Cleveland Heights, OH

akronjewishnews.com

Shifrin named Shaw JCC board president

Debra Shifrin, who has been on the Shaw Jewish Community Center’s board of directors for 10 years, was named president in June. She previously served a term as president of the Jewish Community Board of Akron. A Social Security and disability attorney at Gertz & Rosen Ltd. in Akron,...
akronjewishnews.com

Beth El Congregation switches to Siddur Lev Shalem

In an effort to deepen the prayer experience at Beth El Congregation, Rabbi Jeremy Lipton looked to the written word, specifically the siddur. Lipton, who became spiritual leader of the Akron synagogue Sept. 1, 2021, said the previous siddur the synagogue used was dated in its approach and incomplete in offering transliterations.
Visit America's Largest Candy Store in Ohio

This massive candy store has been providing sweets, treats, and chocolates from its giant wholesale retail space for over 68 years and it is definitely bucket list worthy. A trip to b.a. Sweetie Candy Company makes for a fun-filled day of mini golf, candy shopping, and ice cream, keep reading to learn more about this epic local landmark.
coolcleveland.com

Cleveland Heights Greek Festival Is Back Full-Tilt

Sun 8/21 @ noon-8PM Frankly, as much as we enjoy the home-cooked ethnic food that’s always central to church festivals, the whole drive-through/pick-up model was getting a little old after two years. We missed the live music, the dancing, the costumes, the vendors, the church tours. And now, fortunately,...
thedigestonline.com

Some Of The Coolest Places To Check Out When You’re In Cleveland

Located in the state of Ohio, Cleveland is a major metropolis. Even if you only have a few days in town, you’ll want to see as much as possible. There are so many things to see and do in the state’s second-largest city that it has been elevated to the status of one of the world’s most popular tourist destinations.
