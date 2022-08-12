ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, TX

Eagle 106.3

Protect Your Stuff – Bowie County Sheriff’s Report for August 8 – 15

You name it, if you leave it unattended in your yard or visible in an unlocked vehicle, chances are pretty good someone is going to steal it. I can't tell you what exactly has led to so many people in this country thinking what you own and worked hard for should suddenly be theirs, but that's where we are. What can you do? Don't make it so easy for them. Lock up your stuff, hide valuables in your vehicle or better yet, don't leave them there at all. Read about all this week's thefts and much more in your weekly rundown of crimes in Bowie County as prepared by Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
Eagle 106.3

These 10 Arkansas Cities Hold The Distinction Of The Most Boring

Nobody wants to be called boring. But I found a list of the 10 most boring cities in Arkansas. The big question is did Texarkana make the list?. I found d this list on the site roadsnacks.net. Keep in mind there are a lot of factors to consider when they made the list. This is what they had to say about these boring towns in Arkansas:
ARKANSAS STATE
Eagle 106.3

TRAHC ‘Ceramics Class’ With Chris Thomas September 6

The Texarkana Arts and Humanities Council presents its Ceramics Class with Chris Thomas on September 6th and September 8th in downtown Texarkana. This is what the Texarkana Arts and Humanities Council had to say about tonight's event:. Join professional ceramicist Chris Thomas in creating Rose Vessels!. This is an opportunity...
TEXARKANA, TX
Eagle 106.3

Here Are Some Great Benefits in Texarkana For Lt. Scott Lillis

Last weekend was a tough weekend in Texarkana as we found out that Bowie County Sheriff's deputy Lt. Scott Lillis was shot as he was making a traffic stop. The man was a suspected murderer of a Hooks man earlier and we found out that man eventually took his own life. If you missed that story you can get updated here. But Lt. Lillis is in need of help and there are a few benefits that are scheduled where you can show your support and help Scott and his family through this tough time.
TEXARKANA, TX
Eagle 106.3

Texarkana Texas Farmers Market Salsa Competition Saturday

The Texarkana, Texas Farmers’ Market will host its annual "Homemade Salsa" Contest Saturday. Here is what the Texarkana Farmers Market had to say about this year's contest:. The City of Texarkana, Texas Farmers’ Market will host the Best Salsa in the Ark-La-Tex Competition on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at 500 N. Stateline Avenue. This will be the last Market of the 2022 Summer season, so make plans to come early and enjoy local farm fresh produce provided by the best vendors in Town!
TEXARKANA, TX
Eagle 106.3

Here Are 5 Cool Things You Can Do This Weekend In Texarkana

Tax-Free weekends, some homemade salsas, and awesome live music highlight the things to do in Texarkana this weekend. 1. Tax-Free Weekend. It is tax-free weekend in Arkansas and Texas as we get ready to go back to school in the Texarkana area. Check out the stories for everything you can get tax-free this weekend.
TEXARKANA, TX
Eagle 106.3

Randy Sam’s Shelter ‘Corn Hole Invitational’ Saturday In Texarkana

The Randy Sam's Shelter will hold it's second annual 'Invitational Cornhole' tournament Saturday at Crossites in downtown Texarkana. The event will kick off at 5:30 pm at Crossties located at 324 East Broad Street in Texarkana Arkansas. Teams will compete for trophies for the top three in each division. All teams that participate will be guaranteed at least two games.
TEXARKANA, AR
Eagle 106.3

Here Are The Top 5 Schools In The Texarkana Area

With school for most students starting in the next couple of weeks, I found a website that tells you all the information you need to know to get your child enrolled in the best school in Texarkana. The website Great Schools has a complete listing of all of the schools...
TEXARKANA, TX
Eagle 106.3

Eagle 106.3

