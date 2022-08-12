ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Denver

Denver Mountain Parks drops Echo Lake Lodge concessionaire

On summer weekends in recent years, the parking lot at the Echo Lake Lodge is packed. The store is busy. There's a wait at the restaurant. More and more, people are visiting to get a piece of Colorado. "They love to come in. Because we have a little bit of everything here," said Denise Melberg, general manager of the HW Stewart Company that runs the concessions at the lodge. "We're here for them."But the company will no longer have the concession contract it has held since 1965. "It seems that Denver wants to go in a different direction," said concessionaire and part...
McKnight's

After 105 years, Denver nursing home closing, moves underway

A long-revered Denver nursing home will be closing its doors after more than a century, but plans to keep the building in “the family” by transferring ownership to the Catholic Archdiocese of Denver. Officials with Little Sisters of the Poor, who have operated the facility for 105 years,...
David Heitz

Opinion: Water scarce for homeless who swelter in Denver heat

(Denver, Colo.) If you think it has been hot outside in Denver, try being outside all the time. Homeless people bake in the summer Denver heat. Even for those who carry water bottles (which get stolen and lost on the street) most people experiencing homelessness can’t stay properly hydrated.
cpr.org

Colorado weather: Rain brings flash flood warnings, cooler temperatures Monday

Colorado will see lower temperatures across the state as rainstorms pose flash flood risks for Interstates 70 and 25. Flood watches are in effect Monday for the Front Range, Park County and the Palmer Divide from 1 p.m. until midnight. Weather officials say up to two inches of rain could fall in under 45 minutes along the foothills and in central Colorado.
littletongov.org

Littleton Named a Best Place to Live in Colorado and the U.S and a Great Community for Bicyclists

Citytistics, one of the most comprehensive sources of city-focused data, featuring crime rates, cost of living, happiness, and more has named Littleton a Top Ten Best Place to Live in Colorado for Families. Citytistics is a location intelligence website that analyzes, visualizes, and reports on city-specific data to help people make smart decisions in and around the U.S. Ranking Littleton #6, Citytistics said, “The city is located only 20 minutes from Denver which makes it a fantastic place to live and raise a family in the suburbs whilst being easy enough to commute to work in a big city. Additionally, the cost-of-living fares better than the average which also helps. There is also plenty to offer in this city from galleries to bars – enough to keep you occupied!"
denverite.com

History Colorado’s Northside Memory Project looks to keep the Northside alive

Well, it depends who you ask. It’s a broad question that evokes different responses from multi-generational Denverites to newcomers. And even within those subsections, folks may have a different answer. If you ask Flo Hernandez-Ramos, the Northside starts at Sheridan along the Wheat Ridge border, dips south to Colfax...
CBS Denver

Denver officials worried landlords won't be compliant in time

A plan to make sure rental units in Denver are clean and safe is having slow uptake from property managers. "This is the largest expansion of required licensing in the history of Denver," said Eric Escudero with the Denver Department of Excise and Licenses.  "It's an effort to try to make sure when people rent a home or an apartment it has minimal housing standards. I'm talking about no pests, broken windows, running water, a heater that doesn't give you carbon monoxide poisoning, basically the most minimal standard for someone to live in a place," said Escudero. The city...
CBS Denver

Flood watches issued for Monday afternoon due to heavy rain threat

Pockets of heavy rain fell around Colorado on Sunday, prompting flash flood warnings over recent burn scars, including Grizzly Creek and Cameron Peak. We could see a repeat of storms on Monday, some with locally heavy rain. The flood threat will expand from mountain burn scars to other areas, including parts of the Front Range.The National Weather Service has placed several counties under a Flood Watch for Monday afternoon and evening. The watch includes the foothills west of Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins, as well as the Palmer Divide between Denver and Colorado Springs. Communities such as Evergreen, Conifer, Estes Park, Castle Rock and Parker are included.The Interstate 25 corridor between Denver and Fort Collins is not included, but could still see pockets of heavy rain with the potential to see urban flooding if storm drains become overwhelmed. We saw flooding on the Central 70 project and in the City Park area when heavy rain hit Denver on August 7.
OutThere Colorado

Denver named the best city for thrifting in the U.S.

According to a recent report by StorageCafe.com, Denver is the best city in the United States for thrift shopping. "We analyzed the 50 most populous metropolitan areas and compared them against a series of metrics including the number of resale venues (thrift shops, flea markets, antique shops and more), resale sales per capita, thrifting-related Google searches and self storage, as the service is very helpful in managing vintage finds as well as home space," the report reads.
K2 Radio

A Piece Of Dolly Parton Is Coming To Northern Colorado

Dolly Parton, more than just a country music icon. She's like a fine wine, the older she gets (and yet she never truly seems to age) the better she gets and the more broad her appeal becomes just because she is such a wonderful human being and does so much for so many other people in various ways.
David Heitz

Opinion: Denver homeless who live in cars part of distinct culture

During the year I spent homeless in Denver, and even today living in housing for the formerly homeless, I have come to know people who live in their cars. Looking back on my own spiral into homelessness, I kind of wish I had kept my car so I could have safely slept somewhere when the money ran out. Homeless shelters proved violent and dangerous for me.
CBS Denver

King Soopers host first ever farmer's market

Colorado farmers and other vendors were on display at the King Soopers in Parker. This is the first time that King Soopers has hosted a farmers market. There were free samples, face painting, and cooking demonstrations. "At King Soopers, we're committed to supporting local," said Jessica Trowbridge, Corporate Affairs Manager for King Soopers & City Market.King Soopers made a donation to Parker Task Force, a nonprofit that addresses food insecurity. They received $5,000, and 50 pallets of fresh produce to feed families in the Parker community. "Our Zero Hunger, Zero Waste mission is really important to us. We know right now that about 33 percent of Coloradans are struggling with hunger, and we want to be apart of the solution," Trowbridge added. In addition to farmer's market, King Soopers held a corporate tradition, the annual corn shucking competition. Champions from 10 districts across the state competed to see who could shuck the most corn in the shortest amount of time. The Grand Prize winner gets a trophy and $500.  
5280.com

Colorado’s Most Iconic Foods, Ranked

There may be nothing that screams “Colorado!” more than green chile, preferably smothered on a breakfast burrito. Except maybe fried bull testicles. Or our namesake Denver omelet. OK, so there’s debate over the Colorado-iest food of them all, but at least we’ve got options. Here, eight of the foods that best symbolize the Centennial State, ranked on a scale of one to 10.

