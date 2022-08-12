Jalen Green on what he's working on this offseason: Decision-making, ball-handling, catch-and-shoot

Alykhan Bijani: Jalen Green on what he’s worked on this offseason: “I’ve been working on decision making, tightening up my handle, and knowing what shots I want to get on the floor. Getting comfortable getting to my spots and just rising up. Catch-and-shoot.” #Rockets youtu.be/cMoql0Xxf8c

More Jalen Green video from 5×5 in the Philippines. Watch his dribble move at the 40 second mark. Man… https://t.co/AEHOCiZaY9 #Rockets pic.twitter.com/Nm73QBx6lg – 1:12 PM

Alykhan Bijani: Jalen Green has a message for #Rockets fans in regards to the rebuild: “We’re a young team…No matter if it’s 2 year, 3 years, next year, I just want every fan to be patient with us. We’re working. We’re in the lab. We’re going to make sure this happens as soon as possible.” pic.twitter.com/pseorlQ10s -via Twitter @Rockets_Insider / August 12, 2022

Jalen Green looks to build a winning mentality and be the best version of himself as he gears up for his sophomore season, where opposing teams are now more focused on stopping him. “My mindset is to go in and be the best version of myself on and off the court. Like I said, I’d try to build a winning mentality,” said Green in the JG4 press conference at the Adidas Brand Center at Glorietta 3 in Makati on Thursday. “We (the Rockets) are very young. We’re rebuilding right now. We try to go in the right direction and try to keep the same (winning) mindset and try to win.” -via Manila Times / August 11, 2022

Houston Rockets star Jalen Green arrived in Manila on Wednesday to reconnect with his Filipino roots. The Filipino-American guard is making his first visit to the country as an NBA player after he was drafted second overall by the Rockets in last year’s rookie draft. -via Inquirer.net / August 11, 2022