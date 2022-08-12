Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Busy B Ranch Celebrates One Year Anniversary and You’re Invited
Ready for some family fun this weekend? Busy B Ranch and Wildlife Park, the newest and largest DriveThru park in Jefferson, Texas will be celebrating its one-year anniversary this Saturday, August 20. To help with the celebration I will be there from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with Kicker 102.5...
You Can Volunteer At CASA Texarkana And Help Local Children
CASA, the Court Appointed Special Advocates in Texarkana needs volunteers now more than ever. The Texarkana Court Appointed Special Advocates had this to say about the need for volunteers in our area:. We are seeking volunteers to change a child’s story. Every child deserves to have a CASA with them....
Texarkana ISD Approves Two Additional Police Officer Positions
It's back to school time and as we all know our children need more protection and better protection after the events that took place in Uvalde, Texas back in May. That's why the TISD Board of Trustees had a special board meeting Thursday, August 11. How Many Police Officers Will...
Rockers ‘Teazur’ And ‘Heather Linn’ Highlight The Live Music In Texarkana
Hard rockers "Teazur" and "Heather Lin And The Deacons" are just some of the great bands you can see this weekend in Texarkana. I have included some youtube videos so you can see what these bands look like and how they sound. Let's see who is playing in Texarkana this weekend.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Protect Your Stuff – Bowie County Sheriff’s Report for August 8 – 15
You name it, if you leave it unattended in your yard or visible in an unlocked vehicle, chances are pretty good someone is going to steal it. I can't tell you what exactly has led to so many people in this country thinking what you own and worked hard for should suddenly be theirs, but that's where we are. What can you do? Don't make it so easy for them. Lock up your stuff, hide valuables in your vehicle or better yet, don't leave them there at all. Read about all this week's thefts and much more in your weekly rundown of crimes in Bowie County as prepared by Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
Texarkana College Presents ‘Creative Focaccia’ September 15
Texarkana College Presents 'Creative Focaccia' on September 15. This is what Texarkana College had to say about the upcoming event:. Join Chef Tyler Standridge in discovering the joy of making and eating focaccia! Focaccia is a flat Italian bread sprinkled with olive oil, salt and herbs before baking. Not only is it one of the most flavorful breads, it is also one of the easiest and fun to bake, with limitless array of flavors and appearance-even pizza dough!
New Major Retail Store Now Open for Business in Texarkana
A new business has opened in Texarkana! Conn's Home Plus is the newest major retail chain to open its doors at 2315 Richmond Road in the former Albertson's location in the Town West Shopping Plaza. The Texas-based company has been around for more than 130 years and employees some 4,000...
Texarkana Help Celebrate National Senior Citizens Day August 21
Texas A&M Agrilife Extension celebrates National Senior Citizens Day on August 21, by encouraging them to stay active and strong in our Texarkana community and surrounding areas. “One of the most important things you can do for your health as you age is to engage in regular physical activity,” said...
IN THIS ARTICLE
TRAHC ‘Ceramics Class’ With Chris Thomas September 6
The Texarkana Arts and Humanities Council presents its Ceramics Class with Chris Thomas on September 6th and September 8th in downtown Texarkana. This is what the Texarkana Arts and Humanities Council had to say about tonight's event:. Join professional ceramicist Chris Thomas in creating Rose Vessels!. This is an opportunity...
Here Are Some Great Benefits in Texarkana For Lt. Scott Lillis
Last weekend was a tough weekend in Texarkana as we found out that Bowie County Sheriff's deputy Lt. Scott Lillis was shot as he was making a traffic stop. The man was a suspected murderer of a Hooks man earlier and we found out that man eventually took his own life. If you missed that story you can get updated here. But Lt. Lillis is in need of help and there are a few benefits that are scheduled where you can show your support and help Scott and his family through this tough time.
Railroad Crossing in Maud Closed This Sunday, August 14
Notice from the Texas Department of Transportation: The railroad crossing located at US 67 and State Highway 8 in Maud will be closed this Sunday. If you normally travel SH 8 at US 67 in Maud on Sundays then you will need to find an alternate route this Sunday, August 14. Union Pacific Railroad will be conducting maintenance work on their RR crossing there at State Highway 8. As a result, the area will be closed to through-traffic on this date.
Looking For The Perfect Job? “Career Moves” In Texarkana Can Help
"Career Moves" is a program that is brought to you by The Texarkana Recreation Center and is a chance for you to find a better job in Texarkana. The "Career Moves" is a free event and they occur at 1 Legion Drive in Texarkana Arkansas. The organizers had this to say about the "Career Moves" events that are going on during the month of August:
RELATED PEOPLE
Free Outdoor Movie Night For The Whole Family Saturday August 20
It's that time again, a free outdoor movie night for the whole family. The next movie night is coming on Saturday, August 20. It's going to be a great movie too. It's a movie that everyone of all ages will enjoy. The August Outdoor Movie Night will be the 2019...
Interviews Require Skills, Are You Ready For Your Career Moves?
The Texarkana Recreation Center has teamed up with the Educational Opportunity Center at Texarkana College to give you a chance to build your skills at interviewing, the better interviewee you are the better the chances of nailing that job you have always wanted. When?. The series is called "Career Moves"...
That Was One Scary Weekend – Bowie County Sheriff’s Report
It was a scary week for your Bowie County Sheriff's Office and deputies as one of their own was seriously wounded Saturday night trying to apprehend a man who was wanted for murder. Lt Scott Lillis was shot through his left eye in that exchange and according to Bowie County Sheriff Jeff Neal, has lost the use of that eye but thank goodness he expected to make a full recovery and is in good spirits according to the Sheriff. The Lillis family is going to need help with those hospital bills that will start rolling in soon and we have the links below to various fundraisers if you would like to help out. Plus, your weekly rundown of other crimes in Bowie County as prepared by Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
Male Victim Found Dead in Home Texarkana Police Investigate
Texarkana Arkansas Police are investigating a death of an individual who was found in the 1600 block of Edwards Street around 8:05 a.m. this morning (Aug. 15) when officers responded to a call in the College Hill neighborhood. According to police, an adult male victim was found deceased inside a...
Bowie County Deputy Shot by Murder Suspect, Here’s How You Can Help
The murder suspect that was the focus of a manhunt Saturday night August 6 was found dead on Sunday morning. The Bowie County Deputy that was shot by the suspect is in stable condition but your help is needed through a couple of different fundraisers. Hector Alejandro Pintor Aguilar, 32...
Kicker 102.5
Texarkana, AR
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Kicker 102.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0