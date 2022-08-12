ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

The Greek
4d ago

They should just stop characters interacting with children. Don’t cave in to these people using their children for money

Tonya
4d ago

they should just cancel all parades and stop having the characters interact with the crowds now. it's a lawsuit now cause a child got passed by. the entitlement of people claiming racism about everything.

Daily Mail

Jesse Jackson demands owner of Sesame Street theme park hires black board of directors and funnels money to African American businesses to make amends for 'racist characters snubbing black kids'

Civil rights campaigner the Reverend Jesse Jackson has written to Sesame Place urging it to hire more black executives and mandate racial sensitivity training carried out by black instructors. Jackson, 80, wrote to parent company SeaWorld some suggestions in the letter to remove the 'stain' of 'racism' after black children...
NBC News

'I'm alone': These asylum seekers find themselves on the street as they await immigration hearings

SAN ANTONIO — With his Venezuelan ID card, recently donated shoes and clean clothes, Adri Fernández is trying to start his American dream, alone. Unlike the families and unaccompanied children who have been the main groups migrating to the U.S. this past decade, Fernández is one of the single adults arriving without family to turn to or contacts willing to help him get on his feet after he was released by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Maya Devi

He vaccinated over 30 students with the same syringe, and then asked, "How is it my fault?"

An alarming case of the negligence of Covid-19 vaccination and 'one needle, one syringe, one time’ protocol occurred in Sagar, a city in Madhya Pradesh, an Indian state. Jitendra Rai, the vaccinator, vaccinated at least thirty students using a single syringe in a prestigious school. He claims he did so because the authorities provided him with only one syringe. He also added that the ‘head of department’ said he should vaccinate all children with it.
Business
Upworthy

Gay high school senior delivers banned graduation speech at Education Department in Washington, DC

A student who was banned from making any references to LGBTQI+ activism in his valedictorian speech at his school in Florida has been given a bigger platform to deliver his speech by the U.S. government. Zander Moricz, an openly gay student, got to deliver his banned valedictorian speech in Washington, D.C., after being invited by the U.S. Secretary of Education. “Zander Moricz wasn’t allowed to deliver the original valedictorian speech he wrote for his Florida high school graduation because it included references to his LGBTQI+ activism,” said Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, reported LGBTQ Nation. “So, I invited him to deliver it at the U.S. Dept. of Education. When students speak, we must listen.” Moricz has been at the forefront of the student movement against the "Don't Say Gay" law, signed by Florida governor Ron DeSantis.
Inc.com

SnapNurse Is the Uber of Nursing: It's Medical Staffing, Reimagined

When she was 15 years old--decades before she would go on to revolutionize health care staffing--SnapNurse founder Cherie Kloss was emancipated from her family. Her mother was suffering from acute mental illness and had to leave the home to get care. Her parents divorced. Then her father, a Korean immigrant, decided he needed to return to Seoul to pursue a job opportunity. Cherie, who was on the Venice High School swim team and content being a 1980s Southern California kid, declined to go with him.
Black Enterprise

Frito-Lay Invests $500,000 in Scholarship Program with the United Negro College Fund to Provide College Education for Black and Hispanic Students

Frito-Lay today announced a partnership with the United Negro College Fund (UNCF) that will further enable Black and Hispanic students across 10 U.S. cities to attend college. The snack leader is investing $500,000 in need-based scholarships to help reduce the financial barriers of attending and graduating college. Students are encouraged to apply beginning now and until submissions close Sept. 29.
Black Enterprise

HBCUs Experience Significant Increase In Applications and Enrollments Following BLM Movement

Several HBCUs are experiencing a significant increase in the number of Black students applying and enrolling, reversing years of declining numbers. “The percentage of Black students enrolled at HBCUs fell from 18% in 1976 to 8% in 2014 and then increased to 9% in 2020,” according to The National Center for Education Statistics. According to Data USA, HBCUs such as Morehouse College in Atlanta have seen a 60% increase in applications in 2020 from the previous year, NPR reported.
ceoworld.biz

Using Good Friction to Motivate Employees Back to Work

The current leadership approach is to make managing teams as effortless as possible. But in doing that, you create an organization of less engaged team members that feel even less ownership towards the organization and less connection to their co-workers. Investing effort in a relationship. When people aren’t engaged in...
abovethelaw.com

The Biglaw Firms Where Women Are Most Satisfied With Their Jobs (2022)

What does it take to cultivate job satisfaction at a law firm? In a new report from BTI Consulting, associates pointed out exactly what they wanted from and valued in their work lives, and which firms were the best at committing to their overall happiness. According to BTI, Biglaw associates...
Black Enterprise

Report: Washington, D.C. Ranked As the Nation’s Best City For Black Entrepreneurs

Incfile, a Texas-based firm that assists startups with official filings, conducted a study ranking Washington, D.C. as the nation’s best city for Black entrepreneurs. The study ranked the 10 best and five worst cities for Black entrepreneurs to start their businesses based on median income, cost of living, revenue-generation by Black-owned businesses, the city’s Black population, and how many Black residents responded to the U.S. Census.
verywellmind.com

Is Depression a Disability?

Mental health struggles can be debilitating. However, mental health issues are still health concerns, and you deserve the right to get the support you need when healing. Since mental illness can be more challenging to spot than a physical ailment, it can sometimes be hard to qualify a psychiatric condition as something that requires disability support. Don’t let that stop you from getting help if you struggle to hold a job down due to depression.
