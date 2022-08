Nestled in the heart of Cave Creek's country vibe, you will find the Buffalo Chip. Known for its infamous weekly bull riding, saloon and barbecue "Texas Style," it's been a staple in the area since 1951. What you wouldn't expect is that on Sunday mornings, if you venture out back you will find an old-fashioned church bell signaling the start of a weekly church service.

CAVE CREEK, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO