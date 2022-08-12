ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Bear Spotted Behind Townsend Restaurant While Customers Dine on the Patio

There have been multiple bear sightings around East Tennessee. A large black bear was seen yesterday (Sunday) at a local Townsend restaurant. Employees of the restaurant say they have seen bears inside their dumpster when they take out their trash. The bear was behind a privacy fence while patrons ate...
TOWNSEND, TN
Two Adorable Tennessee Tiny Homes Make Perfect Vacay Getaway & They’re For Sale Together

Tiny homes are becoming a trend all over. People are downsizing and destressing their lives. These two Tennessee tiny homes have a rich history and come as a packaged deal. It's always awesome to find out the home you lived in has a story behind it. The tiny homes were built by Mr. Churchwell who owned a Bed & Breakfast at the end of Memory Lane. It almost sounds like a children's storybook doesn't it? Mr. Churchwell built both homes before the 1996 Olympics in hopes that people would come and stay in these homes while they were in town.
OCOEE, TN
A cooler weekend night brings out a familiar creature

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – A spider was just hanging out at its home on this cooler summer night grabbing a snack when one gets caught in the web. It won’t be long until we’ll see more of these guys as fall sets in. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 08/15/2022-6AM-PHOTOS COURTESY OF WLAF’S CHARLIE HUTSON)
LAFOLLETTE, TN
30 Best Romantic Getaways In North Carolina (Hotels, Lodges, & More)

North Carolina is a Southeastern state known for its mild weather and world-class attractions. Bordered by the Atlantic Ocean, it is home to several beaches, mountains, and forests. This beautiful destination is ideal for a romantic getaway any time of the year. North Carolina is the perfect choice for a...
TRAVEL
USGS: 2.0 magnitude earthquake rumbles near Spruce Pine

MITCHELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A small earthquake rippled through an area of Western North Carolina Saturday night. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) confirms a 2.0 magnitude earthquake struck just north of Spruce Pine around 9:58 p.m. Aug. 13, 2022. It had a depth of about 6.7 km.
SPRUCE PINE, NC
Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Aug. 8

Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell, Lincoln and Catawba counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments July 29 to Aug. 4:. Uncle Maddio’s Pizza Joint, 10109 Northcross Center Court – 98.5. Whole Foods Market, speciality foods, 9129 Sam Furr Road – 99.5. Circle K, 4505 Hylas Lane...
RESTAURANTS
Can House Bill 951 keep winter from coming to North Carolina?

Winter is coming. I know it’s hard to fathom amid a hot, humid North Carolina summer, but it is. Across from our beautiful beaches, The Economist predicts “Europe’s Winter of Discontent.”. Disastrous public policies that increase dependence on unreliable energy sources and hostile foreign regimes have put...
POLITICS
Eight Atrium Health Charlotte nurses recognized among North Carolina's best

Eight Atrium Health Charlotte nurses recognized among North Carolina's best. 32 overall from Atrium, Novant Health lauded by Great 100 Inc. Carmen Shaw is one of eight Atrium Health nurses in Charlotte recognized as North Carolina's top nurses by Great 100 Inc. Nurses in the Charlotte area made the 100...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Tennessee utility lineman killed while on a job site

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WZTV) — An employee of Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW) was killed while on the job Thursday. MLGW has reported that lineman, Michael Nowlin, was fatally injured early Thursday on a job site in the 7400 block of Barrett Oaks. The company says that Nowlin had...
MEMPHIS, TN
Late morning wreck sends one person to the hospital, snarls traffic

TOP PHOTO: Det.-Sgt. Matthew Forsyth (left) and Officer Zach Daugherty, both with La Follette Police, assess the wreck. LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Two cars collided near the cut across on the four lane between Bojangles and Murphy’s just after 9:30am Monday. One person was transported to the La Follette Medical Center.
LAFOLLETTE, TN
Best online colleges in Tennessee 2022

Do you work in Tennessee or hope to relocate there for a career change? Online colleges in Tennessee may be an affordable, flexible path to realizing your educational and professional plans. Tennessee's online degrees offer cheap tuition and support for working learners. These programs can prepare you for a career...
TENNESSEE STATE

