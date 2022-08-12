Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts has named Karl Laskowski, MD, vice president and medical director of clinical programs and strategy. Dr. Laskowski previously served as associate chief medical officer for Brigham Health and Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, and as a practicing physician and instructor in medicine at Harvard Medical School. He will continue to care for patients part-time at BWH, according to an Aug. 16 news release.

