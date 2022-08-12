ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Comments / 10

Laura Kelly
3d ago

The raid is a DISGRACE. Once again the biased media spews their lies.

Reply
9
sthrnfrog
2d ago

the only win for the justice department is now the corruption within is blatantly obvious

Reply
5
bigtoydr
3d ago

This is an attack on us all. Whose knows what's next.

Reply
8
Fox News

Eric Trump: They lied, cheated and stole

Eric Trump expressed his disgust over the FBI raid at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate Tuesday on "Jesse Watters Primetime." ERIC TRUMP: It's an absolute coordinated attack. Since the second my father came down the escalator, they have gone after him. They tried to go after him in the White House. They failed with impeachment one. They failed with impeachment two. Then they subpoenaed every member of our family. Hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of subpoenas. They made up dirty dossiers, they made up FISA warrants. They lied. They cheated and they stole. Right. And now you look at the least popular president in United States history, Joe Biden, and guess what? He wants to disqualify the most popular president in United States history, a guy who literally had a rally outside of his Mar-a-Lago home while he was located in New Jersey. That's how much love and support the man has. They know they're losing. They know their policies stink. They're losing on every aspect.
Washington Examiner

Jim Jordan says 14 FBI whistleblowers have come forward

More than a dozen FBI whistleblowers have come forward to Republican investigators in Congress, according to Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH). The congressman, who is the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, told Fox News host Trey Gowdy the number has risen to 14 after the FBI raid at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election

Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
Business Insider

Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'

A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
Business Insider

Intelligence officials withheld sensitive information from Trump while he was in office because they feared the 'damage' he could do if he knew: report

A former CIA official said US intelligence purposely withheld some information from Donald Trump. "We certainly took into account 'what damage could he do if he blurts this out?'" Douglas London told the New York Times. Trump's rocky relationship with his own intelligence officials has been widely documented. Intelligence officials...
Mother Jones

Rudy Giuliani’s Lawyer Knocks Georgia Prosecutors: “I Don’t Know What These People Are Doing.”

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. A district attorney in Georgia has informed Rudy Giuliani that he is a target of a criminal investigation into efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to improperly influence the counting of votes in the state, Giuliani’s lawyer said.
ValueWalk

“Raid” Backfired – Because There’s No Special Counsel

WASHINGTON, D.C., (August 12, 2022) – It appears that the search of Mar-A-Lago – which was reportedly scheduled when the former president would not be present so as to minimize adverse publicity – backfired badly, with many now wondering whether it was part of a plot to prevent Donald Trump from running for president again.
Salon

“A lot of this has come from the Trump lawyers”: Trump’s own legal team made his docs scandal worse

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the Banks County Dragway on March 26, 2022 in Commerce, Georgia. (Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images) Appearing on MSNBC on Saturday afternoon, Guardian congressional correspondent Hugo Lowell offered an alternative explanation over how FBI agents knew what to look for when they showed up at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort earlier this week to take into custody multiple boxes of documents stolen from the federal government.
POTUS
Benzinga

New Details On Top Secret Classified Documents Recovered From Trump's Mar-a-Lago Residence

The Federal Bureau of Investigation on Monday carried out an unprecedented raid on former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. What Happened: According to the search warrant released by the U.S. District Court Southern District of Florida on Friday, the FBI removed 11 sets of classified documents from Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence. Some documents are marked as top secret, meant only to be available to notable government officials.
PALM BEACH, FL

