WAND TV
Family escapes house fire in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield firefighters were called out to a house fire early Monday morning. Crews responded to the 1900 block of N. 6th St. at 4 a.m. Nothing was showing from the street, but once they opened the front door, they saw the house was filled with smoke.
newschannel20.com
Man killed in 8th Street shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — UPDATE:. Decody Stamps, 35, of Springfield, was taken into custody within an hour of the incident, Springfield Police say. Springfield police are investigating a Sunday night shooting. It happened around 9 p.m. in the 1100 block of North 8th Street. Police say when they arrived...
Coroner identifies victim of deadly shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Coroner has released the identity of a man who was shot and killed Sunday night in Springfield. In a news release, Coroner Jim Allmon identified the victim as Roosevelt Sims, 42 of Springfield. Sims was shot multiple times near North 8th and East Division Streets and was taken […]
WAND TV
Coroner releases the identity of man shot and killed in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A man was pronounced dead early Monday morning after a shooting in Springfield. The Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon, has identified the 42-year-old Springfield man that was shot at a residence on North 8th Street in Springfield as Roosevelt Sims. Around 8:50 p.m. Sunday, Springfield Police...
Coroner identifies man killed by train
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon has identified the man who was hit and killed by a train in Springfield on Friday. Allmon identified the deceased individual as Darrell Hall, 51 of Springfield. Allmon said that Hall was walking in the 1500 block of Percy Avenue when he was hit. Hall was […]
Man arrested in connection to deadly shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police released further details about a Sunday shooting that resulted in a man’s death. In a news release, officers said it happened around 9 p.m. near North 8th and East Division streets. When police got to the scene, they found a man who had been shot multiple times. Officers started […]
Man dead in overnight Decatur shooting
Update at 2:07 p.m. on 8/14/2022 Macon County Coroner Michael Day has identified the victim as Arrion L. McClelland. An autopsy conducted on Sunday indicated that he died from a penetrating gunshot wound to the head. Decatur Police are still investigating and are treating this as a homicide. DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A man is […]
wdbr.com
Body found at scene of Chatham fire
A 76 year old man was found deceased at the scene of a residential fire on Mansion Road in Chatham around 1:20am Friday. Firefighters says when they arrived on scene the structure was completely engulfed in flame. The identity of the man is pending next of kin notification. An autopsy...
Springfield man hit by train dies
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) The Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon, confirms on August 13 a man died after being struck by a train. Around 11:25 p.m. a 51 year old man was pronounced dead in the Emergency room at HSHS St. John’s Hospital. Officials report the man was walking on Percy Avenue and hit by […]
WAND TV
Part of County Highway 25 closed for crossroad culvert replacement Tuesday
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Part of County Highway 25 (Oakley Road) will be closed for crossroad culvert replacement Tuesday. Starting at 7:00 a.m. until approximately 2:00 p.m. is when the closure will be in effect. The road will be closed at the intersection of Reas Bridge Road and Oakley Road...
Herald & Review
Police: Early Sunday violence in Decatur leaves one dead, one badly injured
DECATUR — A spate of early Sunday violence in Decatur left one man shot to death and a woman fighting for her life after sustaining injuries in unconnected crimes, police report. The fatal gunshot victim was identified Sunday afternoon as Arrion L. McClelland, 24, who lived in Decatur. Macon...
WAND TV
Coroner: Man hit, killed by train
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities are investigating a deadly train verse pedestrian crash. According to the Sangamon County Coroner, a Darrell Hall, 51, died after he was hit by a train. Authorities said Hall was hit by a train near the 1500 block of Percy Avenue Friday night. He...
Herald & Review
Report says son battered mother, then asked Decatur police: 'Is she dead?'
DECATUR — As a mother lay fighting for her life from wounds her adult son is accused of inflicting, police say the suspect asked officers: “Is she dead?”. A sworn affidavit from Decatur Police said Adam D. Rich followed that up with a later question: “If I call my Mom and she doesn’t want to press charges, can I not go to jail?”
newschannel20.com
Teen identified in deadly Cedar Street shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — We now know the name of a 16-year-old from Springfield who was shot and killed Wednesday night. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon identified the victim as Shawntel Howze Jr. Howze Jr. suffered a gunshot wound to the head. He was dropped off at Springfield Memorial...
WAND TV
Decatur, Macon County announce new ambulance service
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The City of Decatur and Macon County have selected a new ambulance service. On Monday, the City of Decatur announced it has chosen to issue Abbott EMS/GMR with a license to operate ambulance services. The company has been notified of the decision and will begin the transition as soon as possible.
Sangamon Co. coroner: Teenager dead after shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Authorities are investigating after they said a teenager was killed in a shooting Wednesday night. In a news release, the Sangamon County coroner said the 16-year-old was pronounced dead at a Springfield hospital. Preliminary autopsy results indicated he died after being shot in the head. Springfield Police said they were called […]
City of Decatur chooses ambulance service
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Decatur chose a new ambulance service. “The transition to a new EMS provider for Decatur and Macon County is underway,” said officials in a news release. They chose to issue a license to Abbott EMS/GMR. “This was a tough decision but we believe we made the right one […]
foxillinois.com
Arrest made after man in wheelchair fatally hit by car
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield Police have arrested a man in a deadly hit-and-run on Clear Lake Avenue. Nicholas Mullet, 41, was arrested in late July/early August. He was indicted Wednesday on charges of leaving the scene of an accident and driving while license revoked. Police believe Mullet was...
Teen arrested after domestic violence situation
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A teenager from has been arrested following a domestic violence situation early Sunday morning. Decatur Police received a report of the situation around 1 a.m. and dispatched officers to a house located near Calhoun and Main Streets. Inside, they found a 43-year-old woman with a head injury and immediately rendered medical […]
taylorvilledailynews.com
Four Arrested On Meth Charges In Taylorville
Four people have been arrested in Taylorville following complaints from citizens concerning narcotic traffic. 26-year-old Faith Lozier, 61-year-old Donald Lozier, 32-year-old William Simmons, and Ruth Lozier were all arrested for various charges of methamphetamine delivery and possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver. Other charges are expected to come. On...
