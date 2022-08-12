Read full article on original website
Related
Bloomberg
UK Economists See Growing Recession Risk With Jump in Inflation
Follow us at @BloombergUK and on Facebook, and wrap up your day with The Readout newsletter with Allegra Stratton. Economists are growing increasingly pessimistic about the UK, with the risk of a recession now seen as far more likely than not and interest rates expected to go higher than previously thought.
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just weeks
Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
Bloomberg
US Homebuilder Confidence Hits Worst Slump Since 2007 Collapse
A gauge of US homebuilder sentiment declined for an eighth-straight month, marking the worst stretch since the housing market collapsed in 2007 amid higher borrowing costs and elevated prices. The National Association of Home Buyers/Wells Fargo gauge decreased by 6 points to 49 in August, figures showed Monday. The reading...
Bloomberg
Real Estate Brokerage Compass Slumps as CEO Reffkin Plots Out More Cost Cuts
Compass Inc., the real estate brokerage led by Robert Reffkin, is taking new cost-cutting measures as it seeks to generate positive cash flow in a slowing US housing market. The New York-based company said it would implement a new cost-cutting strategy that should generate about $320 million in run-rate savings, according to an earnings release Monday. The move, which should be completed by the end of the year, follows earlier measures, announced in June, that included a 10% reduction of Compass’s salaried workforce.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bloomberg
Jim Chanos Says Market Believes Fed Will Ease in Early 2023
Responding to a comment after Ed Yardeni’s Op-Ed in the Financial Times yesterday that argued the Fed may already be at a neutral rate, Jim Chanos, the founder of Kynikos Associates, said that the market already believes the Fed will be easing monetary policy in early 2023. He followed...
Bloomberg
German Investor Confidence Falls Further Amid Energy Squeeze
Investor confidence in the German economy fell further from already depressed levels as the burden of higher energy costs filters through to companies and households. The ZEW institute’s gauge of expectations slipped to -55.3 in August from -53.8 in the previous month, missing economists’ estimates for a slight uptick. An index of current conditions also deteriorated.
Bloomberg
China Surprises With Rate Cut as Data Shows ‘Alarming’ Slowdown
China’s central bank unexpectedly cut its key interest rates as it ramps up support for an economy weighed by Covid lockdowns and a deepening property downturn. Bond yields slumped after the People’s Bank of China lowered the rate on its one-year policy loans by 10 basis points to 2.75% and the seven-day reverse repo rate to 2% from 2.1%. All 20 economists polled by Bloomberg had forecast the rate on the one-year medium-term lending facility would be left unchanged.
Bloomberg
Home Depot Defies US Housing Slowdown With Results That Beat Estimates
Home Depot Inc.’s second-quarter results beat Wall Street estimates even as the US housing market shows signs of cooling off. The home-improvement retailer on Tuesday reported comparable sales growth of 5.8% in the three months ended July 31, topping the average analyst estimate of 4.6%. Revenue and earnings also beat expectations.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bloomberg
Yuan Tumbles to Three-Month Low, Putting PBOC Fixing in Focus
China’s yuan slumped to a three-month low after Beijing bucked the global tightening trend to ease policy, a move that will place the currency’s fixing under the spotlight for any signs of central bank pushback. The offshore yuan weakened as much as 1.2% Monday to pierce through the...
Bloomberg
Apple Lays Off Recruiters as Part of Its Slowdown in Hiring
Apple Inc. laid off many of its contract-based recruiters in the past week, part of a push to rein in the tech giant’s hiring and spending, according to people with knowledge of the matter. About 100 contract workers were let go in a rare move for the world’s most...
Bloomberg
China Factory Orders Shrink in Ominous Sign for Global Outlook
Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast. Investors wanting to gauge the health of global consumer sentiment should look no further than China’s factories right now.
Bloomberg
The Fed's Challenges and Path Forward on Inflation, Rates
A reminder to send questions for Tom and David to TOPLive@bloomberg.net. Speaking of which, a question has come in from a reader about the Fed’s balance sheet. Can the Fed really proceed with its stated pace of winding this down. And if not, to what extent would this limit the Fed’s scope to respond if we have another “Black Swan” type event like the 2020 Covid shutdowns?
Bloomberg
Food Bills Rise as UK Inflation Hits Highest Level Since 2008
Follow us at @BloombergUK and on Facebook, and wrap up your day with The Readout newsletter with Allegra Stratton. Inflation on the weekly supermarket shop has hit a record level in the UK, pushing cash-strapped consumers to buy own-label products as they grapple with the surging cost of living.
Bloomberg
Fleming’s Rockefeller Aims to Double Number of Adviser Teams
Rockefeller Capital Management, the wealth and investment advisory firm that emerged from the Rockefellers’ family office, plans to add as many as 115 wealth-adviser teams in coming years as it expands throughout the US. The New York-based firm currently has 85 teams, including more than a dozen that were...
Bloomberg
Protests Against Soaring Energy Bills Spread Through UK, and CEOs Are Taking Notice
In cities across Britain, people are stepping up protests against the rising cost-of-living and surging household energy bills forecast to hit £5,000 next year. And some big corporations are taking notice. “These numbers are off the charts and out of reach for most people across the country. So when...
Bloomberg
Another Holiday, Removal Vans Fuel Sense Johnson Has Checked Out
Follow us at @BloombergUK and on Facebook, and wrap up your day with The Readout newsletter with Allegra Stratton. Boris Johnson is on his second holiday of the month and doesn’t plan to dial in to any remote engagements, his spokesman said, fueling the sense of inertia in the UK government weeks ahead of the prime minister’s formal departure in September.
Bloomberg
Car-Charging Investment Soars, Driven by EV Growth and Government Funds
Stay on top of the electric car revolution by signing up to our Hyperdrive newsletter here. More than $4.8 billion has been pumped into the electric-vehicle charging industry this year — a combination of roll-out announcements, debt financing, investment and acquisitions. And this is just the deals that have disclosed financial figures.
Bloomberg
Tesla’s Rapid Run Puts Stock on Pace for 50% Rise From May Low
Tesla Inc. briefly extended a recent rally to rise 50% from lows touched in late May on Tuesday. The electric-vehicle maker jumped as much as 1.7% to touch $944, a gain of 50% from the May 24 close of $628.16, before reversing to a 0.3% drop. However, the shares still remain 24% below their all-time high of $1,243.49 reached on Nov. 4.
NZ $ jumps after rate hike, hawkish stance; Aussie hit by jobs data miss
HONG KONG, Aug 17 (Reuters) - The New Zealand dollar rallied on Wednesday after the central bank reinforced its hawkish policy stance alongside its seventh straight rate hike, while the Australian dollar tumbled after wage growth data missed forecasts.
Bloomberg
China Weakness Impacts Commodities
Oil settled below $90 a barrel as softer economic data from China and a potential breakthrough with Iran eased pressure on crude markets. Su Keenan reports on Bloomberg Television. (Source: Bloomberg)
Comments / 0