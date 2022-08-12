Read full article on original website
Shifrin named Shaw JCC board president
Debra Shifrin, who has been on the Shaw Jewish Community Center’s board of directors for 10 years, was named president in June. She previously served a term as president of the Jewish Community Board of Akron. A Social Security and disability attorney at Gertz & Rosen Ltd. in Akron,...
Progressive looking to sell local buildings, including one in Mayfield; Annual Village Celebration is Aug. 20
MAYFIELD, Ohio -- Mayor Brenda Bodnar responded during a Village Council meeting Monday (Aug. 15) to a report posted earlier that day that Progressive Insurance -- the village’s largest employer and taxpayer -- intends to sell five of its local properties. Bodnar said the village keeps in close contact...
Last call to nominate your favorite Northeast Ohio sub and sub shop
CLEVELAND, Ohio – We are on the hunt for the best-tasting sub sandwich in Northeast Ohio and we need you to tell us where to find them. August is also National Sandwich Month and we decided to celebrate by finding the best sub sandwich in all of Greater Cleveland.
Beth El Congregation switches to Siddur Lev Shalem
In an effort to deepen the prayer experience at Beth El Congregation, Rabbi Jeremy Lipton looked to the written word, specifically the siddur. Lipton, who became spiritual leader of the Akron synagogue Sept. 1, 2021, said the previous siddur the synagogue used was dated in its approach and incomplete in offering transliterations.
Gray Television, which owns WOIO-19 and WUAB 43, clears hurdle in potential move to Independence
INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- City Council has voted unanimously to grant a special conditional use permit to Gray Television to build a broadcast center along Rockside Woods Boulevard North. Gray Television -- owner of WOIO-19, WUAB-43 and the area’s Telemundo network -- currently bases its Northeast Ohio operations out of Reserve...
Ohio’s luxury motor coach resorts offer unique RV experience: ‘Rocking the RV Life’ podcast
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Jeff and Patti Kinzbach have been to about 150 campsites since they started living out of their RV full-time, and their recent stay at Hearthside Grove Lake Erie stood out from the mix. The luxury motor coach resort, located at Geneva-on-the-Lake, offered more than gravel driveways and...
Northeast Ohio school districts say they will not allow teachers, staff members to carry guns in classrooms, despite new state law
CLEVELAND, Ohio – School districts across Northeast Ohio do not want their teachers carrying guns into classrooms this fall, despite a new law that eases the requirements for arming educators. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed House Bill 99 into law in June, giving school boards the authority to allow...
She said yes! Officers become engaged at Cleveland PD graduation ceremony
A love story stole the show at the graduation ceremony for new Cleveland police officers on Monday. A veteran officer asked a new rookie to marry him.
Visit America's Largest Candy Store in Ohio
This massive candy store has been providing sweets, treats, and chocolates from its giant wholesale retail space for over 68 years and it is definitely bucket list worthy. A trip to b.a. Sweetie Candy Company makes for a fun-filled day of mini golf, candy shopping, and ice cream, keep reading to learn more about this epic local landmark.
Feast of the Assumption procession walks through Little Italy
A solemn procession through the streets took place Monday at Holy Rosary Church. It continued the church's morning mass prayer celebrating the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary.
J.D. Vance comment that women should stay in unhappy marriages doesn’t mesh with pro life claims: Sarah Kolick
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- As a candidate for admission to the Ohio Bar who worked with survivors of domestic violence and human trafficking, I am sickened by J.D. Vance’s most recent act of victim shaming. At Pacifica Christian High School, Vance accused divorce of making children unhappy and suggested that...
West Nile detected in Rocky River, other counties; here are ways to avoid virus-spreading mosquitoes
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus have been found in Rocky River, as well as Lake, Lorain, Portage and Summit counties, according to state health officials. Late Monday, Cuyahoga County Board of Health officials said there were seven additional cities where West Nile-positive mosquitos had been found...
Latest La Nina forecast shows a wetter winter for Northeast Ohio
According to the NOAA, an uncommon third La Nina winter is expected across the United States. For Cleveland, that will likely mean above-average precipitation for the winter months.
Bummin’ Beaver Brewery set to open this week in Chagrin Falls
CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio – Bummin’ Beaver Brewery is set to open its doors this week. Opening day is Wednesday, Aug. 17. Grand opening is slated for Friday, Aug. 19, with live music and food trucks. The brewery has been in the works more than two years. Final approval...
Taste of Black Cleveland returns to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
It's a celebration of the best food and drink some local Black chefs and mixologists have to offer.
Cleveland Heights Greek Festival Is Back Full-Tilt
Sun 8/21 @ noon-8PM Frankly, as much as we enjoy the home-cooked ethnic food that’s always central to church festivals, the whole drive-through/pick-up model was getting a little old after two years. We missed the live music, the dancing, the costumes, the vendors, the church tours. And now, fortunately,...
Stress is becoming a national health crisis: Here are some simple relaxation techniques
CLEVELAND, Ohio – What’s got you stressed? Whether its money concerns, family needs, or your boss pressuring you to finish that big project early, experts agree that we all need to relax more. Don’t agree? The American Physiological Association’s stress survey shows most Americans are suffering from moderate...
West Nile Virus found in 8 Cuyahoga County communities
Northeast Ohio residents may want to take precautions to protect themselves from mosquito bites and to help reduce mosquito breeding sites.
Some Of The Coolest Places To Check Out When You’re In Cleveland
Located in the state of Ohio, Cleveland is a major metropolis. Even if you only have a few days in town, you’ll want to see as much as possible. There are so many things to see and do in the state’s second-largest city that it has been elevated to the status of one of the world’s most popular tourist destinations.
After two decades, Brunswick drum company taps out its final beats
BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- Music and perseverance helped Kevin Reed slowly recover from a catastrophic traumatic brain injury. It started with 16 hours of brain surgery over two days, a 75-day coma, myriad life-threatening complications and a four-month hospital stay in 1994. He had been working during spring break from Baldwin...
