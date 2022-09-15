ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Vampire Academy: next episode, cast and everything we know about the new Peacock series

By Sarabeth Pollock
WhatToWatch
WhatToWatch
 2 days ago

Vampire Academy is a stylish new series about a school where vampires and their elite guards learn the ropes. Julie Plec, the woman behind hit series like The Vampire Diaries , The Originals and Legacies , is behind this new Peacock series geared toward young adults.

Filmed on location in Spain, the series features lavish costumes and decadent sets. It's absolute eye candy, and when paired with the show's intense story dynamics it's easy for viewers to be drawn in.

Here’s everything we know about Vampire Academy season 1.

When is the Vampire Academy season 1 release date?

Vampire Academy season 1 premiered Thursday, September 15, in the US on Peacock. The first four episodes dropped on September 15 and then the remaining six episodes release weekly starting September 22.

The show arrives on Friday, September 16, in the UK, available exclusively on Peacock through Sky and NOW.

Next episode of Vampire Academy season 1

The next episode of Vampire Academy airs Thursday, September 22, and it titled "Near Guard, Far Guard."

Vampire Academy episodes:

Vampire Academy season 1 episode 1: "Pilot"
Airdate: September 15, 2022
"After Rose and Lissa's plans for the future are upended by tragedy, a new Guardian puts Rose's job at risk. Meanwhile, Lissa comes to terms with her new role at court as danger lurks beyond the wards."

Vampire Academy season 1 episode 2: "Earth. Air. Water. Fire."
Airdate: September 15, 2022
"Lissa fears that the world will learn her secret and Rose is faced with the consequences of her actions."

Vampire Academy season 1 episode 3: "Death Watch"
Airdate: September 15, 2022
"The Dominion suffers a devastating loss, Rose finally meets her match and Christian receives some shocking news."

Vampire Academy season 1 episode 4: "Benchmark"
Airdate: September 15, 2022

Vampire Academy season 1 episode 5
Airdate: September 22, 2022

Image 1 of 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hOKq1_0hEvS07C00

Daniela Nieves wears a crown in Vampire Academy 101 (Image credit: Peacock)
Image 2 of 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dwGUK_0hEvS07C00

Kieron Moore and Sisi Stringer look on in Vampire Academy 101 (Image credit: Peacock)
Image 3 of 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s1zJL_0hEvS07C00

Daniela Nieves and Mia McKenna-Bruce in Vampire Academy 102 (Image credit: Peacock)
Image 4 of 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J0DKe_0hEvS07C00

Kieron Moore carries Sisi Stringer in Vampire Academy 102 (Image credit: Peacock)
Image 5 of 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KP1PI_0hEvS07C00

Daniela Nieves has dinner with a guest in Vampire Academy 103 (Image credit: Peacock)

What is Vampire Academy season 1 about?

Here’s the description of Vampire Academy from Peacock:

"From executive producer Julie Plec comes a story of romance, friendship, death, sex and scandal. Vampire Academy is based on a series of young adult paranormal romance novels by international bestselling author Richelle Mead. In a world of privilege and glamour, two young women’s friendship transcends their strikingly different classes as they prepare to complete their education and enter royal vampire society. This serialized and sexy drama combines the elegance of aristocratic romance and the supernatural thrills of the vampire genre.

" Vampire Academy is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group. Julie Plec will serve as showrunner, writer and executive producer for the series. Marguerite MacIntyre will serve along with Plec as writer, executive producer and co-showrunner. Emily Cummins, Don Murphy, Susan Montford, Deepak Nayer and Jillian DeFrehn also serve as executive producers."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eQzO5_0hEvS07C00

Julie Plec at San Diego Comic-Con (Image credit: NBCUniversal)

Who is in Vampire Academy season 1 cast?

Vampire Academy stars Sisi Stringer ( Force of Nature , Mortal Kombat ) as Rose Hathaway and Daniela Nieves ( Save Me , Five Points ) as vampire Lissa Dragomir. Lissa is a Moroi princess and Rose is training to become a Dhampir, a guardian to the princess. Rose and Lissa are best friends but they come from very different worlds.

With so many books in the Vampire Academy series, it’s not surprising that there are lots of characters tied to the story.

Here’s a list of the Vampire Academy season 1 cast:

  • Daniela Nieves as Lissa
  • Sisi Stringer as Rose
  • Kieron Moore ( Sex Education ) as Dmitri
  • André Dae Kim ( Star Trek: Strange New Worlds ) as Christian
  • Jennifer Kirby ( Call the Midwife ) as Alberta
  • Craig Stevenson ( My Lovely Neighbors ) as Dane
  • J. August Richards ( Angel ) as Victor
  • Alex Hafner ( Cable Girls ) as James
  • Nikol Kollars ( Foundation ) as Moira Ozera
  • Jim Sturgeon ( Vigil ) as Hans
  • Mia McKenna-Bruce ( Last Train to Christmas ) as Mia
Image 1 of 4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aRKsG_0hEvS07C00

Sisi Stringer; Vampire Academy cast at San Diego Comic-Con (Image credit: NBCUniversal)
Image 2 of 4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20CAl0_0hEvS07C00

Daniela Nieves; Vampire Academy cast at San Diego Comic-Con (Image credit: NBCUniversal)
Image 3 of 4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ca5q1_0hEvS07C00

Andre Dae Kim; Vampire Academy cast at San Diego Comic-Con (Image credit: NBCUniversal)
Image 4 of 4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OE2mU_0hEvS07C00

Kieron Moore; Vampire Academy cast at San Diego Comic-Con (Image credit: NBCUniversal)

Is there a trailer for Vampire Academy season 1?

The trailer for Vampire Academy season 1 hints at the structures that govern this complex vampire society and the challenges that Rose and Lissa face moving forward.

The teaser for Vampire Academy season 1 reveals a stylish new world where the vampire elite rule.

How to watch Vampire Academy season 1

Vampire Academy season 1 streams exclusively on Peacock . You might have Peacock as part of your existing cable package, or you can subscribe to the streaming service directly. You can also subscribe to the service and access it through platforms like Roku and Fire TV.

If you’re in the UK you can watch Vampire Academy season 1 on Peacock on September 16, available through Sky and NOW.

Comments / 0

Related
Decider.com

What Time Will ‘Vampire Academy’ Premiere on Peacock?

TV’s queen of vampires is at is again. This week marks the premiere of Vampire Academy, Peacock‘s new show about supernatural romance and action from The Vampires Diaries‘ Julie Plec and Marguerite MacIntyre. And if your main complaint about vampire love stories is minimal world building, this may be the cure you didn’t know you needed.
TV & VIDEOS
Distractify

'Vampire Academy' Is Connected to 'The Vampire Diaries' — but Not in the Way You'd Expect

The highly anticipated TV adaptation of Richelle Mead's Vampire Academy series has arrived. The new Peacock series follows young guardian-in-training dhampir Rose Hathaway (Sisi Stringer), as she seeks to protect her best friend, Princess Vasilisa "Lissa" Dragomir (Daniela Nieves), as they navigate relationships, vampires, and boarding school. Article continues below...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Vampire Academy bosses detail 13-year fight for TV series adaptation

Welcome to Screen Sisters, a collection of conversations about what it means to be a woman working in television both in front of and behind the camera. As well as recognising their contribution to the industry, the series will also examine the highs and lows of working in media, how far television has progressed, and how much further it still has to go.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kieron Moore
Person
Richelle Mead
Person
Daniela Nieves
Person
Marguerite Macintyre
Person
Julie Plec
Person
Emily Cummins
TVLine

The Santa Clauses Trailer: Is Tim Allen Being Replaced by... Peyton Manning? — Get Disney+ Premiere Date

Consider it an early Christmas gift. Disney+ on Saturday announced at the D23 Expo that The Santa Clauses — a limited series revival of the beloved Santa Clause film franchise starring Tim Allen — will premiere Wednesday, Nov. 16, with its first two episodes. The Santa Clauses finds Scott “on the brink of his 65th birthday and realizing that he can’t be Santa forever,” according to the official logline. “He’s starting to lose a step in his Santa duties, and more importantly, he’s got a family who could benefit from a life in the normal world, especially his two kids who have...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Friendship#The Vampire Academy#Far Guard#Guardian
People

Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni Fight Off a Thief — and Nearly Kiss — at 2022 Emmys

The two Law & Order stars took the Emmys stage to present the award for lead actor in a comedy series — but not before putting their detective skills to work Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni had to put their detective skills to work in an unlikely place. On Monday, the two Law & Order: Special Victims Unit stars were in attendance for the 74th annual Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. All was going well until an unidentifiable person in an all-black outfit snagged an Emmy from backstage. Fortunately for the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

‘Chicago PD’ Alum Lisseth Chavez Lands Big New Role

ABC’s The Rookie is recruiting a new rookie. Season five is shaping up and the new cast member comes in the form of Chicago P.D. alum Lisseth Chavez. Chavez will be appearing as a guest star in multiple season five episodes. She’ll be playing the role of Celina, a new and overconfident rookie with high marks at the Academy. Her unconventional approach to police work will pose a unique challenge for her training officer.
TV SERIES
TVLine

The Goldbergs Killing Off Jeff Garlin Ahead of Season 10's 'Huge Reboot'

The Goldbergs has found a solution for its Jeff Garlin problem, and it’s a pretty permanent one. When the ABC comedy returns for Season 10 on Sept. 21 (8:30/7:30c), viewers will learn that Garlin’s character, family patriarch Murray Goldberg, has been dead for several months. Garlin exited the show last season following an investigation over multiple complaints of inappropriate conduct on set. “This is going to be a family that has not reconciled the fact that their father’s gone but has sort of moved on and has dealt with a lot of that,” showrunner Alex Barnow tells EW. “We’re starting with optimism...
TV SERIES
Collider

Timothy Olyphant to Star in Steven Soderbergh's Limited Series 'Full Circle'

In January 2020 it was announced that director Steven Soderbergh had signed a multi-year overall deal with HBO and HBO Max, the deal includes a first look deal on films while also developing television series for the platforms. Soderbergh’s relationship with HBO has gone on to include the hit feature No Sudden Move and his latest project, Full Circle which was announced last year, has cast Timothy Olyphant.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
ROKU
Distractify

Season 20 of 'NCIS' Is Described as the 'Season of Love' With McGee Stepping up as a Dad

Season 20 of NCIS is kicking things off with a two-part crossover event featuring the newest NCIS kids on the block, NCIS: Hawai'i. Special Agent Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) and Computer Specialist Ernie Malik (Jason Antoon) are brought in to help the team clear Alden Parker's (Gary Cole) name after the Season 19 finale left his innocence and whereabouts up in the air.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘The Experiment’: Rhona Mitra, Famke Janssen & Stefanie Martini Lead Sci-Fi Horror Filming At UK’s Rebellion Studios

EXCLUSIVE: Rhona Mitra (Underworld: Rise Of The Lycans), Famke Janssen (X-Men) and Stefani Martin (The Last Kingdom) have been set to star in sci-fi action horror movie The Experiment, which is underway at Rebellion Studios in the UK. Set in 2080 in a world recovering from catastrophic nuclear war, The Experiment follows an elite spec-ops team, led by Captain Ava Stone (Mitra), sent on a rescue mission into a top secret military research facility after a rogue employee takes a group of scientists hostage. The project marks the first for action label Action Xtreme, the genre division of UK arthouse producer-distributor Sovereign...
MOVIES
Popculture

HBO Max Renews Comedy Series for Season 2

HBO Max renewed the critically acclaimed comedy series Rap Sh!t for a second season on Monday. The series was created by Insecure star Issa Rae and features KaMillion and Aida Osman. The first season was released between July 21 and Sept. 1. In Rap Sh!t, estranged high school friends Mia...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Step Up’ Season 3 Trailer & Premiere Date: First Look At Christina Milian In Role Originated By The Late Naya Rivera

Starz has released the official trailer for Season 3 of its hit drama series Step Up, which gives us the first look at Christina Milian as Collette Jones, the role originated by the late Naya Rivera. Starz also announced the third season of the series, inspired by the Lionsgate film franchise, will launch on Tuesday, October 16. In addition to Milian, Ne-Yo returns for Season 3 in his co-starring role as Sage Odom. Series also stars Faizon Love, Eric Graise, Terayle Hill, Enrique Murciano and Tricia Helfer. The hit franchise follows the drama, scandalous romance, betrayals and rivalries told through the intersection of...
TV & VIDEOS
startattle.com

Reboot (Season 1 Episode 1, 2 & 3) Hulu, trailer, release date

Hulu reboots an early 2000’s family sitcom, forcing its dysfunctional cast back together. Now they must deal with their unresolved issues in today’s fast-changing world. Startattle.com – Reboot | Hulu. Network: Hulu. Release date: September 20, 2022 at 12am EST. Cast:. – Keegan-Michael Key as Reed Sterling.
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Criminal Minds Revival: First Look!

After being in development hell for such a long time time, the production on Criminal Minds: Evolution is moving at a quick pace. Paramount+ has unveiled four photos that are taken from the first two episodes back, and we are very excited about what's to come. While the show had...
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

The BAU Is Back in First ‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ Episodes (PHOTOS)

Oh, it’s so good to see (almost all of) the BAU back. Paramount+ has unveiled the first photos from Criminal Minds: Evolution, the new season of the procedural drama (its original 15-year run on CBS ended in 2020). And they offer a look at all the returning cast members across the first two episodes, titled “Just Getting Started” and “Sicarius.” Scroll down for a look to see how things really haven’t changed — they’re still in the same briefing room!
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Full Circle - Timothy Olyphant To Star

Deadwood alum Timothy Olyphant is returning to HBO, signing on as a lead opposite Zazie Beetz and Claire Danes in the HBO Max limited series Full Circle, from director Steven Soderbergh and writer Ed Solomon. In Full Circle, an investigation into a botched kidnapping uncovers long-held secrets connecting multiple characters...
TV & VIDEOS
WhatToWatch

WhatToWatch

206
Followers
2K+
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

From movie and TV reviews, to recaps and celebrity news, What To Watch helps readers sort through the latest shows, movies and technology, and get closer to the entertainment they love.

 https://www.whattowatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy