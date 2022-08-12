The Internet Is Clowning Ex-NFL Player Antonio Brown For Dancing & He Wants In On The Joke

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wide Receiver, Antonio Brown, is now pursuing a rap career. At his Rolling Loud performance in Miami, FL on July 23, he did a dance that now has all of social media cracking jokes.

His moves are simple. It's a slight lean with your hands up to your chest and your pointer finger up, swinging your forearms back and forth. His bright smile and high-energy choreography became a new trend: "Do Yo Dance AB", and AB wants in on the joke.

The new rap star has consistently posted videos to his Twitter and Instagram pages so he could laugh with fans, and they aren't laughing at his expense.

He even made a tutorial showing people how to properly do it. Then, he republished a group of clips from creators of all ages doing the dance. His NFL counterparts even take part in the trend as they score on the field!

While everyone is commenting on his Instagram with laughing face emojis and that he's going viral, the Twitter-sphere has other opinions.

One user made his name online "Antonio Clown" and said that people are really just making fun of him.

The athlete-turned-artist put up a video of players from the New York Giants mimicking him.

"Not sure if they are doing it because it is the new trend AB. I think they clowning you big dawg," a viewer replied.

Whether it's all in good fun or you genuinely want to just try out the dance, Brown definitely has made it clear this is something he wants to be the target of...three Instagram posts later.

Everyone will be on the edge of their seats, or behind their keyboards, awaiting his next performance.