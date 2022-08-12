ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, TX

Kicker 102.5

Protect Your Stuff – Bowie County Sheriff's Report for August 8 – 15

You name it, if you leave it unattended in your yard or visible in an unlocked vehicle, chances are pretty good someone is going to steal it. I can't tell you what exactly has led to so many people in this country thinking what you own and worked hard for should suddenly be theirs, but that's where we are. What can you do? Don't make it so easy for them. Lock up your stuff, hide valuables in your vehicle or better yet, don't leave them there at all. Read about all this week's thefts and much more in your weekly rundown of crimes in Bowie County as prepared by Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
Kicker 102.5

Texarkana College Presents 'Creative Focaccia' September 15

Texarkana College Presents 'Creative Focaccia' on September 15. This is what Texarkana College had to say about the upcoming event:. Join Chef Tyler Standridge in discovering the joy of making and eating focaccia! Focaccia is a flat Italian bread sprinkled with olive oil, salt and herbs before baking. Not only is it one of the most flavorful breads, it is also one of the easiest and fun to bake, with limitless array of flavors and appearance-even pizza dough!
TEXARKANA, TX
Kicker 102.5

TRAHC 'Ceramics Class' With Chris Thomas September 6

The Texarkana Arts and Humanities Council presents its Ceramics Class with Chris Thomas on September 6th and September 8th in downtown Texarkana. This is what the Texarkana Arts and Humanities Council had to say about tonight's event:. Join professional ceramicist Chris Thomas in creating Rose Vessels!. This is an opportunity...
TEXARKANA, TX
Kicker 102.5

Here Are Some Great Benefits in Texarkana For Lt. Scott Lillis

Last weekend was a tough weekend in Texarkana as we found out that Bowie County Sheriff's deputy Lt. Scott Lillis was shot as he was making a traffic stop. The man was a suspected murderer of a Hooks man earlier and we found out that man eventually took his own life. If you missed that story you can get updated here. But Lt. Lillis is in need of help and there are a few benefits that are scheduled where you can show your support and help Scott and his family through this tough time.
TEXARKANA, TX
Kicker 102.5

Railroad Crossing in Maud Closed This Sunday, August 14

Notice from the Texas Department of Transportation: The railroad crossing located at US 67 and State Highway 8 in Maud will be closed this Sunday. If you normally travel SH 8 at US 67 in Maud on Sundays then you will need to find an alternate route this Sunday, August 14. Union Pacific Railroad will be conducting maintenance work on their RR crossing there at State Highway 8. As a result, the area will be closed to through-traffic on this date.
MAUD, TX
Kicker 102.5

That Was One Scary Weekend – Bowie County Sheriff's Report

It was a scary week for your Bowie County Sheriff's Office and deputies as one of their own was seriously wounded Saturday night trying to apprehend a man who was wanted for murder. Lt Scott Lillis was shot through his left eye in that exchange and according to Bowie County Sheriff Jeff Neal, has lost the use of that eye but thank goodness he expected to make a full recovery and is in good spirits according to the Sheriff. The Lillis family is going to need help with those hospital bills that will start rolling in soon and we have the links below to various fundraisers if you would like to help out. Plus, your weekly rundown of other crimes in Bowie County as prepared by Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
Kicker 102.5

Kicker 102.5

Texarkana, AR
ABOUT

Kicker 102.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

