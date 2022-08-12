Read full article on original website
Lubbock’s Something Different Grill Officially Opens Second Location
Looking to try something different in Lubbock? Here's your chance. Lubbock's Something Different Grill now has a second location for more people to be able to enjoy their food. This restaurant has six locations, and now it's about to be seven. Some are in Texas and a few are in...
This Might Be the Best McDonald’s in Lubbock
I noticed a Facebook post yesterday that praised a particular McDonald's franchise in Lubbock above all others. It just happens to be the location that I frequent the most often, and I've got to say the team at 50th and Milwaukee does an absolutely stellar job. Dozens of people commented...
Check Out Lubbock’s Amazing Food Trucks All In One Location Every Month
Back in July, we told you that the City of Lubbock is launching Food Truck Alley. Well, the first one was kicked off and they are ready to try it again. With more and more food trucks opening and people loving them, the city stepped up to make a day where they can all come together for us all to enjoy since it is so hard to keep up where each one will be.
Win Tickets to See Goo Goo Dolls in Lubbock, TX
We've got a shot at tickets to see Goo Goo Dolls when they bring their Chaos in Bloom tour to Lubbock's spectacular Buddy Holly Hall on Wednesday, November 16th, 2022. Fill out the form below and you're automatically entered to win a pair of tickets to see Goo Goo Dolls live. We're giving away five pairs of tickets before they go on sale this Friday (August 19th), which means five lucky Awesome 98 listeners will be walking away with a pair. Good luck!
This New Lubbock Airbnb is Perfect for a Gameday Getaway
Football season is just around the corner, and many Texas Tech fans will be making their way into Lubbock to catch the home games in person. Because of this, all of the hotels in Lubbock, especially the ones near campus are not only fully booked, but overpriced on home game weekends. So, why not book an Airbnb near Texas Tech instead?
Why is This Lubbock Apartment Complex Home for So Many Kittens?
There are so many dang kittens in this one specific complex, but I'm not complaining. The neighborhood I live in is already home to a lot of stray cats, so the sight of them isn't surprising to me. However, it was still a wonderful treat when I walked outside my front door and saw these little cuties sleeping with each other.
The Lubbock Weekend Line-Up (08/13-08/14)
Being a college town Lubbock can get a bit crazy over the weekend especially with school almost being back in session. With those crazy weekends comes some crazy behavior that can lead to some run ins with the Lubbock Police Department. The Lubbock Police Department recently updated their system and how to access the Lubbock County Detention Center roster that might have your exes, step-parent, or even grandparents mugshots.
If You’re Excited About The Baby Allsup’s, You’re Also A Fan Of Heart Disease.
Just seeing that image increased your cholesterol level into the low 10,000's range. In a day and age when we all are trying our darnedest to not embody the image of the big-bellied Texan, we still get unreasonably excited over the greasiest deep-fried, pimple-inducing, school cafeteria-esque vittles ever cooked. In other words, college student fodder.
At’l Do Farms Biggest Attractions Will Be Different This Year
In Lubbock, one thing we all look forward to when it starts getting colder is going to At'l Do Farms Corn Maize but this year it may look different. Last year the farm celebrated 20 years of being open. They have so much fun to do with the whole family. Things like corn maze, pumpkin rides and picking out pumpkins, shooting the corn canyon and so much more.
Did You Know You Can Have a Foam Party in Lubbock?
How much fun does a foam party sound? Well, you can now have them anywhere in Lubbock and surrounding areas and it's a good time for any age young or old!. This sounds crazy and fun for so many different occasions. You can do it for any kind of party, school event, camp, gender reveal, nighttime UV glow foam and so much more. The fun times are endless.
Local Lubbock: Celebrating National Vinyl Record Day
Most National Days fall into one of two categories. There's really boring national days like May 13th: National Crouton Day, a day to celebrate toasted old bread. And there's really stupid ones like October 19th: National Hagfish Day. WTF is a hagfish?. But some national days deserve to be celebrate....
Lubbock is One Step Closer to a Competitive Electric Market
Lubbock Power & Light has filed its official 12-month notice to ERCOT, which puts them one step closer to the retail market. KAMC News reports that back in February of 2022, both the Lubbock City Council and the Electric Utility Board approved LP&L to move into a competitive market. By notifying ERCOT, LP&L now will be transitioning in 12 months.
Lubbock’s La Cabaña Sets Second Location Opening Date
July 20th, 2022 I told y'all the sad news that Lubbock was losing another great restaurant. Cafe Alvarez opened up at 2614 130th Street #506 at the APlus storefront back in March and loved that location but finally decided they needed to move somewhere new. So we all wondered, what...
Lubbock African Restaurant Vizo’s Announces Reopening Date
Vizo's African Bar & Grill has announced that their reopening date is soon... very soon. Previously located at 4930 South Loop 289, Vizo's will reopen at their new location this coming Monday, August 15th, according to a post on their Facebook page:. Vizo's originally opened in Lubbock back in 2019....
Lubbock Man Accused of Throwing and Choking His Own Child
A Lubbock man was arrested on Saturday, August 13th after being accused of throwing and choking his own child. KAMC News reports that Lubbock Police received a call regarding a domestic disturbance at around 2 p.m. in the 1100 block of 44th Street. They were told that 37-year-old Ferris Butler had thrown his child and was actively being fought back by others in the home.
First Of Its Kind Allsup’s Express Sets Lubbock Grand Opening [Photos]
Back in February 2022, I told y'all about this new first ever concept coming to Allsup's well their first one is ready to open here in Lubbock. You've probably been to an Allsup's before even though there currently is not one open in Lubbock. It's kind of that staple gas station where you can get good food, gas and whatever snacks you need. While you may have been to one like that, this one is going to be different.
Dunbar College Preparatory Academy Jumps from F to C Rating
After previously receiving an F grade from the Texas Education Agency and almost being repurposed by Lubbock ISD, Dunbar College Preparatory Academy has climbed all the way up to a C rating. Dunbar previously has received Improvement Required ratings from the TEA multiple years in a row. After having received...
Lubbock Deserves To Be A Test Market for Fast Food
As a very on-brand Taurus™, I have a keen interest in food news. And I usually get my heart broken over it. Something new, fascinating or even just amusingly weird is currently being tested in "limited markets". But as far as I'm aware, Lubbock has never been included in that limited market. I think that's unjust, as Lubbock would be a perfect place to gauge interest in new fast food items.
Mysterious Fire Starts at University Medical Center Hospital
Lubbock Fire Rescue was called to a structure fire at University Medical Center Hospital, located at 602 Indiana Avenue, the afternoon of Friday, August 12th. The call came in just after 1 p.m. According to a press release, contractors were performing remodel work in and area where they had installed...
Reggie Pearson Says Culture Shift is Seismic With New Texas Tech Staff
The Matt Wells Era was not a success on the field by any metric. The team went 4-8 in year one, 4-6 in a COVID-shortened year two, and 5-3 with a couple of embarrassing losses into his third season when he got fired. What's crazy is, until the end, I really felt like Matt Wells was a coach doing his best that was just a bit out of his depth.
