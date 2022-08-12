ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

The Undertaker made a WWE retirement U-turn after poor squash match with John Cena at WrestleMania

By Daniel Cutts
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

THE UNDERTAKER revealed how he made a dramatic U-turn from WWE retirement after his WrestleMania 34 match with John Cena.

The Phenom had trained for months and was in the best shape for years ahead of the bout with his fellow wrestling legend in 2018.

The Undertaker was upset with his match with John Cena at WrestleMania 34 in terms of length Credit: WWE

The 57-year-old – real name Mark Calaway – had recovered from injuries following numerous surgeries and was a secret opponent to face Cena.

But their match – which could have been one of the best ever – last just 2 minutes 45 seconds, leaving the crowd in New Orleans disappointed.

And Taker told how he would have probably hung up his boots for good if he had been given the chance to have a 30-minute fight that night.

Calaway – talking on episode 3 of his Last Ride documentary in 2020 – said: “Professionally it was fine.

“Personally it left me a little empty. I was able to train for the first time in a few years, the way I wanted to train. Pain free in my hips.

“I was prepared to do a 20-30 minute match. You would think 'OK, John Cena, Undertaker, it would have been a different deal but...

“Looking for that one performance, that one match that brings me back to yesteryear and delivers on the match itself, the story and all the athletic requirements to have a good match.

The Undertaker and Vince McMahon in tears over their special bond in the WWE Credit: WWE

“If it'd happened with Cena, there's probably a good chance that I could have walked away and been OK.

“Then it was like three-minute match, so what you gonna do?”

Calaway also told of how he had to upset his young daughter by beating Cena – as he is her favourite wrestler in the WWE.

He added: “The matches that I've won, she's actually fallen asleep and missed. She only stayed awake for the ones that I've lost really.

“I think she was excited to know that I could still win a match. Know I've got to worry about John Cena's feelings.

“It was nice that I got to crush her favourite and let her know her daddy was the man. But I was disappointed that the match was what it was.

“The fire was really lit when I came out of the Cena match. I was feeling good, I was in shape, I was like shoot 'I can work a few matches'.”

wrestlinginc.com

Booker T Has Not Missed Released WWE Star

Recently on Booker T's podcast, "The Hall Of Fame," the five-time former WCW World Champion took the opportunity to talk about former WWE Universal Champion, Braun Strowman. "You know, I haven't missed Braun Strowman," Booker T said with a laugh. He continued on saying, "Out of sight, out of mind. If you're gone from TV for more than a significant amount of time, people forget you just like that." Strowman, whose release in 2021 was met with surprise, had just been Universal Champion the year prior. Right before his release, Strowman was involved in a storyline with Drew McIntyre and then-WWE Champion, The Almighty Bobby Lashley.
WWE
PWMania

WWE Star Expected to Start Using His Last Name Again

There have already been some notable changes to the product in the less than a month since Vince McMahon’s departure from WWE, and there will be plenty more. Changing wrestler names because they are their real names or names that were previously used on the independent circuit is one of the things that Triple H seems to be moving away from.
WWE
Daily Mail

'It's going to be hard to beat him': Mike Tyson admits Anthony Joshua may struggle to avenge his defeat against Oleksandr Usyk due to the Ukrainian's 'educated jab'... as he insists AJ must 'put a lot of pressure on him and keep going all night' to prevail

Mike Tyson has always been a fan of Anthony Joshua, but believes the Brit may struggle to avenge his defeat against Oleksandr Usyk in the rematch on Saturday. The former heavyweight champion has weighed in on the much-hyped rematch, which takes place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia this weekend, with AJ facing one of the toughest tests of his career to date.
COMBAT SPORTS
PWMania

Former WWE Star Drops Hint at a Return to the Company

A former WWE star recently teased his return to the company on Twitter or appears to be waiting for a call to do so. Although Lio Rush’s experience with the WWE did not finish as he had intended and a number of alleged problems caused his departure, it appears that he is open to joining the company again. On Twitter, Rush shared a photo of himself managing the current United States Champion Bobby Lashley back when he was a member of the Raw roster.
WWE
Person
The Undertaker
Person
John Cena
ComicBook

Top Wrestler Robbed in Nashville During SummerSlam Weekend

Like WWE WrestleMania 38 before it, this past weekend's WWE SummerSlam was a mecca for all things professional wrestling. Nashville hosted WWE's biggest party of the summer on Saturday night, but also welcomed Game Changer Wrestling, Black Label Pro, Starrcast V, and many more to the country music town. Among those events was New Japan Pro Wrestling's Music City Mayhem, which featured major players like AEW's Jon Moxley and FTR, the United Empire, and former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi. While Takahashi was victorious in his singles bout against Blake Christian, he left Nashville as the victim of a robbery. Upon returning to his hotel room after the NJPW event, Takahashi noticed that a bulk of his possessions had gone missing.
NASHVILLE, TN
wrestlinginc.com

Cindy Heenan, Wife Of The Legendary Bobby Heenan, Passes Away

Cynthia “Cindy” Jean Heenan, the wife of WWE Hall of Famer Bobby Heenan, has passed away. The sad news was broken by Heenan’s WCW colleague Mike Tenay. “Her devotion and support for Bobby were unparalleled,” Tenay wrote. “Our times with them were the happiest and most memorable.”
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Look: Danica Patrick Original Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

Danica Patrick has quite the resume. Both on and off the track, Patrick has become a star. The former IndyCar and NASCAR driver broke barriers throughout her career and has accomplished a lot since retiring. The successful business woman has ventured into several different areas, including the modeling world. In...
CELEBRITIES
#Squash#Wrestlemania#Retirement#Combat#Undertaker#Taker
ClutchPoints

With Ezekiel out, his father, Ernie Jr., wants revenge on WWE

WWE giveth, WWE taketh away. For Kevin Owens, the Prize Fighter, to truly come back and represent the best of what wrestling can be, KO had to make a statement. That statement, unfortunately, came at the expense of none other than Ezekiel, the man he’d be feuding with for months due to maybe being his […] The post With Ezekiel out, his father, Ernie Jr., wants revenge on WWE appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Damian Priest Says Rhea Ripley Did Recent Move To Make Her 'Creep Fanbase' Go Insane

Throughout the summer of 2022, The Judgement Day – Finn Bálor, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley — have found themselves locked in a feud with Rey and Dominik Mysterio. It began when the trio attempted to recruit Dominik to their ranks, but their efforts quickly proved unsuccessful. In response to the junior Mysterio's defiance, The Judgement Day has elected to terrorize him and his father at every turn. One such attack, which involved Ripley choking Dominik out with her legs on "Raw," gained a high level of online attention, especially after she made an eyebrow-raising Twitter post about it.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Becky Lynch Reacts To Ronda Rousey Imitating Her On WWE SmackDown

This past Friday on "WWE SmackDown," Ronda Rousey dumped a bag full of cash in the ring in response to being fined, a move that immediately took WWE fans down memory lane to a similar moment involving Becky Lynch from a few years ago. In the lead-up to her match against Shayna Baszler at WrestleMania 36, Lynch would respond to a vicious backstage attack from the MMA fighter-turned-wrestler by emptying a bag full of cash in the ring, saying that she was paying a preemptive fine for what she had planned to do to Baszler.
WWE
PWMania

WWE Star Returning a Previous Gimmick?

With Triple H now in charge of WWE creative, Butch, once known as Pete Dunne, may have hinted at returning to a gimmick that fans have already seen. A number of former WWE stars, including Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Dexter Lumis, Top Dolla, Ashante ‘Thee’ Adonis, and B-FAB, have returned since Triple H was appointed the company’s new head of creative.
WWE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
PWMania

Photo: AEW Star Gets Engaged During OVW Event

AEW star Leila Grey and ‘Certified’ Luke Kurtis, the current OVW Rush Champion, just got engaged. The proposal took place during the OVW event on Friday. A big congratulations to the happy couple!. At an Ohio Valley Wrestling event on Friday in Nashville, Grey successfully defended her OVW...
NASHVILLE, TN
PWMania

WWE RAW Results – August 15, 2022

WWE RAW Results – August 15, 2022. Kicking off this weeks Raw with Judgment Day then comes to the ring as we head to a video of the events involving them and the Mysterios last week. The crowd loudly boos them as Rhea Ripley says that they run Raw....
WWE
PWMania

WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (8/15/22)

Tonight’s RAW will be broadcast live from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC, continuing the Road to WWE Clash at The Castle. WWE Hall of Famer Edge is scheduled to appear on tonight’s show and is now being advertised on both the arena and WWE Events websites.
WASHINGTON, DC
Popculture

Two Popular AEW Stars Are Officially Married

Two stars from All Elite Wrestling are now a married couple. On Sunday, Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti tied the knot in front of their family, friends and loved ones. Several notable names in professional wrestling were in attendance, including Amanda Huber, Capt. Shawn Dean and WWE's Nikki A.S.H. who was one of Conti's bridesmaids.
WWE
PWMania

Rob Van Dam Comments on Possibly Teaming Up With Matt Riddle in WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam recently spoke with NBC Sports Boston’s Steve Fall for an in-depth conversation about various topics. During the discussion, RVD commented on possibly teaming up with Matt Riddle in WWE:. “That would be awesome, yeah (teaming with Riddle). I feel like if they...
WWE
Yardbarker

Goldberg On Choosing His Ring Name: I’m Proud Of My Jewish Heritage And The Decision I Made

Bill Goldberg embraced using his surname as his ring name because he wanted to give fans a Jewish sports figure they could be proud of. During an appearance on Talk Is Jericho, Goldberg spoke about how he ended up using his real name as his professional name. Originally called “Bill Gold”, Goldberg also pitched calling himself “The Hybrid” in WCW. Jericho pointed out that ‘Goldberg’ is such a monumental and powerful name in wrestling now, but it wasn’t always the case.
COMBAT SPORTS
PWMania

Eric Bischoff Discusses a Possible WWE Return and Current Changes Under Triple H

WCW President/WWE performer Eric Bischoff recently spoke with Shakiel Mahjouri. Bischoff discussed the possibility of returning to WWE under Triple H and other topics. When asked if Bischoff saw himself returning to WWE, he said, “No, because there’s no need for me. What I have to contribute at this point, we are beginning to see on television. Maybe this is just me being so hyper-optimistic because the last ten years of wrestling has bored the F out of me. It’s so hard. I want to be excited about it. I want to be interested. I talk about it. I’ve been in the business for 35 years. I want to be excited about the business, but it’s just bored me to death for such a long time.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Goldberg Recalls How Vince McMahon Was Not 'Warm And Fuzzy' During His Stressful First WWE Year

Since returning to WWE and pro wrestling in 2016, Goldberg has enjoyed a career renaissance of sorts, winning the WWE Universal Championship twice and taking on top stars like Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre, and Bobby Lashley. It's a stark contrast from his first run in WWE back in 2003-2004, which, in the words of Donald Sutherland from "JFK," was not so good.
WWE
