ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Tristan Thompson Says He’s Gotten ‘Wiser’ in Cryptic Message After Baby No. 2 With Khloe Kardashian

By Elisabeth McGowan
In Touch Weekly
In Touch Weekly
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hecoE_0hEvOGRN00
Shutterstock (2)

Growth? Tristan Thompson shared a pretty cryptic message after welcoming baby No. 2 via surrogate with ex-girlfriend Khloé Kardashian.

“I never switched sides, I switched lanes. I got wiser and realize we aren’t all built the same. #DontTryMe,” the NBA player, 30, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, August 11, alongside a photo of him leaning against a wall.

Tristan shared his message just one week after In Touch confirmed that his and the Kardashians star’s second child was born. The exes also share daughter True Thompson, whom they welcomed in April 2018.

News initially broke on July 13 that the former couple were expecting baby No. 2 together.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gDrhL_0hEvOGRN00
Broadimage/Shutterstock

“We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November,” a rep for the Good American founder, 37, told In Touch in a statement at the time. “Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family,”

Despite welcoming a new child together, a source told In Touch at the time that Khloé and Tristan “are not back together and have-not spoken since December outside of coparenting matters.”

The arrival of their newborn came nearly seven months after Tristan’s third child, Theo, was born in December 2021, whom he shares with Maralee Nichols. That month, the personal trainer, 31, claimed that she and Tristan’s child was conceived on his 30th birthday in March of that year, according to court documents obtained by In Touch. At the time, Tristan was still in a relationship with Khloé. Although he initially denied Maralee’s claims that he was the father, Tristan later confirmed that paternity test results proved that he was.

“Today, paternity test results revealed that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols,” the Chicago Bulls basketball player wrote via his Instagram Stories at the time. “I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.”

Tristan then added a separate public message for his ex-girlfriend, apologizing for his past behavior throughout their on-again, off-again relationship.

“Khloé, you don’t deserve this,” he wrote in another Story. “You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the upmost [sic] respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Khloé Kardashian Shares Sweet Image Of True After Welcoming Second Child With Tristan Thompson

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.All smiles with mom! Even after welcoming her second child with ex Tristan Thompson in early August, it seems new mom-of-two Khloé Kardashian is still taking time to appreciate her 4-year-old daughter, True Thompson. On Sunday, August 7, the 38-year-old reality star took to social media with a sweet snap of True, depicting the tot grinning ear-to-ear in front of a cat-shaped flower arrangement.“My happy sweet girl,” Kardashian wrote alongside the adorable post,...
RETAIL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
True Thompson
Person
Tristan Thompson
Person
Khloe Kardashian
Distractify

Who Is Pedro Jimeno Dating? 'The Family Chantel' Star Is Rumored to Be With This Person

TLC’s The Family Chantel Season 4 is currently in full swing and talks about Pedro Jimeno and Chantel Everett’s divorce is a hot topic on social media. It;s no secret that the pair have gone through their struggles as a couple, but most fans believed that they’d be able to go the distance. However, it appears that another marriage has bitten the dust, thanks to the former 90 Day Fiancée pair.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kardashian Family#Kardashians#American
realitytitbit.com

Kylie Jenner engagement rumors fly as star flaunts ring and steps out in white

Kylie Jenner is at the centre of engagement rumors once more after the reality star uploaded a TikTok of herself wearing a giant rock on THAT finger. A new day, a new Kardashian-Jenner rumor – and youngest sister Kylie is the latest to get everyone talking. Ever since she started dating Travis Scott and they welcomed their two children – Stormi and a baby boy whose name we don’t yet know – the internet has been analyzing every photo and video of them together.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Kim Kardashian Shock: Kanye West's Ex To Wed Pete Davidson Next Month In Malibu? KUWTK Star Reportedly Told Kris Jenner She Wants Two Kids With Her New Boyfriend

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have been making headlines since they shared an on-screen kiss during a Saturday Night Live episode in October 2021. Though their romance is relatively news, and they have graced a number of prestigious events together, the former partners of Kanye West and Ariana Grande have kept details of their swoon-worthy adventures mostly under wraps.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
HollywoodLife

Lamar Odom Spotted In Vegas With Mystery Woman Amid Khloe & Tristan Baby Drama

Does Lamar Odom, 42, have a new woman in his life? As his ex-wife Khloe Kardashian, 38, prepares to welcome her second baby, Lamar went to the Drais nightclub at Las Vegas’ Cromwell Hotel on July 25. The former basketball player and a mystery woman took a photo together, before he went inside to see Rick Ross perform. Lamar, who was wearing a black T-shirt and camouflage pants, smiled as the brunette woman pointed at Lamar and posed beside him.
LAS VEGAS, NV
In Touch Weekly

90 Day Fiance’s Tim Malcolm Reacts to Fans Speculation That He’s Gay After Tell-All Appearance

90 Day Fiancé star Tim Malcolm reacted to fan speculation that he’s gay following his appearance on the season 9 tell-all. The Pillow Talk alum, 42, took to his Instagram Stories on Sunday, August 14, to address the rumors regarding his sexuality with a reposted tweet. “The amount of gay panic that Tim has unleashed by simply having style without being gay is kind of disturbing honestly,” the statement read. Tim co-signed the tweet by writing, “Facts.”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker Back Together: He Promised He Wants Marriage, Kids

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are an item again! After a reported split in late June, a KarJenner source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the famous couple are back at it and going strong again — but not without a fervent effort from the NBA star, 25. “Devin made a huge effort to fix things with Kendall almost as soon as they broke up,” the source told HL. “The threat of losing her was a huge wake-up call for Devin. He’s been laser focused on making her happy ever since, it’s like they’re back in the honeymoon stage. Her friends and family are thrilled that they’re back together, everyone would love to see them get married.”
RELATIONSHIPS
OK! Magazine

Doting Dad Tristan Thompson Takes Daughter True To L.A. Dance Class

Tristan Thompson was on daddy duty over the weekend, taking the daughter he shares with Khloé Kardashian to her dance class in Los Angeles. The NBA pro was seen Sunday, August 14, carrying his daughter, True, 4, back to his black vehicle while sporting a black graphic t-shirt, matching shorts and a Rgb Freight trucker hat. The famous on-and-off couple's youngster looked adorable as ever in a bright pink outfit, complimenting her ensemble with lavender crocs.Thompson's outing with his daughter comes after he spent father-son time with his firstborn, Prince, as he documented the pair's day together on social media....
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

True Thompson Looks Like A ‘Little Lady’ On A Private Jet With Mom Khloe Kardashian: Photos

Call her a “little lady.” Khloe Kardashian’s 4-year-old daughter True Thompson looked absolutely adorable as she posed on a luxe private plane, legs crossed and all, in two cute Instagram photos posted on Wednesday, July 27. Holding her iPad in a hot pink case, Tristan Thompson‘s daughter was all business as she gave the camera a serious, stoic look just like grandma Kris Jenner. In the next, her infectious personality showed as she laughed while holding up a potato chip from the little Ruffles bag next to her.
CELEBRITIES
In Touch Weekly

In Touch Weekly

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Offering readers a glimpse into the captivating world of their favorite stars, In Touch covers 360 degrees of the celebrity lifestyle. With engaging, service-driven editorial, readers are granted unprecedented access to the news they crave.

 https://www.intouchweekly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy