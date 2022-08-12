Read full article on original website
7 recent payer partnerships
From big collaborations around mental health access to the launch of a health IT educational institute, these are seven recent payer partnerships reported by Becker's:. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and Blue Care Network said Aug. 10 they are launching a new family building and maternity support offering for members in 2023 through a partnership with digital health platform Maven Clinic.
BCBS Massachusetts names medical director of clinical programs and strategy
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts has named Karl Laskowski, MD, vice president and medical director of clinical programs and strategy. Dr. Laskowski previously served as associate chief medical officer for Brigham Health and Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, and as a practicing physician and instructor in medicine at Harvard Medical School. He will continue to care for patients part-time at BWH, according to an Aug. 16 news release.
'Nationalized healthcare' on the ballot in rural Wisconsin county
A rural county in Wisconsin is placing a voter referendum on its November ballot that would formally ask Congress and President Joe Biden to create a publicly-funded health insurance program beyond Medicare and Medicaid, The Racine Journal Times reported Aug. 15. Dunn County supervisors, which include Republicans and Democrats, unanimously...
