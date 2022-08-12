ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KATU.com

People living in and around a giant treehouse on city property are terrorizing neighbors

PORTLAND, Ore. — A Southeast Portland couple says they've been terrorized for years by campers living in and around a massive treehouse built on city property. We talked with Kerry Stickler as he gave us a tour of his expansive property, just off Southeast Foster Road. He beamed with pride as he showed us the grove of trees where he and his wife got married a few years ago. The setting, right near Johnson Creek, seems serene. But Stickler's stories paint a much different picture.
pdxmonthly.com

A New Tiny-Home Village for the Houseless Is Opening Soon in Portland

Getting Portland’s six Safe Rest Villages—intended to provide secure sleeping pods and communal support services for formerly houseless people—up and running has proved to be an agonizingly slow process, with the city regularly blowing past target deadlines thanks to difficulty securing land, environmental concerns and pushback from neighbors.
pdxmonthly.com

Property Watch: A Curving Brick Abode in Laurelhurst

Editor’s Note: Portland Monthly’s “Property Watch” column takes a weekly look at an interesting home on the market in Portland’s super-competitive real estate market (with periodic ventures to the burbs and points beyond, for good measure). This week: a historic home in the Laurelhurst neighborhood that overflows with period details. Got a home you think would work for this column? Get in touch at [email protected].
930 AM KMPT

This Isn’t Portland, It’s Missoula, Montana

When I saw the photo below showing security inside of a homeless camp, I thought it was a photo from Portland, Oregon. Nope. That's not Portland, it's Missoula, Montana. Check out the photo below of the armed, masked men dressed mostly in dark clothing. Turns out that photo is of the private security firm the City of Missoula is paying to provide roving security of the homeless camp.
Columbia Insight

Breaking: Money now growing on trees

Well, sort of. A Portland company says it can help tree owners get a toehold in the carbon-offset economy The post Breaking: Money now growing on trees appeared first on Columbia Insight. Breaking: Money now growing on trees was first posted on August 15, 2022 at 3:32 pm.©2022 "Columbia Insight". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is guilty of copyright infringement. Please contact me at info@columbiainsight.org
Channel 6000

Beat the Oregon heat: Another week of toasty temps

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – If I told you it was going to be hot this week, I’m sure you wouldn’t find it surprising at this point. We’ve had plenty of practice recently in Portland. So let’s just get straight to the point, it’s going to be another toasty forecast.
Gresham Outlook

Powdered 'rainbow fentanyl' is flooding Multnomah County

New potent, dangerous form of drug is causing more fatal overdoses; resembles candy or sidewalk chalk.Law enforcement agencies across the state are warning community members about "rainbow" colored drugs that are more potent and dangerous. "Rainbow fentanyl" is a multi-colored, powdered version of the drug that officials say is deadlier than the standard pressed pills. "We are partnering with Multnomah County health departments to sound the alarm," Sergeant Matt Ferguson, Multnomah County special investigations unit, said. "The public needs to be aware of the rising use of powdered fentanyl." "We believe this is going to be the...
portlandlivingonthecheap.com

2022 Portland Celtic Fantasy Faire

Take a journey to a storybook world at the Portland Celtic Fantasy Faire. The annual event brings the community together to celebrate Celtic culture, fun and fantasy. Here’s what is in store for this event in August. 2022 Portland Celtic Fantasy Faire. The 7th annual Portland Celtic Fantasy Faire...
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Enforce laws among unhoused

Since when is it OK to shoot up drugs in the middle of downtown? Or anywhere else? How can anyone defend allowing this? What has happened to our rule of law? When it comes to people who are homeless, it feels as if they can do whatever they want without fear of being arrested.
pdxpipeline.com

2022 Portland Adult Soapbox Derby | All Ages Shoebox Derby, Schedule, Photos

————– Related Portland Events & Info. Sunflowers: Packer Orchards Farm Place Sunflower Fields Open in Hood River | U-Cut Sunflowers, 15 Unique Photo Opportunities, Golden Hour (Aug 18-21) Scavenger Hunt: Urban Adventure Quest’s Amazing Scavenger Hunt Adventure | Safe Outdoor Activity, Discount / Promo Code.
Becca C

5 Places to Visit in Oregon on a Road Trip

This list will get you prepared for places to see and things to do on your Oregon road trip. Let's check them out below:. There are so many amazing things to see and do in Portland. Portland is Oregon’s largest city and so has many different ways to explore!
yamhilladvocate.com

Newberg City Council Funds Construction of Homeless Camp Next to School

This article pertains to plans by Newberg City Council, Providence Hospital and various other nonprofit groups to construct a tiny home village called “Peace Trail Village” on NE Bell Road, next to Veritas School, a private classical Christian school in Newberg, Oregon. This tiny home village is, per the grant funding request documentation, specifically for homeless people suffering from mental health and drug addiction problems. The site of the tiny home village is on land owned by North Valley Friends Church. I believe all residents of Newberg should read this article, because if this tiny home village is created it will drastically change Newberg forever and for always. It will not remain the same kind of town and community it has historically been and residents need to consider if they want Newberg to change so drastically.
987thebull.com

Portland Man Found Dead In Clatsop County

CLATSOP COUNTY, Ore. — A Portland man died on Highway 30 early Saturday morning. The body of 32-year-old Kevin Lilly was found near milepost 89 around 2:30am. Oregon State Police are asking to hear from anyone who may have information on the maroon Mercedes passenger car above that was seen in the area after midnight.
oregonbusiness.com

Purchase a 100 Best Nonprofits to Work For in Oregon celebration package

Congratulations! Your organization has been named one of the 2022 100 Best Nonprofits to Work For in Oregon by Oregon Business magazine. We congratulate you and your staff for fostering an outstanding workplace. The rankings were based on the confidential input of employees who answered questions about workplace satisfaction such as benefits, management, trust, work environment and career development.
