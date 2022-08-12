Read full article on original website
Grief Services Resource Fair To Be Held This Sunday Aug. 21st
A new Grief Resource center is coming to help people get through those difficult times of losing a loved one, and you are invited to attend the Grief Services Resource Fair this Sunday, August 21st from 1:30 to 4:30 pm. The event is free for anyone who would like to attend. The event is called "Honoring Our Losses and Our Resiliency."
SCTCC Ready to Welcome Students Back to Campus
ST. CLOUD -- The first day of class at the St. Cloud Technical and Community College is on Monday. New students will be on campus this Thursday and Friday for Cyclone Experience so they have a chance to figure out where everything is. Interim President Lori Kloos says their healthcare...
Boys and Girls Club of Central MN Preparing Kids for Careers
The Boys and Girls Club of Central Minnesota is helping to prepare kids for careers. Brady DeGagne is the Director of Programming and Facilities with the Boys and Girls Club of Central Minnesota. He and Gail Cruikshank, Talent Director from the Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation joined me on WJON.
Dairy Princesses: Kallie Frericks Has Busy MN State Fair Schedule
ALBANY -- Next week a new Princess Kay of the Milky Way will be crowned on the grounds of the Minnesota State Fair. Four of the 10 finalists are from Stearns County including 19-year-old Kallie Frericks of Albany. She says she's no stranger to the State Fair and loves the event's atmosphere.
Check Out Dreya, Up For Adoption This Week
Meet Dreya! This beautiful girl arrived as a stray, so her background is unknown. She is quite a gentle soul. Although she was fearful upon arrival, she has been working hard to build some trust with TCHS staff members. Once she is comfortable with you, she nearly tried to crawl into your lap!
The Expo For Seniors 2022 Is Coming To The River’s Edge Convention Center in St. Cloud This Saturday
If you are 55 and older, or have parents or family members and friends that fall into this group, you may want to bring your family and friends to the Expo for Seniors that will be taking place this Saturday, August 20th at the River's Edge Convention Center in St. Cloud from 8 am to Noon.
Almost 400 Minnesota Teachers are Asking for Help Buying Classroom Supplies
As the kids get ready to return to school after Labor Day, the teachers are already hard at work gathering supplies for the classrooms the kids go to. A brightly decorated classroom is what we picture in the halls of the school, but most of the time, those decorations are paid for out of pocket by the teachers themselves. Not to mention the extra supplies teachers need to have to keep their classrooms and lesson plans running smoothly.
St. Paul Celebrating All Things Irish This Weekend
I always thought the only time anywhere in Minnesota celebrates Irish anything was around St. Patrick's Day. I would be wrong. Enter Irish Fair of Minnesota 2022! This is happening all this weekend, starting today, Friday through Sunday with lots of entertainment, vendors with crafts and food!. We are excited...
Discount Days, Tickets & Ways to Save at the Minnesota State Fair
I know that when I say "How to save money at the Minnesota State Fair" there is going to be "that guy" who says "easy, don't go". That is obviously not what I'm talking about. I'm talking about people who plan on going to the state fair and don't want to break the bank, or at least want to stay on a budget and still have a great time at the Great Minnesota Get-together.
Miller Food Truck Festival Returning To St. Cloud In September
Break out the stretchy pants because Miller's awesome Food Truck Festival is returning to St. Cloud in September! Miller Auto Plaza will host the popular event on Saturday, September 10th. Over 20 food trucks will be on hand for the event, along with inflatables, axe throwing and a DJ. While...
Enjoy Trinkets, Treasures & Trash Through September in Minnesota
Being someone who is usually looking for a great bargain for something that is unique and fun, consignment shops, flea markets, and fairs are great places to find just those things. The Wadena Flea and Craft Market is one of those places where you can find some really unique and...
DNR Awards Grant to St. Joseph for New Park Project
ST. JOSEPH -- A planned new park in St. Joseph has just been awarded some grant money from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. Community Development Director Nate Keller says the city is getting a $250,000 matching grant for East Park. The city will also have to kick in $250,000.
Thomas “Tom” C. Smith, 82, Waite Park
Thomas “Tom” Cecil Smith, age 82, Waite Park, MN, died Tuesday August 16, 2022 at his home in Waite Park, MN. Mass of Christian Burial celebrating Tom’s life will be held Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at 1:00 PM at St. Augustine Catholic Church, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be Monday, August 22, 2022 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN and one hour prior to the service at the church on Tuesday. Interment will be in Assumption Cemetery, St. Cloud. MN at a later date.
Val’s in St. Cloud Looks Virtually Unchanged from This 1987 Photo
Val's Rapid Serv is a time capsule in a white paper bag. I think the homepage of this iconic burger joint says it all:. Half a century ago; Val's Rapid Serv, an independent limited menu fast food take-out restaurant was born at 628 E. St. Germain in St. Cloud, Minnesota. An abandoned Pure Oil gas station was purchased and converted to a restaurant by Val and Kathleen Henning.
This Epic Shoreview Playground Is Worth The Drive From St. Cloud! [GALLERY]
There is a 'destination playground' just over an hour from St. Cloud that is more than worth the drive. Shoreview Commons playground features a massive, sprawling playground, an indoor water park, skate park and a library!. The pictures don't do this playground justice as far as how big it really...
Do You Have Unclaimed Money In Minnesota?
Have you ever had anyone ask you if you have unclaimed money? Seriously, I am asking this because I had someone ask me that the other day and my immediate response was, "What in the world are you talking about? Is this a scam I am completely unaware of and need to know about?" To which they replied, "I'm serious there is a website where you can check to see if you have unclaimed money in Minnesota." Instantly I had visions of money signs dancing in my head.
Save Money – It’s Money Matters
ST. CLOUD -- A recall of chocolate truffles, a reason to save receipts from “back to school” shopping, the best vehicles in holding their value and news on the St. Cloud housing market headline this week’s episode of “It’s Money Matters” with Kelly Cordes on WJON.
Second Business Announced for Former St. Joe Police Station
ST. JOSEPH -- A second business has now been announced for the former St. Joseph fire hall and police station. Building owner Shannon Wiger says White Peony Boutique has signed a lease for the north half of that space next to WR Home. White Peony and WR Home do incredible...
Minnesota Zoos Don’t Have Baby Hippos, But Have you Seen These Great Attractions?
Did you know that Hippos are the second largest land animal on Earth? Second only to elephants. Did you know Hippos are usually most active at night?. Lastly, did you know that a baby hippo could be as mischievous as this little guy was at a zoo in Copenhagen, Denmark?
Mayor Kleis Would Like Housing Added in These Areas of Downtown of St. Cloud
St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis revealed his 2023 budget plan Monday night at the city council meeting. He made clear revitalizing the downtown is a top priority and to accomplish this he'd like to add housing. Kleis says they currently have 300 housing units downtown which includes subsidized housing, rentals and market rate housing. He'd like to see the total amount of housing available make it to 1,000 units. More on this.
