments are feeling the heat when it comes to keeping operations running smoothly during one of the driest seasons in the state’s history.
Lufkin, Texas Cupcake Fans Rejoice As This Bakery Reopens
On Wednesday, August 10th, 2022 Angelic Cupcakes is bringing good cupcakes back to Deep East Texas. They have a new home inside the Angelina County Farmers Market. When you look up Angelic Cupcakes online the dreaded, red Permanently Closed line is added to the google search. They closed their storefront back in 2017, but never stopped making great cakes and cupcakes to order.
Hideaway In This Log Home On Lake Sam Rayburn in Broaddus, Texas
If you have been dreaming of a log home on the lake, I've got just the thing for you to see. Looking at it, you would think this is just a log cabin and not a two-story home. I believe that adds to the charm and privacy of the home. If you would love something secluded, with lake access, and doesn't really give away what is inside, this would be a great option.
Exciting New Entertainment At The Texas State Forest Festival In Lufkin
Over the past few years, COVID left many of our favorite events in a revised or different configuration than what we were accustomed to. For 2022 the Texas State Forest Festival is back and unrestricted. The 38th annual festival will be from Thursday, September 15th, 2022 - Sunday, September 18th,...
It’s Bingo Time in Lufkin, Texas with the Boys and Girls Club
It's Bingo Time with the Boys & Girls Club of Lufkin. This is one of the fundraisers we look forward to every year. A chance to have fun, win some awesome prizes, and most importantly, support an agency that does so many great things with kids in East Texas. The...
Adorable East Texas First Day of School Photos from Years Ago
I don't remember much about my first days of classes back when I was in primary school. The bits and pieces I recall include the names of my teachers, Mrs. Beaver, Mrs. De La Cruz, and Mrs. Voigt. I remember a Big Chief red tablet, the smell of Elmer's paste, and the almost intoxicating smell of walking past the teacher's lounge -- that's where they kept the mimeograph machine.
Popular Lufkin Bakeshop Opening Brand New Location In Nacogdoches, Texas
We have a sneak peek of the newest bakery in Nacogdoches. The Grandough Baking Company staff have been spending their summer vacation working to open a new location. Grandough Bakery's only location, as of right now, is at 1705 Feagin Drive in Lufkin. Currently they are closed until Monday, August 8th for Summer Vacation.
This Week’s Rain Outlook for East Texas – We’re in the Blue!
In late April, the abnormally hot and dry conditions started in East Texas, and for the most part, they haven't let up since. Over the course of the past several months, our yards have gotten crunchy, much of the vegetation has gone brown, and all of Deep East Texas (with the exception of Newton County) is under a burn ban.
