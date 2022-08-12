Read full article on original website
Kaley Cuoco’s Heartbreaking Announcement: ‘I Was Really Losing My Mind’
Kaley Cuoco sensationally revealed that she was forced to stage an intervention on herself while filming season two of The Flight Attendant, to help her deal with her “super dark” depression following her and Karl Cook’s divorce. Po...
Popculture
Tiffany Haddish's Sister, Jasmine English, Reveals What the Star Thought of Her Joining 'Claim to Fame' After Elimination (Exclusive)
Tiffany Haddish was "100% supportive" of sister Jasmine English wanting to match wits with other famous family members on Claim to Fame. "Kai" was revealed to be English – the Girls Trip star's sister – on Monday's episode of the ABC reality show that tasks celebrity family members with keeping their own identity secret while discovering their competitors'. After her elimination, English opened up to PopCulture.com about her experience on the show, including Haddish's reaction to her casting.
R. Kelly responds to claims he’s father of Savage baby
One of R. Kelly’s former girlfriends dropped a bombshell on pop culture when she claimed that she is pregnant with the disgraced singer’s baby. The convicted sexual predator, however, vehemently denies that he is the father. In a preview of her upcoming tell-all memoir, Joycelyn Savage wrote that...
NYLON
Florence Pugh Confirms Breakup With Zach Braff
After nearly three years of dating, Florence Pugh and Zach Braff have called it quits. Since they began dating in 2019, the two actors have opted to keep their relationship private — largely due to critiques about their 21-year age gap — and are taking the same approach with their breakup. In an exclusive interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Pugh explained the reasoning behind her relative silence on the matter, and further advocated for respecting celebrities' personal lives.
NYLON
Bella Hadid Says She Is "Not On This Earth To Be A Model"
Like any great supermodel, Bella Hadid will soon make her acting debut — not with a sexy cameo in a blockbuster, but in the “unhinged role” of the “weirdo girlfriend” in Ramy, Hulu’s dark comedy about a first-generation Egyptian-American Ramy Hassan (played by Ramy Youssef) and his family as they navigate spirituality and coming of age in New Jersey. Hadid will have a recurring role on the series, and in a new profile for GQ, unlikely besties Hadid and Youssef talk religion and Hadid’s greater calling.
NYLON
Keke Palmer Gets Real About Her Adult Acne On Instagram
While our favorite celebs always seem to appear effortlessly flawless from head-to-toe, Keke Palmer is one we can trust to always keep it real. On her Instagram this week, she put out an open complaint about a concern that has affected everyone at some point or another in their life—acne. If you have ever wished there was a quick fix to acne break outs, well, you’re not alone.
NYLON
Pete Davidson Is Now A Leading Man
If you ever looked at Pete Davidson’s impressive list of past girlfriends (from Ariana Grande to Kim Kardashian, the former Saturday Night Live player has consistently found love with some of show business’s biggest names) and wondered to yourself, How is it possible that this clear charmer has yet to lead his own rom-com, then boy, oh boy, does Peacock have some great news for you. This fall, the streaming service will debut Meet Cute, a new film that will hopefully, finally answer the age-old question on all of our minds: What, exactly, makes Pete Davidson so damn desirable?
