ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Comments / 0

Related
Talk 1340

This Might Be the Best McDonald’s in Lubbock

I noticed a Facebook post yesterday that praised a particular McDonald's franchise in Lubbock above all others. It just happens to be the location that I frequent the most often, and I've got to say the team at 50th and Milwaukee does an absolutely stellar job. Dozens of people commented...
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

This New Lubbock Airbnb is Perfect for a Gameday Getaway

Football season is just around the corner, and many Texas Tech fans will be making their way into Lubbock to catch the home games in person. Because of this, all of the hotels in Lubbock, especially the ones near campus are not only fully booked, but overpriced on home game weekends. So, why not book an Airbnb near Texas Tech instead?
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Why is This Lubbock Apartment Complex Home for So Many Kittens?

There are so many dang kittens in this one specific complex, but I'm not complaining. The neighborhood I live in is already home to a lot of stray cats, so the sight of them isn't surprising to me. However, it was still a wonderful treat when I walked outside my front door and saw these little cuties sleeping with each other.
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Lubbock, TX
Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Restaurants
City
Austin, TX
City
Lubbock, TX
Lubbock, TX
Restaurants
Lubbock, TX
Lifestyle
Talk 1340

The Lubbock Weekend Line-Up (08/13-08/14)

Being a college town Lubbock can get a bit crazy over the weekend especially with school almost being back in session. With those crazy weekends comes some crazy behavior that can lead to some run ins with the Lubbock Police Department. The Lubbock Police Department recently updated their system and how to access the Lubbock County Detention Center roster that might have your exes, step-parent, or even grandparents mugshots.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

At’l Do Farms Biggest Attractions Will Be Different This Year

In Lubbock, one thing we all look forward to when it starts getting colder is going to At'l Do Farms Corn Maize but this year it may look different. Last year the farm celebrated 20 years of being open. They have so much fun to do with the whole family. Things like corn maze, pumpkin rides and picking out pumpkins, shooting the corn canyon and so much more.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Lubbock’s Parry’s Pizza Sets Grand Opening Date

Back in March, I told you about a mysterious pizza place coming to Lubbock. Well, now we know a lot more about it. It's called Parry's Pizza and they'll be coming to the Vintage Retail Plaza. You may already know of this area because they have some places like Stride and LBK Dental. It's located off of Quaker near 114th street.
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Stall Info#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Food Truck#Restaurant Info#Trucks#Get Ready For This#Burger#Food Drink#Taste Of Cali
Talk 1340

Lubbock is One Step Closer to a Competitive Electric Market

Lubbock Power & Light has filed its official 12-month notice to ERCOT, which puts them one step closer to the retail market. KAMC News reports that back in February of 2022, both the Lubbock City Council and the Electric Utility Board approved LP&L to move into a competitive market. By notifying ERCOT, LP&L now will be transitioning in 12 months.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Lubbock’s La Cabaña Sets Second Location Opening Date

July 20th, 2022 I told y'all the sad news that Lubbock was losing another great restaurant. Cafe Alvarez opened up at 2614 130th Street #506 at the APlus storefront back in March and loved that location but finally decided they needed to move somewhere new. So we all wondered, what...
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Talk 1340

Lubbock African Restaurant Vizo’s Announces Reopening Date

Vizo's African Bar & Grill has announced that their reopening date is soon... very soon. Previously located at 4930 South Loop 289, Vizo's will reopen at their new location this coming Monday, August 15th, according to a post on their Facebook page:. Vizo's originally opened in Lubbock back in 2019....
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

This Stunning South Lubbock Home Has a Built-In Salon

Whether your a stylist or you've always dreamt of having you hair done from the comfort of your own home, you're going to love this Lubbock home. It is a large home located in south Lubbock that has a few great amenities. Not only is the yard large with a beautiful outdoor kitchen, heated pool, and more giving it a resort-like feeling, but the home also features its very own salon.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

First Of Its Kind Allsup’s Express Sets Lubbock Grand Opening [Photos]

Back in February 2022, I told y'all about this new first ever concept coming to Allsup's well their first one is ready to open here in Lubbock. You've probably been to an Allsup's before even though there currently is not one open in Lubbock. It's kind of that staple gas station where you can get good food, gas and whatever snacks you need. While you may have been to one like that, this one is going to be different.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Lubbock Deserves To Be A Test Market for Fast Food

As a very on-brand Taurus™, I have a keen interest in food news. And I usually get my heart broken over it. Something new, fascinating or even just amusingly weird is currently being tested in "limited markets". But as far as I'm aware, Lubbock has never been included in that limited market. I think that's unjust, as Lubbock would be a perfect place to gauge interest in new fast food items.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Dunbar College Preparatory Academy Jumps from F to C Rating

After previously receiving an F grade from the Texas Education Agency and almost being repurposed by Lubbock ISD, Dunbar College Preparatory Academy has climbed all the way up to a C rating. Dunbar previously has received Improvement Required ratings from the TEA multiple years in a row. After having received...
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Mysterious Fire Starts at University Medical Center Hospital

Lubbock Fire Rescue was called to a structure fire at University Medical Center Hospital, located at 602 Indiana Avenue, the afternoon of Friday, August 12th. The call came in just after 1 p.m. According to a press release, contractors were performing remodel work in and area where they had installed...
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Talk 1340

Lubbock, TX
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
688K+
Views
ABOUT

Talk 1340 is where Lubbock talks Texas Tech sports, financial new along with news from KFYO and Texas State Network. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy