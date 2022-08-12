Read full article on original website
Pujols homers twice to help Cardinals knock off Brewers 6-3
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Albert Pujols homered twice and Miles Mikolas tossed eight effective innings, helping the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Milwaukee Brewers 6-3 on Sunday. Dylan Carlson and Tyler O’Neill also connected for St. Louis, which pushed its NL Central lead over second-place Milwaukee to 1 1/2 games.
Javier goes 6 strong, Bregman homers as Astros down A's 6-3
HOUSTON (AP) — Cristian Javier threw six shutout innings, Alex Bregman hit a two-run homer and the Houston Astros swept the Oakland Athletics with a 6-3 win on Sunday. Bregman's 16th homer against Cole Irvin (6-10) was his second straight day with a two-run shot in the first. He also hit an RBI double in the seventh.
Mariners score 4 in 9th after Ohtani departs, top Angels 6-2
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani turned in his usual strong start. Long after he was gone, things were anything but normal. The Seattle Mariners scored four runs in a chaotic ninth inning, taking advantage of the Angels' fielding woes for a 6-2 victory over Los Angeles on Monday night.
Mets' Carrasco suffers low-grade oblique strain, could miss 3-4 weeks
The New York Mets lost a key member of their rotation for the stretch run, as right-hander Carlos Carrasco was diagnosed with a left oblique strain, the team announced Tuesday. While an MRI revealed the injury is a low-grade strain, Carrasco could be sidelined for three-to-four weeks. Carrasco lasted just...
Charlie Morton guides Braves past Mets for 8th straight win
Veteran Charlie Morton struck out 12 in 6 2/3 scoreless innings and Matt Olson drove in three runs as the
49ers surprisingly cut former first-round pick who played in just one game for San Francisco
Like all NFL teams, the 49ers have to have their roster down to 85 players by Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET and they started that process one day early by making a surprising cut. The team announced on Monday that it has released Darqueze Dennard, who was in a competition to be the team's starting nickel back. Dennard is a former first-round pick who was selected 24th overall by the Bengals in 2014. After six seasons in Cincinnati, Dennard moved on to Atlanta for the 2020 season before jumping ship to the Giants in 2021.
Rays' Rasmussen loses perfect game on Mateo's leadoff double in 9th
Drew Rasmussen came agonizingly close to baseball history. After throwing eight perfect innings against the Baltimore Orioles, the Tampa Bay Rays right-hander lost his bid for a perfect game on the first pitch of the ninth inning, when Jorge Mateo laced a double down the left-field line. Mateo moved to...
A-Rod 'heartbroken' over Tatis suspension
Former All-Star third baseman Alex Rodriguez empathizes with Fernando Tatis Jr. Rodriguez knows all too well what it feels like to be suspended for violating MLB's policy on performance-enhancing drugs and was saddened by the news of the San Diego Padres star's 80-game ban. "I wasn't angry. I was heartbroken...
Orioles GM confident in playoff chances: 'I think we're gonna' make it
Baltimore Orioles general manager Mike Elias raised eyebrows by trading away some key pieces at the deadline, but he's incredibly confident the players who remain can still shock the baseball world down the stretch. "I think we're gonna get into the playoffs," Elias told SiriusXM's Jim Bowden and Grant Paulsen...
Pujols still plans to retire despite recent surge, not chasing 700 HRs
Even in a platoon role, Albert Pujols has succeeded in giving St. Louis one last thrill during his farewell season. Pujols has done more than prove there's still some power left in his bat; the 42-year-old has also become an important part of the Cardinals' offense as a lefty-mashing designated hitter. He added to his legacy on Sunday, hitting a pair of home runs to lead St. Louis to a key win over the division-rival Milwaukee Brewers.
Royals' Garrett gets 3-game ban for throwing drink at fan
Kansas City Royals reliever Amir Garrett was suspended three games for throwing a drink at a fan during a contest against the Chicago White Sox on Aug. 2, Major League Baseball announced Monday. Garrett will appeal the suspension, which means he's eligible to pitch for the Royals while the league...
Reds' India was airlifted to hospital after HBP in Field of Dreams game
Jonathan India's experience at the Field of Dreams game nearly turned into a nightmare. The Cincinnati Reds second baseman took a hit-by-pitch off his leg in the second inning of Thursday's game in Dyersville, Iowa, but didn't initially feel anything unusual. India shook off the intense pain and bruising at first, not wanting to leave the "once in a lifetime" event, and he even took another at-bat.
MLB releases 2022 postseason schedule
MLB released the schedule for the 2022 postseason on Monday. The playoffs will begin on Oct. 7 with the first game of each league's best-of-three wild-card series. The division series will start on Oct. 11, with the National League Championship Series and American League Championship Series openers slated for Oct. 18 and Oct. 19, respectively.
