Seven Ways to Beat the Heat with Kids near Greenville, SCMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
Experience France without Leaving South CarolinaMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Travelers Rest, SC
Taking a Look at One of the Best Players in SC Football HistoryKennardo G. James
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina Andras
3 affordable weekend getaways in South CarolinaAlina Andras
FOX Carolina
Recalled Capri Sun may contain cleaning solution, company says
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Kraft Heinz announced a voluntary recall of approximately 5,760 cases of Capri Sun Wild Cherry Flavored Juice Drink Blend beverages. The voluntary recall comes after a diluted cleaning solution, which is used on food processing equipment, was introduced into a production line at one of the factories, according to the company.
spartanburg.com
Walking Map Features Historic Spartanburg Sites
History comes alive with a downtown walking map of Spartanburg that provides visitors and residents alike with fourteen historic points of interest. The walking tour takes less than an hour and spans five city blocks, beginning at Morgan Square. The project was a joint effort between the Spartanburg County Historical...
thelaurelofasheville.com
The Observant Gardener: Now is the Time to Plant Cool-Weather Vegetables
“Half the interest of a garden is the constant exercise of the imagination. You are always living three, or indeed six, months hence.” — Alice Morse Earle, 1897. By August, many gardeners feel that the growing season is coming to an end. For some, however, late summer is just the beginning of a whole new season. Cool-weather vegetables, such as broccoli, cabbage, rainbow chard, lettuce and Brussels sprouts, thrive in fall. August is the time to extend your gardening season and harvest an abundance of tasty vegetables well into fall, and even winter.
WYFF4.com
'Keep the cardboard at home,' city requests
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The city of Greenville is asking kids and their parents to leave the cardboard at home when they come to play at Unity Park. The city posted on social media that makeshift cardboard sleds had damaged the hill on the playground mound, asking kids instead to "slide scoot, or roll" down the hill.
gsabusiness.com
Hot Properties, Aug. 15
For weekly updates on commercial deals, see the Hot Properties feature every Tuesday in our GSA Daily email. The following commercial real estate transactions were recently completed in the Upstate. Glenn Batson, vice president of Spencer Hines Properties-Greenville, represented the Sanders Group LP as seller of a 30,150-square-foot multitenant industrial/flex...
The Post and Courier
Boutique hotel to break ground in Greenville's West End
GREENVILLE — A 134-room boutique hotel plans to break ground in the West End of downtown Greenville by November. The property is owned by Kimpton Hotels and Restaurants, a hospitality company out of San Francisco, and will be managed by Hostmark Hospitality Group based in Chicago. Popping up at...
The Post and Courier
New Piggly Wiggly to open in Spartanburg food desert on Aug. 24
SPARTANBURG — A new grocery store will open Aug. 24 in an area that has been without nearby fresh food options for three years. The Piggly Wiggly at 550 S. Church St. in Spartanburg's Southside neighborhood held hiring events Aug. 9 and Aug. 11 and plans to employ between 40 and 50 workers. The store will be in the building formerly occupied by Save-A-Lot.
vanishinggeorgia.com
Plantation Plain Farmhouse, 1884, Franklin County
This house is located just north of Lavonia & Interstate 85. It has been home to a used car dealership for many years. I am unsure of its history but I got the date from an older resource survey. Anyone who has traveled Georgia Highway 17 in this part of the state probably recognizes the house.
FOX Carolina
Rescued beagles coming to the Upstate
PACOLET, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A few rescued beagles are getting new homes in the Upstate. The U.S. Humane Society found over 70 animal welfare violations following an inspection at The Envigo Breeding Facility, in Virginia. Approximately 4,000 beagles will be transferred to rescues across the states. Hundreds have been seized already.
FOX Carolina
Puppy rescued from dumpster in Upstate soon ready for adoption
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A puppy who was abandoned in a dumpster in Spartanburg County now has a name - and will soon be ready to go to a forever home. “Coleman” is what Greenville County Animal Care and Greenville Humane Society named the 6-week-old black and tan shepherd and hound puppy that was found in a dumpster at an apartment complex on Willis Terrance Road.
spartanburg.com
Spartanburg, Germany Share Deep Connections Over the Years
While Spartanburg’s most significant tie to Germany – BMW Manufacturing Co.’s Plant Spartanburg – is well-known, the connections go much deeper, greatly benefiting our county’s economy over the decades. A connection from Spartanburg to Germany was built in the 1960s, when, in order to boost...
FOX Carolina
Oconee Humane Society receives equipment grant for new clinic
SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee Humane Society said it received a generous grant from a foundation that will go directly to the purchase of medical equipment at the organization’s new pet care clinic. The organization said Banfield Foundation donated a grant worth $14,743 for the equipment that...
my40.tv
WNC's first new continuing care retirement community in 20 years to be built in late 2024
MILLS RIVER, N.C. (WLOS) — The Town of Mills River on Wednesday, Aug. 10, approved the building of a continuing care retirement community. Legacy at Mills River, projected to open in late 2024, will be the first continuing care retirement community to be built in western North Carolina in more than 20 years.
FOX Carolina
SC Restaurant Week: Fork and Plough
SC Restaurant Week: Fork and Plough
greenvillejournal.com
Joanne Woodward, in her own words, on her youth in Greenville
Before Joanne Woodward was the Oscar-winning movie star who exemplified the Hollywood love story with her marriage to actor Paul Newman, she was a poor girl living alone with her mother right here in Greenville. A new documentary series, “The Last Movie Stars,” which just premiered on HBO and its...
This Is South Carolina's Best Breakfast Restaurant
Mashed found the best breakfast spot in each state, including this favorite in South Carolina.
WRAL
Hoofing it: SC man draws crowd by riding horse to doctor's appointment
Greenville, S.C. — One way to beat high gas prices: ride a horse. That's just what one Greenville man did Thursday. Johnnie Moubray rode his horse, Dan, to his doctor's appointment at Prisma Health on West Faris Road. Dan was tied to a pole outside the office around noon...
FOX Carolina
First Alert Forecast : August 15
First Alert Forecast : August 15
FOX Carolina
Update on Abandoned Puppy
Update on Abandoned Puppy
