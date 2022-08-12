Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Author Who Penned 'How to Kill Your Husband' Arrested for MurderTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)
Wednesday in Portland: PBOT begins clearing homeless camps along NE 33rd and Marine DriveEmily Scarvie
Tuesday in Portland: Multnomah County reports another suspected heat-related death and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: July Shooting near Mary's Club sparks $5M lawsuit, traffic slows in Sellwood on TuesdayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
KATU.com
People living in and around a giant treehouse on city property are terrorizing neighbors
PORTLAND, Ore. — A Southeast Portland couple says they've been terrorized for years by campers living in and around a massive treehouse built on city property. We talked with Kerry Stickler as he gave us a tour of his expansive property, just off Southeast Foster Road. He beamed with pride as he showed us the grove of trees where he and his wife got married a few years ago. The setting, right near Johnson Creek, seems serene. But Stickler's stories paint a much different picture.
pdxmonthly.com
A New Tiny-Home Village for the Houseless Is Opening Soon in Portland
Getting Portland’s six Safe Rest Villages—intended to provide secure sleeping pods and communal support services for formerly houseless people—up and running has proved to be an agonizingly slow process, with the city regularly blowing past target deadlines thanks to difficulty securing land, environmental concerns and pushback from neighbors.
pdxmonthly.com
Property Watch: A Curving Brick Abode in Laurelhurst
Editor’s Note: Portland Monthly’s “Property Watch” column takes a weekly look at an interesting home on the market in Portland’s super-competitive real estate market (with periodic ventures to the burbs and points beyond, for good measure). This week: a historic home in the Laurelhurst neighborhood that overflows with period details. Got a home you think would work for this column? Get in touch at [email protected].
PPB: Noose found at Benson High School in NE Portland
A noose was found at a construction site at Benson Polytechnic High School over the weekend, school officials said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This Isn’t Portland, It’s Missoula, Montana
When I saw the photo below showing security inside of a homeless camp, I thought it was a photo from Portland, Oregon. Nope. That's not Portland, it's Missoula, Montana. Check out the photo below of the armed, masked men dressed mostly in dark clothing. Turns out that photo is of the private security firm the City of Missoula is paying to provide roving security of the homeless camp.
Breaking: Money now growing on trees
Well, sort of. A Portland company says it can help tree owners get a toehold in the carbon-offset economy The post Breaking: Money now growing on trees appeared first on Columbia Insight. Breaking: Money now growing on trees was first posted on August 15, 2022 at 3:32 pm.©2022 "Columbia Insight". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is guilty of copyright infringement. Please contact me at info@columbiainsight.org
Kohr Explores: Oregon’s largest sunflower festival returns
Oregon's largest sunflower festival returns this weekend.
Channel 6000
Beat the Oregon heat: Another week of toasty temps
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – If I told you it was going to be hot this week, I’m sure you wouldn’t find it surprising at this point. We’ve had plenty of practice recently in Portland. So let’s just get straight to the point, it’s going to be another toasty forecast.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Powdered 'rainbow fentanyl' is flooding Multnomah County
New potent, dangerous form of drug is causing more fatal overdoses; resembles candy or sidewalk chalk.Law enforcement agencies across the state are warning community members about "rainbow" colored drugs that are more potent and dangerous. "Rainbow fentanyl" is a multi-colored, powdered version of the drug that officials say is deadlier than the standard pressed pills. "We are partnering with Multnomah County health departments to sound the alarm," Sergeant Matt Ferguson, Multnomah County special investigations unit, said. "The public needs to be aware of the rising use of powdered fentanyl." "We believe this is going to be the...
portlandlivingonthecheap.com
2022 Portland Celtic Fantasy Faire
Take a journey to a storybook world at the Portland Celtic Fantasy Faire. The annual event brings the community together to celebrate Celtic culture, fun and fantasy. Here’s what is in store for this event in August. 2022 Portland Celtic Fantasy Faire. The 7th annual Portland Celtic Fantasy Faire...
thechronicle.news
A warmth pump will prevent cash however good luck getting one, Portland specialists say
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – With one other heatwave on the best way, some persons are nonetheless having a tricky time discovering the gear to maintain their home cool. Nonetheless, the excellent news is, it could be simpler to avoid wasting cash in your cooling payments. Vitality Belief of Oregon...
Readers respond: Enforce laws among unhoused
Since when is it OK to shoot up drugs in the middle of downtown? Or anywhere else? How can anyone defend allowing this? What has happened to our rule of law? When it comes to people who are homeless, it feels as if they can do whatever they want without fear of being arrested.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘It’s scary’: North Portland families sell their homes to escape homeless camps, crime
PORTLAND, Ore. — For sale signs line what were once sought-after neighborhoods in North Portland. Many families are selling their homes due to an increase in violence and homeless camps in that area. “It makes you not feel that great about living here,” said Greg Dilkes, who has lived...
Family ‘paranoid’ after second attack on Portland home
A SE Portland family who was targeted in a second attack at their home says someone tried to set their house on fire two weeks after vandals struck.
pdxpipeline.com
2022 Portland Adult Soapbox Derby | All Ages Shoebox Derby, Schedule, Photos
————– Related Portland Events & Info. Sunflowers: Packer Orchards Farm Place Sunflower Fields Open in Hood River | U-Cut Sunflowers, 15 Unique Photo Opportunities, Golden Hour (Aug 18-21) Scavenger Hunt: Urban Adventure Quest’s Amazing Scavenger Hunt Adventure | Safe Outdoor Activity, Discount / Promo Code.
5 Places to Visit in Oregon on a Road Trip
This list will get you prepared for places to see and things to do on your Oregon road trip. Let's check them out below:. There are so many amazing things to see and do in Portland. Portland is Oregon’s largest city and so has many different ways to explore!
yamhilladvocate.com
Newberg City Council Funds Construction of Homeless Camp Next to School
This article pertains to plans by Newberg City Council, Providence Hospital and various other nonprofit groups to construct a tiny home village called “Peace Trail Village” on NE Bell Road, next to Veritas School, a private classical Christian school in Newberg, Oregon. This tiny home village is, per the grant funding request documentation, specifically for homeless people suffering from mental health and drug addiction problems. The site of the tiny home village is on land owned by North Valley Friends Church. I believe all residents of Newberg should read this article, because if this tiny home village is created it will drastically change Newberg forever and for always. It will not remain the same kind of town and community it has historically been and residents need to consider if they want Newberg to change so drastically.
987thebull.com
Portland Man Found Dead In Clatsop County
CLATSOP COUNTY, Ore. — A Portland man died on Highway 30 early Saturday morning. The body of 32-year-old Kevin Lilly was found near milepost 89 around 2:30am. Oregon State Police are asking to hear from anyone who may have information on the maroon Mercedes passenger car above that was seen in the area after midnight.
kptv.com
Neighbors in Portland say homeless are targets of homemade explosives, arson
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - On Saturday night, Portland police were called to reports of a homemade bomb being thrown at a food cart near SE 82nd Ave. and Francis St. The bomb never detonated and police were able to safely diffuse it. But, locals in the Lents neighborhood say this is becoming a disturbing trend.
oregonbusiness.com
Purchase a 100 Best Nonprofits to Work For in Oregon celebration package
Congratulations! Your organization has been named one of the 2022 100 Best Nonprofits to Work For in Oregon by Oregon Business magazine. We congratulate you and your staff for fostering an outstanding workplace. The rankings were based on the confidential input of employees who answered questions about workplace satisfaction such as benefits, management, trust, work environment and career development.
Comments / 2