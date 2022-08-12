ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, AR

Majic 93.3

Learn Yoga And Tai Chi On Saturday At The Ace Of Clubs House

You can learn all about Tai Chi and Yoga on Saturday at the Ace Of Clubs House in historic downtown Texarkana. If you want to learn about Tai Chi and Yoga and their health benefits the Texarkana Museum Systems has something for you on Saturday. This is what the Texarkana Museum Systems had to say about this upcoming event:
TEXARKANA, AR
Majic 93.3

Protect Your Stuff – Bowie County Sheriff’s Report for August 8 – 15

You name it, if you leave it unattended in your yard or visible in an unlocked vehicle, chances are pretty good someone is going to steal it. I can't tell you what exactly has led to so many people in this country thinking what you own and worked hard for should suddenly be theirs, but that's where we are. What can you do? Don't make it so easy for them. Lock up your stuff, hide valuables in your vehicle or better yet, don't leave them there at all. Read about all this week's thefts and much more in your weekly rundown of crimes in Bowie County as prepared by Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
Majic 93.3

Texarkana College Presents ‘Creative Focaccia’ September 15

Texarkana College Presents 'Creative Focaccia' on September 15. This is what Texarkana College had to say about the upcoming event:. Join Chef Tyler Standridge in discovering the joy of making and eating focaccia! Focaccia is a flat Italian bread sprinkled with olive oil, salt and herbs before baking. Not only is it one of the most flavorful breads, it is also one of the easiest and fun to bake, with limitless array of flavors and appearance-even pizza dough!
TEXARKANA, AR
Majic 93.3

These 10 Arkansas Cities Hold The Distinction Of The Most Boring

Nobody wants to be called boring. But I found a list of the 10 most boring cities in Arkansas. The big question is did Texarkana make the list?. I found d this list on the site roadsnacks.net. Keep in mind there are a lot of factors to consider when they made the list. This is what they had to say about these boring towns in Arkansas:
ARKANSAS STATE
Majic 93.3

TRAHC ‘Ceramics Class’ With Chris Thomas September 6

The Texarkana Arts and Humanities Council presents its Ceramics Class with Chris Thomas on September 6th and September 8th in downtown Texarkana. This is what the Texarkana Arts and Humanities Council had to say about tonight's event:. Join professional ceramicist Chris Thomas in creating Rose Vessels!. This is an opportunity...
TEXARKANA, AR
Majic 93.3

Here Are Some Great Benefits in Texarkana For Lt. Scott Lillis

Last weekend was a tough weekend in Texarkana as we found out that Bowie County Sheriff's deputy Lt. Scott Lillis was shot as he was making a traffic stop. The man was a suspected murderer of a Hooks man earlier and we found out that man eventually took his own life. If you missed that story you can get updated here. But Lt. Lillis is in need of help and there are a few benefits that are scheduled where you can show your support and help Scott and his family through this tough time.
TEXARKANA, AR
Majic 93.3

Railroad Crossing in Maud Closed This Sunday, August 14

Notice from the Texas Department of Transportation: The railroad crossing located at US 67 and State Highway 8 in Maud will be closed this Sunday. If you normally travel SH 8 at US 67 in Maud on Sundays then you will need to find an alternate route this Sunday, August 14. Union Pacific Railroad will be conducting maintenance work on their RR crossing there at State Highway 8. As a result, the area will be closed to through-traffic on this date.
MAUD, TX
Majic 93.3

Peek Inside This 10 Million Dollar Barndominium In Arkansas

Can you believe that there is a 10 million dollar 'Barndominium' in Arkansas?. There is a monster house located in Decatur Arkansas, which is between Fayetteville and Bentonville Arkansas. This house or 'Barndominium' is massive. It is 23,450 square feet and boasts 7 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms. Oh and 50 garage spaces for whatever you drive.
DECATUR, AR
Majic 93.3

Looking For The Perfect Job? “Career Moves” In Texarkana Can Help

"Career Moves" is a program that is brought to you by The Texarkana Recreation Center and is a chance for you to find a better job in Texarkana. The "Career Moves" is a free event and they occur at 1 Legion Drive in Texarkana Arkansas. The organizers had this to say about the "Career Moves" events that are going on during the month of August:
TEXARKANA, AR
Majic 93.3

Texarkana Texas Farmers Market Salsa Competition Saturday

The Texarkana, Texas Farmers’ Market will host its annual "Homemade Salsa" Contest Saturday. Here is what the Texarkana Farmers Market had to say about this year's contest:. The City of Texarkana, Texas Farmers’ Market will host the Best Salsa in the Ark-La-Tex Competition on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at 500 N. Stateline Avenue. This will be the last Market of the 2022 Summer season, so make plans to come early and enjoy local farm fresh produce provided by the best vendors in Town!
TEXARKANA, TX
Majic 93.3

Randy Sam’s Shelter ‘Corn Hole Invitational’ Saturday In Texarkana

The Randy Sam's Shelter will hold it's second annual 'Invitational Cornhole' tournament Saturday at Crossites in downtown Texarkana. The event will kick off at 5:30 pm at Crossties located at 324 East Broad Street in Texarkana Arkansas. Teams will compete for trophies for the top three in each division. All teams that participate will be guaranteed at least two games.
TEXARKANA, AR
Majic 93.3

Majic 93.3

Texarkana, AR
Majic 93.3 is Texarkanas new home for Todays R & B & Throwbacks along with the latest local news, information and features. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

