REPORT: Michelle Branch Arrested for Alleged Physical Assault on Patrick Carney for Cheating as Couple Separates

Naomi Judd Still Alive 'For Minutes' After Shooting Herself, Ashley Judd Claims in New Lawsuit
A new lawsuit filed by Ashley Judd revealed that she was still able to find Naomi Judd alive after the late singer shot herself. In pursuit of blocking the release of autopsy and toxicology reports of Naomi, Ashley submitted a new court filing on Friday months after her mother's death. Aside from preventing the publication of private details, she also revealed once-unknown information about the singer's passing.
Maid of Honor Who Bride Punched in the Face Considering Stepping Away From Friendship
Being a bridesmaid, let alone maid of honor, is a major honor — but it's also a major commitment. One woman took to Mumsnet explaining she no longer wants to be her friend's maid of honor after already agreeing to the role. The pair have been friends for decades...
Woman Furious After Home Cleaner Covers Up Ring Camera to Bring Uninvited Guest
A clean home is supposed to be a happy home. However, one woman with a clean home is furious after her Ring camera revealed that her new cleaning service brought an uninvited guest into her house: a toddler. Taking her gripe to parenting forum Mumsnet, the woman explained her house...
Working Wife Outraged After Husband Sends Her Angry Texts Complaining About Watching His Own Kids
The Mumsnet community is criticizing an overwhelmed dad after he fired off a series of dramatic texts to his wife to complain about watching their children while she was at work. The baffled woman thinks her husband is being selfish but doesn't know how to fix the problem. In her...
Teddy Ray's Cause Of Death: Comedian Found Floating In Swimming Pool After Apparent Drowning
Wild 'n Out alum Teddy Ray's potential cause of death has been revealed days after he died Friday at the age of 32.Radar has learned he died in an apparent drowning.RadarOnline.com can confirm that an autopsy has yet to be completed, but will be wrapped up today or tomorrow. The results are expected to take several weeks.The Riverside County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a call last Friday around 10 AM at a private residence in Rancho Mirage. A maintenance worker reported finding a man floating in the swimming pool, noting there were no obvious signs of foul play.The...
‘Skete Davidson Dead at Age 28′: Kanye West Posts Headline Following Pete and Kim Kardashian Breakup
Kanye West returned to Instagram to clap at Pete Davidson following news that the comedian and Kim Kardashian broke up. On Monday (Aug. 8), Ye made a rare Instagram post taking direct shots at his ex-wife's former beau. The post features a faux New York Times newspaper with the fake headline, "Skete Davidson Dead at Age 28."
Chuck E. Cheese Accused of Racism After Seemingly Ignoring Little Girl (VIDEO)
On Twitter, a frustrated mother shared a video of her Black daughter seemingly being ignored by the titular mascot at a local Chuck E. Cheese in an instance of alleged racial discrimination. Twitter user Natyana Muhammad, who posts under the handle @belllahijabi, shared a video of her 2-year-old daughter waiting...
Ne-Yo Tells Story About Ice-T Allowing Him to Grab Coco’s Butt
Ne-Yo says Ice-T once gave him permission to grab the famed buttocks of the Los Angeles rapper-actor's wife, Coco. On Tuesday (August 9), N.O.R.E. dropped a teaser for an upcoming Drink Champs episode featuring an interview with Ne-Yo. In the one-minute podcast trailer, the "You Got the Body" singer tells the story of a time when he "respectfully" asked Ice-T if Ne-Yo could fulfill a longtime goal of his at a Halloween party they both attended. Ne-Yo expressed interest in touching the legendary rapper's wife's rear end, to which both Ice and Coco willingly obliged.
‘House of Hammer’ Trailer Details Years of Alleged Abuse by Armie Hammer: WATCH
Armie Hammer's family members and alleged victims speak out against the actor in the three-minute trailer for the Discovery+ docuseries House of Hammer. The series is set to chronicle the accusations of sexual assault, cannibalism fantasies, branding threats and more that have been leveraged against The Social Network star. "I’m...
Why Fans Think Demi Lovato Shades Ex-Boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama on New Song
Is Demi Lovato's song "29" about Wilmer Valderrama?. Some fans are speculating that Lovato is throwing shade at her That '70s Show ex on upcoming song "29," which the singer recently shared a snippet of. "Far from innocent / What the f--k's consent? / Numbers told you not to /...
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Slams Kevin Federline for Claiming Singer’s Sons Don’t Want to See Her
Sam Asghari defended wife Britney Spears against her ex-husband’s claim that the singer's children don't want to see their mom. On Saturday (Aug. 6), both the "Toxic" singer and her new husband responded publicly to Kevin's tell-all interview with The Daily Mail. In the interview, Kevin claimed his and Britney's teenage sons, 16-year-old Sean Preston and 15-year-old Jayden James, have been purposefully avoiding their mother.
Nicki Minaj Appears to Reveal Drake Is a Billionaire But He Doesn’t Want People to Know
Has Drake joined the billionaire rapper's club? Nicki Minaj might have spilled the beans. On Tuesday (Aug. 9), Nicki Minaj shared a video on her Instagram Story where she appears to be on the tarmac at an airport with a big blue plane in front of her. While giving commentary, the Queen MC appears to reveal that her former label mate is a billionaire.
Amber Heard Hires New Heavy Hitter Lawyers Ahead of Johnny Depp Trial Verdict Appeal
Amber Heard has hired a new group of heavy-hitter lawyers before she attempts to appeal the Johnny Depp defamation trial that found her guilty of defaming her ex-husband. Heard's new legal team will feature David L. Axelrod and Jay Ward Brown of Ballard Spahr as her lead appellate counsel. The pair previously successfully defended The New York Times amid Sarah Palin's defamation suit against the media outlet.
Makeup Influencer Jaclyn Hill Reveals Ex-Husband Jon Hill Died in ‘Sudden Tragedy’
Jon Hill, musician and ex-husband of makeup influencer Jaclyn Hill, has died. He was 33. "The Hill family request privacy during this overtly difficult time," the beauty star wrote in an Instagram Story Friday (Aug. 12). A follow-up Instagram Story featured a photo of Jon alongside a message from his family.
