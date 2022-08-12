ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Carolina

Recalled Capri Sun may contain cleaning solution, company says

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Kraft Heinz announced a voluntary recall of approximately 5,760 cases of Capri Sun Wild Cherry Flavored Juice Drink Blend beverages. The voluntary recall comes after a diluted cleaning solution, which is used on food processing equipment, was introduced into a production line at one of the factories, according to the company.
GREENVILLE, SC
spartanburg.com

Walking Map Features Historic Spartanburg Sites

History comes alive with a downtown walking map of Spartanburg that provides visitors and residents alike with fourteen historic points of interest. The walking tour takes less than an hour and spans five city blocks, beginning at Morgan Square. The project was a joint effort between the Spartanburg County Historical...
SPARTANBURG, SC
thelaurelofasheville.com

The Observant Gardener: Now is the Time to Plant Cool-Weather Vegetables

“Half the interest of a garden is the constant exercise of the imagination. You are always living three, or indeed six, months hence.” — Alice Morse Earle, 1897. By August, many gardeners feel that the growing season is coming to an end. For some, however, late summer is just the beginning of a whole new season. Cool-weather vegetables, such as broccoli, cabbage, rainbow chard, lettuce and Brussels sprouts, thrive in fall. August is the time to extend your gardening season and harvest an abundance of tasty vegetables well into fall, and even winter.
ASHEVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville, SC
Lifestyle
City
Greenville, SC
WYFF4.com

'Keep the cardboard at home,' city requests

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The city of Greenville is asking kids and their parents to leave the cardboard at home when they come to play at Unity Park. The city posted on social media that makeshift cardboard sleds had damaged the hill on the playground mound, asking kids instead to "slide scoot, or roll" down the hill.
GREENVILLE, SC
gsabusiness.com

Hot Properties, Aug. 15

For weekly updates on commercial deals, see the Hot Properties feature every Tuesday in our GSA Daily email. The following commercial real estate transactions were recently completed in the Upstate. Glenn Batson, vice president of Spencer Hines Properties-Greenville, represented the Sanders Group LP as seller of a 30,150-square-foot multitenant industrial/flex...
GREENVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

Boutique hotel to break ground in Greenville's West End

GREENVILLE — A 134-room boutique hotel plans to break ground in the West End of downtown Greenville by November. The property is owned by Kimpton Hotels and Restaurants, a hospitality company out of San Francisco, and will be managed by Hostmark Hospitality Group based in Chicago. Popping up at...
GREENVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

New Piggly Wiggly to open in Spartanburg food desert on Aug. 24

SPARTANBURG — A new grocery store will open Aug. 24 in an area that has been without nearby fresh food options for three years. The Piggly Wiggly at 550 S. Church St. in Spartanburg's Southside neighborhood held hiring events Aug. 9 and Aug. 11 and plans to employ between 40 and 50 workers. The store will be in the building formerly occupied by Save-A-Lot.
SPARTANBURG, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Book Sale#Volunteers#The Big Bag Sale
vanishinggeorgia.com

Plantation Plain Farmhouse, 1884, Franklin County

This house is located just north of Lavonia & Interstate 85. It has been home to a used car dealership for many years. I am unsure of its history but I got the date from an older resource survey. Anyone who has traveled Georgia Highway 17 in this part of the state probably recognizes the house.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, GA
FOX Carolina

Rescued beagles coming to the Upstate

PACOLET, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A few rescued beagles are getting new homes in the Upstate. The U.S. Humane Society found over 70 animal welfare violations following an inspection at The Envigo Breeding Facility, in Virginia. Approximately 4,000 beagles will be transferred to rescues across the states. Hundreds have been seized already.
PACOLET, SC
FOX Carolina

Puppy rescued from dumpster in Upstate soon ready for adoption

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A puppy who was abandoned in a dumpster in Spartanburg County now has a name - and will soon be ready to go to a forever home. “Coleman” is what Greenville County Animal Care and Greenville Humane Society named the 6-week-old black and tan shepherd and hound puppy that was found in a dumpster at an apartment complex on Willis Terrance Road.
GREENVILLE, SC
spartanburg.com

Spartanburg, Germany Share Deep Connections Over the Years

While Spartanburg’s most significant tie to Germany – BMW Manufacturing Co.’s Plant Spartanburg – is well-known, the connections go much deeper, greatly benefiting our county’s economy over the decades. A connection from Spartanburg to Germany was built in the 1960s, when, in order to boost...
SPARTANBURG, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
FOX Carolina

Oconee Humane Society receives equipment grant for new clinic

SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee Humane Society said it received a generous grant from a foundation that will go directly to the purchase of medical equipment at the organization’s new pet care clinic. The organization said Banfield Foundation donated a grant worth $14,743 for the equipment that...
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

SC Restaurant Week: Fork and Plough

Restaurant Week in Greenville kicks off on August 18. A man named Michael Suber has been arrested and is accused of shooting at a police car in Ware Shoals. Thomas Truman is charged with 3 counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon, and discharging a firearm into a crowd.
GREENVILLE, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Joanne Woodward, in her own words, on her youth in Greenville

Before Joanne Woodward was the Oscar-winning movie star who exemplified the Hollywood love story with her marriage to actor Paul Newman, she was a poor girl living alone with her mother right here in Greenville. A new documentary series, “The Last Movie Stars,” which just premiered on HBO and its...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

First Alert Forecast : August 15

Restaurant Week in Greenville kicks off on August 18. A man named Michael Suber has been arrested and is accused of shooting at a police car in Ware Shoals. Thomas Truman is charged with 3 counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon, and discharging a firearm into a crowd.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Update on Abandoned Puppy

Restaurant Week in Greenville kicks off on August 18. A man named Michael Suber has been arrested and is accused of shooting at a police car in Ware Shoals. Thomas Truman is charged with 3 counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon, and discharging a firearm into a crowd.
GREENVILLE, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy