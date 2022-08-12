“Half the interest of a garden is the constant exercise of the imagination. You are always living three, or indeed six, months hence.” — Alice Morse Earle, 1897. By August, many gardeners feel that the growing season is coming to an end. For some, however, late summer is just the beginning of a whole new season. Cool-weather vegetables, such as broccoli, cabbage, rainbow chard, lettuce and Brussels sprouts, thrive in fall. August is the time to extend your gardening season and harvest an abundance of tasty vegetables well into fall, and even winter.

