Flag Pond, TN

Roy Lee Prater

Roy Lee Prater, age 69, Johnson City, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus on Saturday, August 13, 2022. He passed away unexpectedly at his residence while he was surrounded by his loving family. Roy was born in Knoxville on January 26, 1953, to the late Lee Roy Prater and Ida Mae Corum Prater Flannigan.
Wanda M. Etheridge

She was preceded in death by her parents, John S. and Marie White; two brothers, Homer White and Hobart White; and a sister, Mary Erwin. Wanda was a member of the Haven of Love Church in Erwin. She leaves behind a legacy of love and laughter, as well as a steadfast faith in Jesus Christ. She was always ready to help with a smile and a word for anyone in need. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend and she was known by many as, “Mamaw Wanda.” She loved her church family and everyone she came in contact with including all of her coworkers for many years.
Janis Ivers

Janis was a former employee of Industrial Garment where she worked as a Seamstress for several years. She was a homemaker and Janis cared for the elderly. Janis was a member of First Assembly of God in Erwin. She loved the Lord with all her heart and adored her church family.
Blooms enhance downtown Erwin’s small town atmosphere

Residents of Unicoi County may have noticed the lively red dragon wing begonias overflowing from hanging baskets and planters along North Main Avenue. According to Town of Erwin Public Works Director Tim Bailey, the potted flowers were donated by Unicoi County High School’s Career and Technical Education program, which housed and nurtured the plants before sending them out to add a bit more glamour to the downtown scene in lush plantings.
ERWIN, TN

