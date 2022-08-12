Read full article on original website
Neon Abyss - Cornucopia Update Trailer
Neon Abyss' Cornucopia update is available now, featuring five new bosses, nine new levels, over 60 new weapons and items, and more to the roguelite action platformer game. The update contains all content from the Call of Hades and onwards, bringing the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Win 10, and Nintendo Switch versions of Neon Abyss to parity with PC. Check out the trailer to see what to expect with the update.
Bloody Hell Hotel Is a First-Person Horror Game... That's Also a Stardew Valley-Like Management Sim
IGN can exclusively reveal Bloody Hell Hotel, a game that sees you playing a vampire setting up a hotel business, then feasting on the guests (not to mention farming, dungeon crawling, and more). Led by Wlad Marhulets (creator of indie horror Darq) and backed by talent with experience on the...
Flux Walkthrough
Citizen Sleeper's First DLC, Flux will see you aiding a group of refugees as they head towards Erlin's Eye. Flux will start automatically when you reach the Greenway. Pay the 150 cryo toll and cross the Founder's Gap, and you will run directly into its main characters, Eshe and Peake. They'll explain that the other refugees have been quarantined in ships outside of the eye, running dangerously low on supplies. You can find them again in the Wastes, further beyond the Greenway, provided you bring them mushrooms. This means you'll have to complete a sizable portion of the Emphis Questline to get started, so now is a good time to finish it if you haven't. Two Girolle Caps will suffice as a peace offering and continue the story.
Squirrel With a Gun Is an Upcoming Steam Game Built in Unreal Engine 5 About a Squirrel With... Well... a Gun
Squirrel With a Gun is an upcoming Steam game built in Unreal Engine 5 that has taken the internet by storm because it stars a squirrel with... well... a gun. Squirrel with a Gun is being developed by Dan DeEntremont, and early footage of the game showcases the titular squirrel running through a town with normal-sized guns chasing unsuspecting people and taking down Agents using various weapons.
Odin's Camp
Welcome to the Odin’s Camp page of the official IGN Wiki Guide and Walkthrough for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s The Forgotten Saga expansion on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. Here, we’ll break down everything you need to know about Odin’s Camp, including the skills, favors, outfits, and more you can access here.
Why Goat Simulator 3 Will Give Players the Power to Push Its World to the Limit
“If you want to enlarge someone's head so it's as big as the world and now you can't see what you're doing anymore,” says Sebastian Eriksson, CEO & Game Designer at Coffee Stain North, “it's your choice. Do it if you want to!”. That sentence should give you...
Beastclaw Greathammer
"Greathammer with a striking end modelled to resemble five beastly claws. The black nails protruding from golden fur are said to represent Serosh, Lord of Beasts, who went to become King Godfrey's Regent." The Beastclaw Greathammer Default Weapon Skill is Regal Beastclaw: Slam the hammer into the ground, rending the...
Upper Etching
Upper Etching is the seventh campus you'll visit during the main campaign of Two Point Campus. Here you are tasked with managing a pre-existing campus with one goal: turn plain old students into charismatic, money-making superstars. This Upper Etching walkthrough will detail a campus overview, tips for completing all One Star, Two Star, and Three Star objectives, as well as all the rewards that are available on offer.
Elden Ring Wiki Guide
"An iron bludgeon with sharp protrusions. Strinking attacks have few drawbacks, potent as they are at breaking through guards and stances, Most suited to head on slugging matches." The Mace Default Weapon Skill is Kick: Push an enemy back with a high kick. Effective against enemies who are guarding, and...
Sword Expert Reacts To The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
Watch a sword expert react to The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring. How realistic are the LOTR fights? We got sword expert Matt Easton to look at these Lord of the Rings battles and break down these sword fights as he shares his Fellowship of the Ring reaction! Matt shares his sword-fighting expert opinion on how realistic Aragorn and his fighting style is, Legolas and his love for using arrows to stab, and so much more.
How to Acquire New Skills
Road 96 requires skill and critical thinking to play, as well as to achieve the ending you're hoping for. Unlocking new skills will make each playthrough easier and makes survival more likely. Along Road 96 you'll have the opportunity to aquire new skills, which are displayed as icons on the...
Marika's Hammer
"Stone hammer made in the lands of the Numen, outside the Lands Between. The tool with which Queen Marika shattered the Elden Ring and Radagon attempted to repair it. The hammer partially broke upon shattering the Ring, becoming splintered with rune fragments." The Marika's Hammer Default Weapon Skill is Gold...
Darkwing Duck Gets a Heroic Statue From Diamond Select Toys
Ever since the cancellation of Disney's DuckTales reboot, there hasn't been much reason for Disney Afternoon fanatics to celebrate. But there is one ray of light on the horizon, as Diamond Select Toys is teasing a new statue featuring the one and only Darkwing Duck. IGN can exclusively debut the...
Thymesia Wiki Guide
Welcome to IGN's guide for Thymesia. Thymesia is a punishing action RPG in the same vein as Bloodborne or Devil May Cry. Using the game's unique Plague Weapons and extensive Talent tree, create a build that fits your playstyle as you explore a plague infested world.
5 Minutes of Fortnite X Dragon Ball Z Gameplay
Fortnite and Dragon Ball Z have come together in an unlikely collab and you can find various power ups located around the Fortnite Island, buy the Goku and Vegeta skins, and kamehameha some enemies in battle royale! Check out five minutes of Goku gameplay here.
How to Get Snail Shells
Snail shells are an optional collectible that can be found in Cult of the Lamb in order to unlock the Snail Follower skin. This page will teach you how to get Snail shells, as well as what's required to unlock the Snail Follower skin. How to Get Snail Shells. Snail...
How to Play All Road 96 Mini Games
There are multiple arcade and mini-games you'll be able to play during Road 96. Some you'll play on your own, like Pwong, and some you can play with others, like soccer and air hockey. Some games are available in multiple chapters, while others are found only during specific sequences or events.
Celebrant's Sickle
"Sickle decorated with flowers and many-coloured fabrics. Ceremonial tool used by dancers during the festivities of Dominula. Its attacks can slip through an enemy's guard. Crafted from human bone. Grants trace amounts of runes on landing attacks." The Celebrant's Sickle Default Weapon Skill is Quickstep: Skill prized by the crafty...
Eleonora's Poleblade
Twinned naginata forged in the Land of Reeds. Chosen weapon of Eleonora, Violet Bloody Finger. Her mastery of the sword was such that her onslaught was likened to a whirlwind, but now her legacy is stained by accursed blood. The Eleonora's Poleblade Default Weapon Skill is Bloodblade Dance: Leap at...
Fluffborough
Fluffborough is the sixth campus you'll visit during the main campaign of Two Point Campus. Fluffborough is all about that underdog story and will see you starting from scratch as you attempt to build one of the finest Cheeseball teams in the county. This Fluffborough walkthrough will detail a campus overview, tips for completing all One Star, Two Star, and Three Star objectives, as well as all the rewards that are available on offer.
