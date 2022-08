TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Seminoles.com) – Florida State Men’s Golf Alum Vincent Norrman earned a Top 25 finish in the final Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season Eligibility Points List on Sunday night, punching his ticket to the PGA TOUR for the upcoming season. “I can’t believe it,” said Norrman after...

