She was preceded in death by her parents, John S. and Marie White; two brothers, Homer White and Hobart White; and a sister, Mary Erwin. Wanda was a member of the Haven of Love Church in Erwin. She leaves behind a legacy of love and laughter, as well as a steadfast faith in Jesus Christ. She was always ready to help with a smile and a word for anyone in need. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend and she was known by many as, “Mamaw Wanda.” She loved her church family and everyone she came in contact with including all of her coworkers for many years.

UNICOI, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO