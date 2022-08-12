Dr. Tye and his wife, Courtney Caldwell, had excess capacity in their barbershop but didn’t know how to fill it, so they created ShearShare. ShearShare is a mobile app providing licensed barbers and beauticians with rent-flexible, affordable spaces to work without long-term leases or commission fees. After creating the platform to deal with the excess capacity at their barbershop and salon, the couple knew it was something other barbershops and salon owners could use.

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO