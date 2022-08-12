Read full article on original website
ByBlack Is Connecting Consumers With Black-Owned Companies During National Black Business Month
August is National Black Business Month meaning there’s a particular focus on promoting and supporting Black Businesses across the U.S. and the US Black Chambers (USBC) are helping with the ByBlack platform. The ByBlack platform is the USBC’s official database of certified Black-owned businesses. The platform not only maintains...
Frito-Lay Invests $500,000 in Scholarship Program with the United Negro College Fund to Provide College Education for Black and Hispanic Students
Frito-Lay today announced a partnership with the United Negro College Fund (UNCF) that will further enable Black and Hispanic students across 10 U.S. cities to attend college. The snack leader is investing $500,000 in need-based scholarships to help reduce the financial barriers of attending and graduating college. Students are encouraged to apply beginning now and until submissions close Sept. 29.
A Black Couple Created ShearShare, a Moblie App Helping Barbers and Beauty Stylists Find Affordable Spaces Without Long-Term Fees
Dr. Tye and his wife, Courtney Caldwell, had excess capacity in their barbershop but didn’t know how to fill it, so they created ShearShare. ShearShare is a mobile app providing licensed barbers and beauticians with rent-flexible, affordable spaces to work without long-term leases or commission fees. After creating the platform to deal with the excess capacity at their barbershop and salon, the couple knew it was something other barbershops and salon owners could use.
Madam Money Founder and Author Tarra Jackson Discusses Managing Your Finances With Multiple Streams of Income
Personal finance expert and author Tarra Jackson joined BLACK ENTERPRISE’s Senior Vice President and Executive Editor-At-Large Alfred Edmond Jr. on the Your Money, Your Life podcast to discuss “dualpreneurship.”. Jackson, the founder of Madam Money, has an extensive background in finance, having served as a bank officer and...
