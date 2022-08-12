ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OK! Magazine

Ellen DeGeneres Snubbed From Anne Heche's Funeral, Ceremony Will Be 'Small & Private': Insider

It looks like Ellen DeGeneres will not be attending ex Anne Heche's funeral, an insider divulged. “Anne’s funeral will be this week and Ellen will not be invited. It’s just close family and friends. It will be small and private,” a source told Radar. The actress, who died on Friday, August 12, after she landed in a coma from a car accident, has been fondly remembered by her exes, including DeGeneres. “This is a sad day,” the comedian tweeted after news spread that Heche passed away. “I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love.”“Ellen felt the need...
Popculture

Tiffany Haddish's Sister, Jasmine English, Reveals What the Star Thought of Her Joining 'Claim to Fame' After Elimination (Exclusive)

Tiffany Haddish was "100% supportive" of sister Jasmine English wanting to match wits with other famous family members on Claim to Fame. "Kai" was revealed to be English – the Girls Trip star's sister – on Monday's episode of the ABC reality show that tasks celebrity family members with keeping their own identity secret while discovering their competitors'. After her elimination, English opened up to PopCulture.com about her experience on the show, including Haddish's reaction to her casting.
TODAY.com

How does 'Never Have I Ever' Season 3 end?

This post contains spoilers for Season Three of “Never Have I Ever.”. So you binge watched Season Three of "Never Have I Ever" and are already counting down the days until it comes back for its fourth and final season, huh? We can relate. The show took audiences on...
Page Six

Rachel Bilson jokes she misses ex-boyfriend Bill Hader’s ‘big d–k’

Pete Davidson — apparently — isn’t the only “SNL” alum with BDE. During a recently podcast, Rachel Bilson quipped that her ex, Bill Hader, is well-endowed. On Monday’s episode of her “Broad Ideas” podcast, Bilson’s guest, Tommy Dorfman, asked her what she missed “the most” about her relationship with the “Barry” star. The 40-year-old actress jokingly replied, “His big d–k” before the pair burst into laughter and she added, “We can keep that. … And cut, let’s move on.” The former couple sparked relationship rumors in late 2019 and made their red carpet debut at the Golden Globes in January 2020. However, they called it quits later...
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Solange Knowles is composing music for the New York City Ballet

Solange Knowles can add another creative talent to her already impressive resume — the pop star is composing music for the New York City Ballet. The company announced on Monday that the "multi-hyphenate recording artist" has composed a ballet score that will premiere at its annual Fall Fashion Gala at Lincoln Center on Sept. 28.
TODAY.com

The new dating show ‘Cosmic Love’ matches couples based on astrology

“Cosmic Love,” Prime Video's new dating s, challenges contestants to follow their hearts — and the stars. While there have been plenty of dating shows with matchmaking elements, like “Are You The One?” and” Married at First Sight," “Cosmic Love” separates itself from the pack. Instead of using experts to make matches, "Cosmic Love" uses the stars.
TODAY.com

Johnny Depp to direct his first movie in 25 years — here are the details

Johnny Depp is set to direct a movie for the first time in a quarter of a century. The actor will return behind the camera for “Modigliani,” a biographical drama about Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani. Al Pacino is producing the film along with Barry Navidi. IN.2, the European arm of production company Infinitum Nihil, is backing the film.
