If you ever looked at Pete Davidson’s impressive list of past girlfriends (from Ariana Grande to Kim Kardashian, the former Saturday Night Live player has consistently found love with some of show business’s biggest names) and wondered to yourself, How is it possible that this clear charmer has yet to lead his own rom-com, then boy, oh boy, does Peacock have some great news for you. This fall, the streaming service will debut Meet Cute, a new film that will hopefully, finally answer the age-old question on all of our minds: What, exactly, makes Pete Davidson so damn desirable?

MOVIES ・ 8 HOURS AGO